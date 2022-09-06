Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man convicted of fatal shooting wants new trial; judge is skeptical
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a 20-year sentence from a reckless manslaughter conviction was back in court Thursday looking for a new trial, but the judge expressed skepticism toward his claim. Authorities initially charged Christopher Logan, 24, of Mobile, with felony murder in the shooting death of Jacob...
WTGS
Charges dropped against Pensacola woman arrested for hitting ex-boyfriend with car
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department arrested a woman back in August for hitting her ex-boyfriend with a moving vehicle. Leslie Brooke Messina, 21, of Pensacola, is charged with aggravated battery-use of a deadly weapon. According to the arrest report, police responded to a call on Aug. 10 about...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO arrests 2 men on drug charges, warrants following traffic stop
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Two Mobile County men remained in jail Thursday after a Wednesday morning traffic stop led to a drug bust. Mobile County sheriff’s deputies stopped a 2002 Black Cadillac Escalade with two occupants at the corner of Glendale Street and North Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive in Prichard Wednesday morning.
Suspect from Mobile cold murder case pleads not guilty
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect in a cold case murder from 2007 pleaded not guilty today. Jhordis Woods is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson. She was shot and killed during a home invasion. Woods is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Robinson. Prosecutors believe Woods was one of […]
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy in Mobile, Mississippi Walmart fires
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the five men charged in connection with Walmart fires in Mobile and Mississippi in 2021 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to start those fires as part of a plea agreement on Thursday. Olsen was arrested along with four others in connection with the Walmart arsons. Quinton Olson plead guilty to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Officer arrested on domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police officer is facing domestic violence charges related to an off-duty incident that occurred on Monday, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The department says Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail early Tuesday...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of shoving gun down man’s mouth during robbery now behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A career criminal back behind bars Wednesday night after accused of pistol-whipping a man in broad daylight in mobile’s entertainment district. Arthur Bonner, 35, has been in and out of jail and prison for much of his adult life. He took the walk of shame Wednesday on his way back to Metro. His next stop may be back to prison.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO arrests 17-year-old boyfriend in connection to teen’s fentanyl overdose
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News received new information about the death of a 15-year-old girl. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Adrianna Taylor overdosed last week, after likely ingesting pills laced with fentanyl. The sheriff’s office moved quickly and arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday and charged him...
WALA-TV FOX10
5 murder suspects appear in court for preliminary hearing following the shooting death of a 14-year-old
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Deontae Kimbrough, Teriana Thompson, Ryan Kidd, Kentrell freeman, and Kelvin Estell were all in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. All of them are charged with murder following the shooting death of 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon. Blackmon was shot and killed outside of a home on Cheshire...
utv44.com
MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Boyfriend Shot Defending Girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting assaulted, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being hit, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.
Mobile Police arrest man accused of 2 separate robberies
UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square […]
utv44.com
MCSO: Two with active warrants caught with gun, drugs in Prichard traffic stop
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Co Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop at the corner of Glendale St. and North Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive in Prichard, AL. The vehicle was a 2002 Black...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
WEAR
Report: Woman had child in car during drug deals in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged with child neglect in Escambia County for allegedly taking part in drug deals with a child in the car. Zariah Wells, 24, was booked into Escambia County Jail Tuesday evening. She is being held without bond. Escambia County confirms Wells is a...
WPMI
Arrest warrants issued for Mobile County pool company owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms it signed nine warrants for the arrest of Doug Wilson, owner of embattled pool company Wilson Pools. He’s facing nine counts of 1st degree theft by deception. Angry pool customers complained Wilson left them high and dry...
Florida Hwy. Patrol arrest Pensacola man for trafficking meth
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for trafficking meth after a traffic stop on I-10 by the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday. Jerry William Holtry Jr., 42, was charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, use of drug paraphernalia to transport drugs, possession of less than 10 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
No prison for former Creola officer who admitted to beating inmate, federal judge rules
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Creola police officer ruined his long law enforcement career and tarnished his reputation and embarrassed his family when he beat an inmate in the city jail last year. At least, he won’t have to go to prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man on death row heading back to court Thursday, some convictions could be dropped
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A mass murderer on death row heading back to court Thursday. Four of his convictions may be dropped, but the death penalty won’t change. Wednesday night, Derrick Dearman was temporarily off death row after being convicted of 10 counts of capital murder. This gruesome crime...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in crash that killed Mount Vernon officer out on bond
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of killing Mount Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez is free on bond. Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Henderson was arrested last week and charged reckless murder in connection to the crash with Lopez in Summerdale on Aug. 22. Henderson was fitted for an ankle monitor...
