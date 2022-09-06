ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game-Changing NFT Tokens: Decentraland, The Sandbox and Big Eyes Coin

The cryptocurrency market is already a hotbed of innovation, with more on the way. NFT coins (also known as metaverse coins by some) are cryptocurrencies backed primarily by utility NFT technologies, metaverse games, and artists. NFT coins are among the DeFi industry’s disruptors. Among the many popular NFT currencies are...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Gaming Crypto Projects to Watch Out For- Metamortals, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity

The gaming industry: one of the biggest entertainment industries has scheduled a meeting with cryptocurrencies, and I must say that the pair is a force to reckon with. The use-cases of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have extended their reach into the gaming industry, and the collaboration has been nothing short of a success., Blockchain-based games have quickly caught on, and in the past couple of months, the sector has received an increasing number of interested parties.
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

Justin Sun is Showing Up Everywhere – from Crypto to Politics & Beyond

The 32-year-old creator, a self-made billionaire, founded the TRON blockchain and has acquired traditional and NFT works of art totalling more than $100 million last year alone. While Sun was well-known in the crypto community beforehand, he came to the public’s attention in 2019 after winning a $4.6 million bid...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Cryptocurrency Projects to Gaze on – Big Eyes, Klaytn, and Decentraland

If you had access to the previous two years, there was no way you could have avoided learning about cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes and the different branches and industries that the blockchain and cryptocurrency worlds have to offer their users. Decentraland and other cryptocurrencies have been used for more than ten years, thanks to the emergence of new sectors like DeFi, NFTs, DEXs, and several more.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
The Independent

Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins

The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

PriveSecure, Cardano, and Ethereum Classic Going The Long-Term Winners Route

Many individuals lost faith in cryptocurrencies as a financial powerhouse when the cryptocurrency market crashed. From Luna’s de-pegging from the dollar to the enormous withdrawals caused by inflation concerns, the cryptoverse has seen its darkest days. Despite the volatility of cryptocurrency prices, Cardano (ADA), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and PriveSecure...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Cryptocurrencies Promoting Decentralization One Step at a Time: Persystic Token, Polkadot, and Avalanche

The growth and development of decentralization in the world’s current financial market can be attributed to cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry. These cryptocurrencies have provided numerous real-life use cases contributing to this financial market growth. Persystic (PSYS), Polkadot (DOT), and Avalanche (AVAX) are three cryptocurrencies that aim further to improve the development of the world’s financial market as we know it.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Will Big Eyes Token Do Better Than DOGE and SHIB?

Although the crypto market has suffered many losses this year, many crypto enthusiasts are still on the watch for breakthroughs. Although the recent market fall and prior crashes share some parallels, much has changed since the last large bear market in cryptocurrencies. The importance of strong community networks, particularly in...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Advisor Hints More CBDC Announcements To Come in Following Weeks

Blockchain-based payments company Ripple may issue announcements related to central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming weeks. Ripple’s senior advisor for CBDC and global partnership Antony Welfare hints that the San Francisco-based firm could make an announcement as XRP-focused analyst CryptoEri shares that Ripple is working on several related projects.
MARKETS

