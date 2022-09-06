ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
zycrypto.com

Why Binance Is Booting USDC, Two Other Stablecoins Out Of Exchange In Favor Of BUSD

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, recently shocked the crypto community when it announced that it would cease trading support for a bunch of stablecoins. Any customers still holding investments in USD Coin (USDC), Paxos dollar (USDP), and trueUSD (TUSD) will have their balances auto-converted to...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

$20,000 Seems to Be Short-Term Resistance for Bitcoin; Here’s What to Expect

Bitcoin is experiencing a significant correction following a few successive days of persistent upsurge. The market rally appears to have hit a roadblock, and the bears are kicking in. As BTC approached the $20k zone, recent charts signalled a surge of onchain whale activity. This is an essential indication of a psychological resistance level.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

How Can You Claim Free Tokens Of METACRYP And Forget Other Prominent Cryptos

Our world is stressful and dramatic. Every day we wake up, go to work, come home, and repeat the process. People are clamouring for more, and they want to escape the daily grind, unwind, and genuinely enjoy themselves. They want to retreat from the cold reality and enjoy the warmth, explore a virtual world, communicate with others who live far away and even play games.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Match Crypto Veterans#The Polygon Network#Lynqyo Protocol
zycrypto.com

Cryptocurrencies Promoting Decentralization One Step at a Time: Persystic Token, Polkadot, and Avalanche

The growth and development of decentralization in the world’s current financial market can be attributed to cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry. These cryptocurrencies have provided numerous real-life use cases contributing to this financial market growth. Persystic (PSYS), Polkadot (DOT), and Avalanche (AVAX) are three cryptocurrencies that aim further to improve the development of the world’s financial market as we know it.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

PriveSecure, Cardano, and Ethereum Classic Going The Long-Term Winners Route

Many individuals lost faith in cryptocurrencies as a financial powerhouse when the cryptocurrency market crashed. From Luna’s de-pegging from the dollar to the enormous withdrawals caused by inflation concerns, the cryptoverse has seen its darkest days. Despite the volatility of cryptocurrency prices, Cardano (ADA), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and PriveSecure...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Will Big Eyes Token Do Better Than DOGE and SHIB?

Although the crypto market has suffered many losses this year, many crypto enthusiasts are still on the watch for breakthroughs. Although the recent market fall and prior crashes share some parallels, much has changed since the last large bear market in cryptocurrencies. The importance of strong community networks, particularly in...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NewsBreak
zycrypto.com

Cryptocurrency Projects to Gaze on – Big Eyes, Klaytn, and Decentraland

If you had access to the previous two years, there was no way you could have avoided learning about cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes and the different branches and industries that the blockchain and cryptocurrency worlds have to offer their users. Decentraland and other cryptocurrencies have been used for more than ten years, thanks to the emergence of new sectors like DeFi, NFTs, DEXs, and several more.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Ether On Cusp Of Outperforming Crypto Majors As Analyst Sets Conditions For $4,800 High

As the crypto markets continue on their path to recovery, the space hopes for breakouts in the foreseeable future that could potentially influence the recuperation. Amidst the speculations, a notable crypto analyst has mentioned that he expects ETH, out of all assets, to stage a breakout from current levels, further highlighting conditions for a high of $4,800.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Lambasts Ethereum Classic, Sees No Reason To Invest In It

Ethereum Classic “ETC” is rearing its head again, this time because of the migration of Ethereum miners. With the upcoming merge event, some Ethereum miners have been repurposing their rigs to mine on Ethereum Classic, which is still a Proof of work chain. This has mainly been due to its ability to host Ethereum miners, its capped supply, low token price and low hash rate.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

X-METAVERSE PRO Launches One-Stop DeFi Asset Management Platform

The DeFi pace is more promising now than ever, with retail and corporate investors flocking to it. Having hit a new high total value locked (TVL) of $100 billion in 2021, the industry keeps growing, and the value is expected to keep reaching new highs. However, challenges abound for new...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says BTC is Still in a Bull Market, But Trading at a Discount

Bloomberg analysts don’t seem to agree with the crypto community on Bitcoin’s current conditions. At the same time, everyone else has decided that BTC has sunk deep into a steadfast bear market and hopes for the return of the bulls; a recent Bloomberg report suggested that the firstborn crypto is still in a bull market.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

ZEEROZONE And Solana – Blockchain Solutions That Offer Scalability

Zeerozone (ZEZO) is a space-exploration game that uses blockchain technology to solve traditional online games’ problems. The fundamental issues with most online games include payment gateways, centralized gaming items, and the social isolation of players. Zeerozone can deliver its game free of these three issues using the general blockchain...
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

Digital Euro To Complement Cash, Not To Replace It – Says German Central Banker

The CashCon 2022 conference lasted from 7-8 September 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. Burkhard Balz, a member of the Executive Board of the German Central Bank (Deutsche Bundesbank), addressed the conference on the topic: “The digital euro – an opportunity for Europe”. Balz advised that the Bundesbank and other central banks in the Eurosystem were analysing the risks and opportunities arising from the possible introduction of the digital euro.
WORLD
zycrypto.com

World Mobile and Empowa launch a collaborative NFT project based on Cardano

While Empowa is a RealFi NFT project concerned with providing low-cost housing solutions in Africa, World Mobile is the world’s first block-chain powered telecommunications company known for its affordable internet service. It’s based on the sharing economy. The two Cardano-based projects have forged a partnership with a laser-sharp...
