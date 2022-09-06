Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WILX-TV
Modern Woodmen raffles off a ‘vette’ for vets
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Modern Woodmen members in Lansing, Michigan enjoy projects that serve those who’ve served our country. That’s why they are hosting the ‘Vette’ for vets fundraiser. Members of the community can buy a raffle ticket for their chance to win a 2023 Corvette.
WILX-TV
Lansing Remembers 9/11, 21 years later
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been 21 years since ‘the world stopped turning,’ 21 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Each year, Lansing hosts a remembrance ceremony. Many people will reflect upon that day and will never forget where they were and what they were...
WILX-TV
Events in Lansing held to address food insecurity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across mid-Michigan, 94,000 people face food insecurity. That’s why the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is hosting two events on Tuesday to address the issue. Starting at 11:30 a.m., the LRCC will host a roundtable panel discussion about food insecurity within the community at...
WILX-TV
Owosso baker to appear on Food Network
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan mom of two is taking her home baking skills to the Food Network. Owosso’s Jill Davis makes elaborate cake designs. She said she likes to get creative in her home kitchen. Davis started her at-home bakery, Drizzle Cakes and Bakes, in 2019, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Reminder: It’s illegal in Michigan to steal or deface political signs
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Official in Brighton are reminding residents the laws behind political signs. In Michigan, stealing or defacing political signs is a misdemeanor that can carry a maximum penalty of a $500 fine or imprisonment of up to 90 days in jail. Within Brighton, signs are not allowed...
WILX-TV
2-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton kills 1, injures 2
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 54-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-96, near Grand River Avenue. Police said Melissa Fletcher, a 54-year-old woman from Detroit, died on the scene from her...
WILX-TV
Michigan Chief Justice McCormack to retire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon, Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack notified Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a letter of her plans to retire. Her retirement from the bench will come no later than December 31, 2022, but not before November 22. When she was sworn in as...
WILX-TV
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning after reportedly stealing and crashing two Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly. According to authorities, the Lansing police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from that claimed two men were attempting to steal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest 2, seize 2 guns in Lansing traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two Lansing residents into custody Saturday. According to authorities, a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of two firearms and the arrests of two people from Lansing. Police said one person was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in...
WILX-TV
Eastern Michigan University, administration reach tentative agreement
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - A tentative agreement has been reached with Eastern Michigan University and its faculty union. The move follows bargaining sessions between the administration and the union that went late into the evening on Saturday and Sunday. The union has been on strike since last week after its contract expired.
WILX-TV
Dozens of Republicans show support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received some unconventional support Monday as more than 150 rallied at the “Republicans for Whitmer” event in Grand Rapids. Reminder: It’s illegal in Michigan to steal or deface political signs. Among them was former Republican congressman Dr. Joe Schwarz,...
WILX-TV
Greta Van Fleet canceling Flint, Ypsilanti shows
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -Greta Van Fleet is canceling its concert in the Vehicle City. The Frankenmuth natives say due to production and logistical issues outside of their control, they won’t be making their shows in Michigan next week. The band was scheduled to be in Flint on Tuesday, Sept....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Mason police seek suspect in stabbing of multiple people
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating the stabbings of three people in Mason. Police said it happened Monday afternoon at Sycamore Village, a mobile home park in Mason. Three people have were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. They are expected to survive. Neighbors said...
WILX-TV
Baris Returns Home With Tennis Trophy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman Ozan Baris has returned from New York with his U. S. Open juniors doubles tennis trophy. Baris, an Okemos native, won 6-1, 6-1 in the finals match on Saturday. It is the first time any Michigan State tennis player has ever won a Grand Slam event. Baris is soon to begin his MSU tennis career.
WILX-TV
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, Sept. 11 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) responded to the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue on a report of sounds of multiple gunshots. Police located a victim near the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was...
WILX-TV
LIVE: Warmer days ahead, the latest headlines you may have missed
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when some warmer days will return after a chilly morning. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about the latest from Mason where police are searching for a suspect in a triple-stabbing, a new ER opens in Okemos, and some long-awaited updates come to iPhone. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Man accused of intentionally running over someone in Eaton Rapids arrested
EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was critically hurt after he was reportedly intentionally ran over Sunday. Authorities said it happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Bostedor Road, just north of 5-Point Highway in Eaton Rapids Township. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said a 49-year-old man was taken...
WILX-TV
Jackson College seeks MLK Medal of Service Award nominations
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Jackson College are seeking nominations for its Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service Award. The award recognizes individuals or groups who are committed to Dr. King’s ideals and community service. That can be through volunteerism, helping those who are less fortunate or working toward a safer city.
WILX-TV
Charlotte native to be in upcoming movie staring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the stage to the big screen. One Charlotte native makes his way to his first major motion picture. MacGregor Arney thrived in theater growing up in Mid-Michigan. But later this month, he can be seen in movie theaters in the new film, The Greatest Beer...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Fall-like weather starts the week, and vehicles catch fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the fall-like weather kicking off the week. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the latest from London as King Charles III addresses Parliament for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Ford is recalling thousands of vehicles for fire risks, and its National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Comments / 0