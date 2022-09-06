ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Police identify 4th man in Charlotte County cold case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After the skeletal remains of eight men were found back in 2007 in a wooded area of east Fort Myers, authorities have been working diligently to identify them. DNA analyses have helped authorities name three of the men and on Tuesday, they were able to...
FORT MYERS, FL
Cape Coral woman wins $1 million prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A woman in Cape Coral bought a $50 lottery ticket and won the $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Jenny Marotzke, 38, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, the Florida Lottery said. She bought the lottery game from a Publix supermarket on Del Prado Boulevard S. in Cape Coral.

