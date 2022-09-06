Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor lives lost on 9/11
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa and Prosperity Bank had their 20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The ceremony earlier today honored the 2,996 people that lost their lives back on that Tuesday morning in 2001. Today’s ceremony...
cbs7.com
One of West Texas oldest Catholic churches turns 140-years-old
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stanton, recently turned 140 years. San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis says there are older churches located in El Paso, but St. Joseph’s is the oldest Catholic church in the Permian Basin.. Bishop Sis says the church was started back in...
Residents in Green Tree North opposed to residential plat in neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — Green Tree residents Kelvi and Tim Cleverdon has been living here in their home since 1999. However, the couple recently received notice in the mail explaining the sign that's been put up across the street from their home regarding a plat. "We got a letter about...
cbs7.com
Keep Midland Beautiful Trio of Gardens is Sunday
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Midland Beautiful 26th annual Trio of Gardens starts Sunday September 11. Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful, Doreen Womack, said every year there is something different than the last. “Every year, every garden is different, every landscape is different. Some of them are like wow...
cbs7.com
Ellen Noel Art Museum to host West Texas Fest
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum hosts one of its largest fundraisers of the year - West Texas Fest. The event is presented by Barrel and Derrick Restaurant on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 7 – 10 p.m. in Downtown Odessa, at the intersection of 5th street and Texas Avenue.
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
cbs7.com
Job Fairs Now hosting large oil and gas job fair
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Job Fairs Now is hosting a Large Midland Oilfield and More Job Fair tomorrow. Job Fairs Now’s Kim Delapena says candidates have had great success at events in the past, as they allow people the opportunity to enter into the oil and gas industry almost immediately.
Midland Animal Services hosts adoption event
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services is hosting a new adoption event, Top Dog or Cat on Sept. 10 starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Midland Animal Services located at 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd. in Midland.
cbs7.com
St. Joseph's Church
The Permian Basin provided significant energy resources and training grounds for the war effort. Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon caught nine passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Bronchos win over El Paso Americas. West Texas Food Bank speaks on gardening during Hunger...
Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!
Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
cbs7.com
Virtual public meeting focuses on Highway 18 in Winkler & Ward counties
KERMIT/MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa District of TxDOT has scheduled a virtual public meeting about proposed improvements to Highway 18 in Winkler and Ward counties. The virtual public meeting is scheduled to begin at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13. Following the virtual public meeting, the presentation will remain available for viewing through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
8th grader arrested after fighting teacher in viral video at Bowie Middle
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — A video is going viral on local Facebook groups out of Bowie Middle School.It shows a student attacking a teacher over what appears to be a cell phone dispute. The spokesperson for Ector county ISD says the incident happened yeston Wednesday. The boy is an eighth grader. He was arrested and […]
cbs7.com
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
Midland man charged with domestic violence following ‘little scuffle’
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted his partner. Ervin Kasper Young, 57, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on September 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on E New York to investigate a disturbance after […]
cbs7.com
Pecos landowner furious after city builds on property
cbs7.com
How the Permian Basin and ‘magic fuel’ powered America in WWII
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When AIRSHO takes off on Sept. 10-11, a lot of people’s minds will be on the planes and the history of World War II. That conjures up images of places like Germany, Japan, Hawaii, or England. But perhaps they should think of the Permian Basin as well.
Midland/Odessa Looking For Something To Do? Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend!
Even though school has started that doesn't mean events around the Permian Basin will slow down. If you are looking for something to do this weekend, look no further, there is something for everyone happening this weekend in the Midland/Odessa area. Permian Basin Fair and Expo:. This is the last...
Are these rainbow colored pills dangerous? MPD says yes
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local hospitals and law enforcement leaders are warning parents about a concerning rise in rainbow-colored pills. Midland Police Department said the pills can look like candy, but the fentanyl laced pills can be deadly for anyone who takes them. MPD said parents, and kids, need to know what to do if they […]
cbs7.com
Bowie Middle School student arrested after attacking teacher
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An 8th-grade student at Bowie Middle School was charged with first degree felony, aggravated assault of a public servant after he attacked a teacher in a classroom on Wednesday, according to our partners at the Odessa American. Ector County ISD said in a statement last night:
Looking For Something To Do? Two New Hot Spots Are Now Open In Midland!
When you ask anyone from Midland-Odessa 'what do you think our city needs?' The answer is always, without hesitation, something to do! It seems that there just isn't much to do in the 432 so what is the next best option? We get in the car and head down the road, to the big Texas cities for entertainment.
