Pennsylvania State

TheDailyBeast

Shark Mauls Snorkeling American Woman From Cruise Ship to Death in the Bahamas

An American cruise ship passenger was fatally attacked while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday, authorities said. The victim, who was identified only as a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was mauled at a snorkeling hot spot in Green Cay in the northern Bahamas. “It’s unfortunate,” police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said, adding that the victim’s family believed the animal was a bull shark. Royal Caribbean International said the woman, who had been attending a shore excursion in Nassau during a voyage on Harmony of the Seas, died after being rushed to a local hospital. Michael Heithaus, a marine biologist at Florida International University in Miami, said that while the Bahamas has several species of shark, only bull and tiger sharks pay attention to humans. “They get to very large sizes, and they eat big prey,” he said, while stressing that attacks on people remain rare.Read it at AP
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
The Independent

Tourist killed by shark while snorkelling in Bahamas is identified

The Pennsylvania woman killed in a shark attack while snorkelling in the Bahamas has been identified as 58-year-old Caroline DiPlacido. The Gannon University staff member was identified on Wednesday. The Millcreek Township resident was a project coordinator at the Erie institution. She died on Tuesday, according to university officials, the New York Post reported.She graduated from the school in 1986 and came back in 2009 to become a secretary for marketing and communications. Gannon University chaplain Michael Kesicki said that “Caroline was a powerful presence of kindness and friendship”. “The news is devastating, and she will be missed,” he...
allthatsinteresting.com

Murder, Suicide, And Tragedy: 9 Of History’s Most Mysterious Cruise Ship Disappearances

From newlywed couples traveling on their honeymoon to cruise employees who vanished under suspicious circumstances, these chilling cases will make you glad you're on dry land. For some, traveling by cruise ship is a dream vacation. Out at sea, guests eat well, enjoy entertaining shows, and bask in stunning ocean views. But being on a cruise ship can also turn into a nightmare — as these cruise ship disappearances prove.
NBC News

U.S. tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack

An American tourist was killed in a shark attack Tuesday in the Bahamas. The woman, whose name was not released, was snorkeling with a group of five to seven relatives when a bull shark attacked her shortly after 2 p.m. at Green Cay, Royal Bahamas Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said at a news conference.
