Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

One person shot outside west Toledo bar early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot outside a west Toledo bar early Thursday. The incident happened on W. Sylvania Ave. and Bowen Rd. outside of the Orchard Inn Bar around 2 a.m. Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL 11 that one person was shot and transported to a local...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at the intersection of Hudson and Elm early Thursday morning. The location is a former bar, but authorities believe it was being used as an after hours club. Toledo Police said Melvin Thomas, 27,...
TOLEDO, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
WTOL 11

East Toledo stabbing early Wednesday results in one arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man was stabbed in an east Toledo home, according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call on the 200-block of Milford Street early Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a 42-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, which police said in a report were non-life threatening.
TOLEDO, OH
#Shooting#Violent Crime
13abc.com

Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was court-ordered to stay away from his wife after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun. According to court documents, Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church “loaded a firearm and stated ‘it is going end’ while he held the firearm in front of the victim”.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m. According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at...
TOLEDO, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

Bond set for man accused of fatal stabbing in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of stabbing and killing a man in Toledo over the weekend is being held on a $1 million bond, court records show. Dennis Robinson, 55, is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death Terry Austin, 44. Police say Robinson stabbed Austin in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Men featured in WTOL investigation denied bid for new trial

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Gary Cook said Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis have not done enough to prove that they deserve a new trial. The men were convicted in 2000 for the 1998 murder of 13-year-old Maurice Purifie in central Toledo. Their story was told in a 30-minute broadcast in 2019 by our 11 Investigates team.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police say Detroit man was shot while sitting on his front porch

DETROIT – Police found a man with a gunshot wound inside his Jeep blocks away from where he was reportedly shot at his home. Detroit police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 8 Mile Road and John R Street, which is on the border of Detroit near Ferndale. The man was reportedly at his home a few blocks east, on Winchester Avenue, when he was shot while sitting on his front porch.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Police investigating shooting at west Toledo apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is hospitalized following a shooting Monday morning in west Toledo. Toledo police taped off an area surrounding a portion of Larchmont Estates in the 1200 block of Slater Street after 6 a.m. Monday. The scene appeared to extend into the street to the intersection...

