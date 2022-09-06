Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Whales Are Pulling The Rug Out From Under Market As BTC Wavers At $19,000 — What Next?
After seesawing just under $20,000 during the long US, on Tuesday, Labour Day weekend, Bitcoin fell below $19,000 as investors intensified their risk-off activities. By Wednesday noon, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was trading around $18,800 after posting a 5.74% loss in the past 48 hours. On...
zycrypto.com
Why Binance Is Booting USDC, Two Other Stablecoins Out Of Exchange In Favor Of BUSD
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, recently shocked the crypto community when it announced that it would cease trading support for a bunch of stablecoins. Any customers still holding investments in USD Coin (USDC), Paxos dollar (USDP), and trueUSD (TUSD) will have their balances auto-converted to...
zycrypto.com
$20,000 Seems to Be Short-Term Resistance for Bitcoin; Here’s What to Expect
Bitcoin is experiencing a significant correction following a few successive days of persistent upsurge. The market rally appears to have hit a roadblock, and the bears are kicking in. As BTC approached the $20k zone, recent charts signalled a surge of onchain whale activity. This is an essential indication of a psychological resistance level.
zycrypto.com
How Can You Claim Free Tokens Of METACRYP And Forget Other Prominent Cryptos
Our world is stressful and dramatic. Every day we wake up, go to work, come home, and repeat the process. People are clamouring for more, and they want to escape the daily grind, unwind, and genuinely enjoy themselves. They want to retreat from the cold reality and enjoy the warmth, explore a virtual world, communicate with others who live far away and even play games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Cryptocurrencies Promoting Decentralization One Step at a Time: Persystic Token, Polkadot, and Avalanche
The growth and development of decentralization in the world’s current financial market can be attributed to cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry. These cryptocurrencies have provided numerous real-life use cases contributing to this financial market growth. Persystic (PSYS), Polkadot (DOT), and Avalanche (AVAX) are three cryptocurrencies that aim further to improve the development of the world’s financial market as we know it.
zycrypto.com
PriveSecure, Cardano, and Ethereum Classic Going The Long-Term Winners Route
Many individuals lost faith in cryptocurrencies as a financial powerhouse when the cryptocurrency market crashed. From Luna’s de-pegging from the dollar to the enormous withdrawals caused by inflation concerns, the cryptoverse has seen its darkest days. Despite the volatility of cryptocurrency prices, Cardano (ADA), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and PriveSecure...
zycrypto.com
Earning the Full Dividends of Decentralized Finance – Adirize DAO, Aave, and Binance Coin
One of the most common precepts of the crypto ecosystem is decentralized finance, or DeFi, as its more commonly known. Simply put, decentralized finance, or DeFi, is the removal of third parties in financial transactions. This is mainly possible using digital tokens and other blockchain-based technology. Despite the myriad benefits...
zycrypto.com
Will Big Eyes Token Do Better Than DOGE and SHIB?
Although the crypto market has suffered many losses this year, many crypto enthusiasts are still on the watch for breakthroughs. Although the recent market fall and prior crashes share some parallels, much has changed since the last large bear market in cryptocurrencies. The importance of strong community networks, particularly in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Cryptocurrency Projects to Gaze on – Big Eyes, Klaytn, and Decentraland
If you had access to the previous two years, there was no way you could have avoided learning about cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes and the different branches and industries that the blockchain and cryptocurrency worlds have to offer their users. Decentraland and other cryptocurrencies have been used for more than ten years, thanks to the emergence of new sectors like DeFi, NFTs, DEXs, and several more.
zycrypto.com
Ether On Cusp Of Outperforming Crypto Majors As Analyst Sets Conditions For $4,800 High
As the crypto markets continue on their path to recovery, the space hopes for breakouts in the foreseeable future that could potentially influence the recuperation. Amidst the speculations, a notable crypto analyst has mentioned that he expects ETH, out of all assets, to stage a breakout from current levels, further highlighting conditions for a high of $4,800.
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Lambasts Ethereum Classic, Sees No Reason To Invest In It
Ethereum Classic “ETC” is rearing its head again, this time because of the migration of Ethereum miners. With the upcoming merge event, some Ethereum miners have been repurposing their rigs to mine on Ethereum Classic, which is still a Proof of work chain. This has mainly been due to its ability to host Ethereum miners, its capped supply, low token price and low hash rate.
zycrypto.com
X-METAVERSE PRO Launches One-Stop DeFi Asset Management Platform
The DeFi pace is more promising now than ever, with retail and corporate investors flocking to it. Having hit a new high total value locked (TVL) of $100 billion in 2021, the industry keeps growing, and the value is expected to keep reaching new highs. However, challenges abound for new...
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says BTC is Still in a Bull Market, But Trading at a Discount
Bloomberg analysts don’t seem to agree with the crypto community on Bitcoin’s current conditions. At the same time, everyone else has decided that BTC has sunk deep into a steadfast bear market and hopes for the return of the bulls; a recent Bloomberg report suggested that the firstborn crypto is still in a bull market.
zycrypto.com
ZEEROZONE And Solana – Blockchain Solutions That Offer Scalability
Zeerozone (ZEZO) is a space-exploration game that uses blockchain technology to solve traditional online games’ problems. The fundamental issues with most online games include payment gateways, centralized gaming items, and the social isolation of players. Zeerozone can deliver its game free of these three issues using the general blockchain...
zycrypto.com
Digital Euro To Complement Cash, Not To Replace It – Says German Central Banker
The CashCon 2022 conference lasted from 7-8 September 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. Burkhard Balz, a member of the Executive Board of the German Central Bank (Deutsche Bundesbank), addressed the conference on the topic: “The digital euro – an opportunity for Europe”. Balz advised that the Bundesbank and other central banks in the Eurosystem were analysing the risks and opportunities arising from the possible introduction of the digital euro.
zycrypto.com
World Mobile and Empowa launch a collaborative NFT project based on Cardano
While Empowa is a RealFi NFT project concerned with providing low-cost housing solutions in Africa, World Mobile is the world’s first block-chain powered telecommunications company known for its affordable internet service. It’s based on the sharing economy. The two Cardano-based projects have forged a partnership with a laser-sharp...
Comments / 0