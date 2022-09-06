ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man convicted of fatal shooting wants new trial; judge is skeptical

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a 20-year sentence from a reckless manslaughter conviction was back in court Thursday looking for a new trial, but the judge expressed skepticism toward his claim. Authorities initially charged Christopher Logan, 24, of Mobile, with felony murder in the shooting death of Jacob...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO arrests 2 men on drug charges, warrants following traffic stop

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Two Mobile County men remained in jail Thursday after a Wednesday morning traffic stop led to a drug bust. Mobile County sheriff’s deputies stopped a 2002 Black Cadillac Escalade with two occupants at the corner of Glendale Street and North Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive in Prichard Wednesday morning.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect from Mobile cold murder case pleads not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect in a cold case murder from 2007 pleaded not guilty today. Jhordis Woods is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson. She was shot and killed during a home invasion. Woods is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Robinson. Prosecutors believe Woods was one of […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Irvington, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Irvington, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Officer arrested on domestic violence charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police officer is facing domestic violence charges related to an off-duty incident that occurred on Monday, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The department says Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail early Tuesday...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of shoving gun down man’s mouth during robbery now behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A career criminal back behind bars Wednesday night after accused of pistol-whipping a man in broad daylight in mobile’s entertainment district. Arthur Bonner, 35, has been in and out of jail and prison for much of his adult life. He took the walk of shame Wednesday on his way back to Metro. His next stop may be back to prison.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Wala#Violent Crime#The Police Department
utv44.com

MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Boyfriend Shot Defending Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting assaulted, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being hit, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police arrest man accused of 2 separate robberies

UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Arrest warrants issued for Mobile County pool company owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms it signed nine warrants for the arrest of Doug Wilson, owner of embattled pool company Wilson Pools. He’s facing nine counts of 1st degree theft by deception. Angry pool customers complained Wilson left them high and dry...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida Hwy. Patrol arrest Pensacola man for trafficking meth

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for trafficking meth after a traffic stop on I-10 by the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday. Jerry William Holtry Jr., 42, was charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, use of drug paraphernalia to transport drugs, possession of less than 10 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in crash that killed Mount Vernon officer out on bond

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of killing Mount Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez is free on bond. Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Henderson was arrested last week and charged reckless murder in connection to the crash with Lopez in Summerdale on Aug. 22. Henderson was fitted for an ankle monitor...
SUMMERDALE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy