Central Michigan Life
Mount Pleasant boil water advisory lifted
Editor's note: This story originally ran on Sept. 2 and was last updated Sept. 6. The City of Mount Pleasant lifted its Boil Water Advisory on Sunday, Sept. 4. The city originally issued the advisory two days prior "out of an abundance of caution" after high turbidity levels were found in the water system.
Central Michigan Life
EDITORIAL: Get Involved
If you want to have a say in how our community works–on campus or in town–now is the time to get involved. Participating in local public meetings is how you can stay informed. Elections for presidents and governors might seem like the most important thing because they dominate...
When you should get your next COVID-19 vaccine shot
Doctors say getting vaccinated and staying current is important with an ever-changing virus.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Citing Multiple Violations, USDA Works to Shut Down Local Roadside Zoo
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to shut down a local roadside zoo due to multiple violations. Cicchelli Second Chance Animal Rescue and Exotics in Lake City has been cited by the USDA for over 30 violations. They were first cited with a warning in 2020 for operating without...
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw's largest thrift store opening Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw's largest thrift store will have its grand opening Friday by Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI). On September 9 at 8:30 a.m., VOAMI will have a ribbon cutting ceremony of the new store. The community will get to have a first look at the 27,000-square-foot store during the ceremony.
WNEM
Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36
Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend. The long holiday weekend is coming to an end travelers are making their way back home after the extended break. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, Sept. 5. Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Morning Sun
Consumers Energy works with Ithaca residents after damage to underground pipeline
After damages to a main underground pipeline, Consumers Energy is working with Ithaca residents while responding to the issue. The main underground pipeline, a 4″ high pressure line that feeds natural gas to the city, was accidentally severed during the morning on Sept. 2. According to an update from...
abc12.com
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
Midland Street denied extension for Feet on the Street road closure
BAY CITY, MI - A request was shot down that aimed to extend the seasonal road closures on Midland Street in Bay City. The Bay City Commission denied a request during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 by Jay Samborn of the Midland Street Business District to extend the end date of the outdoor dining and entertainment seasonal road closure of the 600 block of Midland Street from Sept. 5 to Oct. 15. In Samborn’s request, he sought approval to extend the date of the special event permit for the 600 block closure and to extend the traffic control order that enables the city to close the roadway.
Central Michigan Life
‘Defend Kelly/Shorts’: CMU football prepares for home-opener
After dropping its first game to Oklahoma State, Central Michigan football heads into its home opener looking to flip the script on its season. On Saturday, the Chippewas welcome South Alabama to Kelly/Shorts Stadium at 1 p.m. In Week One, CMU’s defense struggled to slow down the Cowboys’ offense. Entering...
Saginaw man charged with shooting at 2 people on Labor Day
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with shooting at two people on Labor Day, though neither of his alleged targets were struck by gunfire. About 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street on Saginaw’s West Side. A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman had been in a vehicle in a residence’s driveway when the assailant opened fire on them from another vehicle, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Oscar Lopez.
Mother, daughter accused of abandoning obese, senior dog on I-675 plead guilty
SAGINAW, MI — Two of three people accused of abandoning an obese senior dog on the side of Interstate 675 in Saginaw — a story that went viral after being reported by People Magazine — have pleaded to animal cruelty charges. Mother and daughter Courtney S. Frost,...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
wcmu.org
Beloved Mount Pleasant bakery says goodbye
After 61 years, a beloved Mount Pleasant eatery, Robaire's Bakery and Doughnut Shop, is closing its doors for the last time. Robaire Desormes and his wife Dina opened the Bakery in 1961 and remained one of Mount Pleasant's oldest businesses for decades. They serving the Mount Pleasant and Central Michigan...
abc12.com
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing man died after police say he was hit and killed while running across I-75 near Saginaw on Friday night. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into a Michigan Department of Transportation plow truck blocking traffic at the scene later that night.
abc12.com
Crews demolish remainder of burned out Saginaw-area condo building
Demolition crews began taking down the remnants of the burned out Swan Valley Condominiums building that was destroyed in a July 7 fire. Crews demolish remainder of burned out Saginaw-area condo building. On Wednesday, crews demolished what was left of the building in the Swan Valley Condominiums on Greenway Boulevard.
