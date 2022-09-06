Read full article on original website
nbc24.com
Toledo police respond to 2 overnight shootings with 1 victim dead, 1 seriously injured
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating two early Thursday morning shootings. According to police reports, officers first responded to a reported person shot at Elm and Hudson streets just after 1 a.m. On scene they found 27-year-old Melvin Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTOL-TV
Youth basketball coach killed in north Toledo overnight shooting
Melvin Thomas, 27, was found shot at least once in north Toledo. Thomas was an area basketball coach involved in youth programs and advocating for girls basketball.
One person shot outside west Toledo bar early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot outside a west Toledo bar early Thursday. The incident happened on W. Sylvania Ave. and Bowen Rd. outside of the Orchard Inn Bar around 2 a.m. Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL 11 that one person was shot and transported to a local...
13abc.com
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at the intersection of Hudson and Elm early Thursday morning. The location is a former bar, but authorities believe it was being used as an after hours club. Toledo Police said Melvin Thomas, 27,...
WTOL-TV
Overnight house fire in south Toledo
The incident happened on Dale Street near Western Avenue just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries have been reported.
WTOL-TV
Second of three suspects in December homicide arrested
Devin Ferguson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lucas County Jail. He's one of three people charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old Everett White.
East Toledo stabbing early Wednesday results in one arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man was stabbed in an east Toledo home, according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call on the 200-block of Milford Street early Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a 42-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, which police said in a report were non-life threatening.
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to 11 to 15 years Wednesday for shooting and injuring his girlfriend. The victim survived, yet her family said she’s now a shell of her former self. In March, Dajuan Smith shot Shalena Martinez-Featchurs in the back of the head....
13abc.com
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was court-ordered to stay away from his wife after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun. According to court documents, Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church “loaded a firearm and stated ‘it is going end’ while he held the firearm in front of the victim”.
13abc.com
Suspect flees scene after crashing vehicle into porch of Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect fled the scene after crashing a car into the porch of a Toledo home Monday night. The crash occurred around 11:21 p.m. when units responded to the 300 block of S. Detroit Avenue. When crews arrived, they were informed that the driver of the...
13abc.com
Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m. According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at...
Hit-and-run turns into chase and discovery of missing Ohio girl
"She was reported missing on August 16 of this year. And turned up here with a person that is a convicted pedophile," said Lt. TJ Stewart, St. Clairsville Police.
Lucas County authorities ask for help finding missing 79-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gary McGowan, who has been missing since 11 p.m. Wednesday. McGowan is 79, easily confused, and does not walk well, the sheriff's office said. He was last seen driving a tan,...
11 Investigates: Transgender man says he was targeted for false DUI arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio — For many, the idea of being falsely accused of a crime is a nightmare. But for some people in marginalized communities, that fear can be even worse. Rob Shaffer, a transgender man from Defiance, experienced that nightmare when he was charged with drunken-driving in 2021. "I...
13abc.com
Bond set for man accused of fatal stabbing in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of stabbing and killing a man in Toledo over the weekend is being held on a $1 million bond, court records show. Dennis Robinson, 55, is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death Terry Austin, 44. Police say Robinson stabbed Austin in...
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
Men featured in WTOL investigation denied bid for new trial
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Gary Cook said Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis have not done enough to prove that they deserve a new trial. The men were convicted in 2000 for the 1998 murder of 13-year-old Maurice Purifie in central Toledo. Their story was told in a 30-minute broadcast in 2019 by our 11 Investigates team.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police say Detroit man was shot while sitting on his front porch
DETROIT – Police found a man with a gunshot wound inside his Jeep blocks away from where he was reportedly shot at his home. Detroit police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 8 Mile Road and John R Street, which is on the border of Detroit near Ferndale. The man was reportedly at his home a few blocks east, on Winchester Avenue, when he was shot while sitting on his front porch.
Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side, police onsite
Detroit police officers and a Special Response Team (SRT) are investigating a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side. Area residents are being advised to shelter in place until police know more.
Police investigating shooting at west Toledo apartment complex
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is hospitalized following a shooting Monday morning in west Toledo. Toledo police taped off an area surrounding a portion of Larchmont Estates in the 1200 block of Slater Street after 6 a.m. Monday. The scene appeared to extend into the street to the intersection...
