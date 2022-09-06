Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic finaleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Primate calls 911 - monkey business ensuesJason WeilandSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo BeachMark-John CliffordPismo Beach, CA
Related
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s forensics specialist called to the stand during Kristin Smart murder trial
The Kristin Smart murder trial continued in a Salinas courtroom on Wednesday with a forensics specialist from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office taking the stand. The post San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s forensics specialist called to the stand during Kristin Smart murder trial appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4
On Aug. 30, Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Aug. 31, Elmer Rosendo Quiterio, 28, of Atascadero was arrested at Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Road for driving while license suspended/etcetera. On Aug. 31, Shane...
San Luis Obispo Police to host its first gun buyback event
The San Luis Obispo Police is set to host its first gun buyback event, Groceries for Guns, on Oct. 1 in an attempt to incentivize residents to create a safer community by reducing the number of firearms in the community. The post San Luis Obispo Police to host its first gun buyback event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Body of missing Central Coast hiker found after 4 days of searching, sheriff says
The man went missing while hiking with his girlfriend amid triple-digit temperatures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Presence of blood possibly found in trailer at Ruben Flores' home, witness says
Testimony resumed Wednesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial following the holiday weekend and an extra day off.
Update: Traffic returns to normal on Highway 101 after car crash
Traffic was at a standstill through much of the city Thursday evening.
What did investigators find under Ruben Flores’ deck? Expert testifies in Kristin Smart trial
A forensic specialist testified that traces of human blood were possibly found inside a trailer at defendant Ruben Flores’ property.
calcoastnews.com
Five vehicles collide on Highway 101 in Nipomo
Several vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays. Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported the crash on northbound Highway 101 by N. Thompson Avenue. There were five vehicles involved in the pileup, including a pickup truck, an SUV, a sedan and a Honda Civic, according to the CHP incident board.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff Department successfully contained a 49-year-old woman accused of child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon after a stand-off with deputies. The post Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Search continues for Gaviota Peak hiker
The search for a hiker who went missing near Gaviota Peak during intense heat on Sunday is still ongoing nearly five days later. [KCOY]. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, of Ventura went missing after his girlfriend showed signs of heat exhaustion on the way down Trespass Trail from Gaviota Peak. Sgrignoli, who had hiked the trail before, left her to get help and water. He gave his girlfriend the phone they were sharing on the trail and pinged her location to a phone they left in their car at the trailhead.
Multiple vehicles crash, block northbound Hwy 101 in Nipomo
Multiple vehicles collided and blocked traffic along Hwy 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning. Officials are urging drivers to be cautious.
calcoasttimes.com
Cambria man breaks into residence, attempts to rape resident
A 29-year-old Cambria man is in jail after he allegedly broke into several homes, stole items and attempted to sexually assault a woman on Sunday. On Saturday, a couple walked into their home on the 2400 block of Banbury Road in Cambria to find John Michael Ludwick inside. The couple confronted Ludwick, who left.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Road reopens following car crash in Atascadero
The area near Capistrano Avenue and Lewis Avenue in Atascadero is closed due to a traffic collision, police said Thursday morning.
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
kprl.com
Grass Fire in Cambria 09.08.2022
That grass fire east of Cambria still burning out of control, but the fire is now 75% contained. It’s burned about 16 acres. The Rosa Fire broke out around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon in the area of Cinnabar Rock Trail and Santa Rosa Creek road. Within an hour, it burned...
Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 29, 2022. 14:26— Robert...
SLO firefighters, CHP helicopter respond to hikers in distress during heat wave
Hikers at Bishop Peak and Reservoir Canyon called for assistance.
Car crashes into pool at Paso Robles mobile home park
The driver wasn’t injured, the Paso Robles Daily News reported.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a structure fire that was sending black smoke into the sky on Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
californiaglobe.com
Entire SLO County DAs Office Recused from 2020 Black Lives Matter Protest Arrest Case
In July 2020, several hundred Black Lives Matter protestors marched onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County, and occupying both north and south lanes, closed both directions of the freeway, and freeway on and off-ramps. Numerous cars were damaged by the crowd, and others were surrounded by the protestors.
Comments / 0