Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
Pa. Senate Candidate John Fetterman Reacts After Trump Accuses Him of Using Heroin, Meth and Other Hard Drugs
John Fetterman is responding to baseless accusations of illicit drug use that Donald Trump made about the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Saturday. "More and more lies from Trump and Dr. Oz; another day, but it's the same crap from these two desperate and...
'More lies:' Fetterman campaign responds to Trump accusation of drug abuse at rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a controversial night for Pennsylvania Republicans. Former President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Wilkes-Barre, showing his support for Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. The rally was billed as a "Save America Rally" and it was the former president's...
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
Dr. Oz Declines To Condemn Campaign Staffer For Mocking John Fetterman’s Stroke
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, came under fire recently after a member of his campaign staff mocked his Democratic opponent for having had a stroke. However, the former TV doc doesn’t seem to think the buck stops with him, based on a comment he...
CNN's SE Cupp says Dem candidate Fetterman given a ‘total pass’ from the press in Senate race against Oz
S.E. Cupp, a self-proclaimed conservative and CNN contributor who often focuses on criticizing former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party as a whole, took a surprising stance during a "S.E. Cupp: Unfiltered" a webisode uploaded to CNN.com Wednesday. In her monologue, she defended GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz...
Democrat Josh Shapiro receives additional support from Republicans in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race
Additional Republicans are tossing their support behind Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, as he seeks to defeat Trump-backed GOP nominee Doug Mastriano in the state's November gubernatorial election. The group of seven Republicans who endorsed Shapiro this week, according to Shapiro's campaign, includes former Bush-era Homeland...
Below average, Joe: Photos show small crowd at Biden and Fetterman Labor Day rally
A small group of supporters gathered in Pennsylvania for a rally hosted by President Joe Biden and Senate candidate John Fetterman on Monday as the president sought to seize on recent party wins to gain momentum ahead of the November election.
Pittsburgh Paper Calls on Fetterman to Debate Dr. Oz: 'Serious Concerns'
Health insults are out of bounds, but the claims behind them when running for office are legitimate, argues a new editorial.
How big of a problem is John Fetterman's health?
John Fetterman's Senate campaign said recently that the Pennsylvania Democrat's recovery from a stroke earlier this year complicates his ability to participate in a debate with Republican nominee Mehmet Oz.
Oz asks if Fetterman is 'too sick' to debate
Republican candidate Mehmet Oz challenges his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to debate ahead of the Pennsylvania Senate race. Meanwhile, the Fetterman campaign has not committed to a debate with Oz yet and has declined any existing opportunities to date. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard is on the ground in Pennsylvania with the latest. Sept. 6, 2022.
Oz pushes for September debate with Fetterman, before voting starts
Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is pressuring Democratic candidate Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman to pick a time and place for a debate that Fetterman says he has agreed to. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year and has since shown significant difficulty speaking at length, agreed to...
