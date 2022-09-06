DETROIT – Police found a man with a gunshot wound inside his Jeep blocks away from where he was reportedly shot at his home. Detroit police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 8 Mile Road and John R Street, which is on the border of Detroit near Ferndale. The man was reportedly at his home a few blocks east, on Winchester Avenue, when he was shot while sitting on his front porch.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO