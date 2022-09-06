ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

On Aug. 30, Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Aug. 31, Elmer Rosendo Quiterio, 28, of Atascadero was arrested at Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Road for driving while license suspended/etcetera. On Aug. 31, Shane...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Five vehicles collide on Highway 101 in Nipomo

Several vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays. Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported the crash on northbound Highway 101 by N. Thompson Avenue. There were five vehicles involved in the pileup, including a pickup truck, an SUV, a sedan and a Honda Civic, according to the CHP incident board.
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Search continues for Gaviota Peak hiker

The search for a hiker who went missing near Gaviota Peak during intense heat on Sunday is still ongoing nearly five days later. [KCOY]. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, of Ventura went missing after his girlfriend showed signs of heat exhaustion on the way down Trespass Trail from Gaviota Peak. Sgrignoli, who had hiked the trail before, left her to get help and water. He gave his girlfriend the phone they were sharing on the trail and pinged her location to a phone they left in their car at the trailhead.
GAVIOTA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Cambria man breaks into residence, attempts to rape resident

A 29-year-old Cambria man is in jail after he allegedly broke into several homes, stole items and attempted to sexually assault a woman on Sunday. On Saturday, a couple walked into their home on the 2400 block of Banbury Road in Cambria to find John Michael Ludwick inside. The couple confronted Ludwick, who left.
CAMBRIA, CA
kprl.com

Grass Fire in Cambria 09.08.2022

That grass fire east of Cambria still burning out of control, but the fire is now 75% contained. It’s burned about 16 acres. The Rosa Fire broke out around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon in the area of Cinnabar Rock Trail and Santa Rosa Creek road. Within an hour, it burned...
CAMBRIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 29, 2022. 14:26— Robert...
PASO ROBLES, CA

