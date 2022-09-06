ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 1

Related
cbs7.com

One of West Texas oldest Catholic churches turns 140-years-old

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stanton, recently turned 140 years. San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis says there are older churches located in El Paso, but St. Joseph’s is the oldest Catholic church in the Permian Basin.. Bishop Sis says the church was started back in...
STANTON, TX
cbs7.com

Keep Midland Beautiful Trio of Gardens is Sunday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Midland Beautiful 26th annual Trio of Gardens starts Sunday September 11. Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful, Doreen Womack, said every year there is something different than the last. “Every year, every garden is different, every landscape is different. Some of them are like wow...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Midland, TX
Health
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Health
cbs7.com

Ellen Noel Art Museum to host West Texas Fest

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum hosts one of its largest fundraisers of the year - West Texas Fest. The event is presented by Barrel and Derrick Restaurant on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 7 – 10 p.m. in Downtown Odessa, at the intersection of 5th street and Texas Avenue.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa

New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
AUSTIN, TX
cbs7.com

Job Fairs Now hosting large oil and gas job fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Job Fairs Now is hosting a Large Midland Oilfield and More Job Fair tomorrow. Job Fairs Now’s Kim Delapena says candidates have had great success at events in the past, as they allow people the opportunity to enter into the oil and gas industry almost immediately.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Animal Services hosts adoption event

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services is hosting a new adoption event, Top Dog or Cat on Sept. 10 starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Midland Animal Services located at 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd. in Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Charity#Misd#Rattlesnake Bomber Base
cbs7.com

St. Joseph's Church

The Permian Basin provided significant energy resources and training grounds for the war effort. Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon caught nine passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Bronchos win over El Paso Americas. West Texas Food Bank speaks on gardening during Hunger...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!

Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Virtual public meeting focuses on Highway 18 in Winkler & Ward counties

KERMIT/MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa District of TxDOT has scheduled a virtual public meeting about proposed improvements to Highway 18 in Winkler and Ward counties. The virtual public meeting is scheduled to begin at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13. Following the virtual public meeting, the presentation will remain available for viewing through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
WARD COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Pecos landowner furious after city builds on property

20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor lives lost on 9/11. The Permian Basin provided significant energy resources and training grounds for the war effort. Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon caught nine passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Bronchos...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

How the Permian Basin and ‘magic fuel’ powered America in WWII

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When AIRSHO takes off on Sept. 10-11, a lot of people’s minds will be on the planes and the history of World War II. That conjures up images of places like Germany, Japan, Hawaii, or England. But perhaps they should think of the Permian Basin as well.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Are these rainbow colored pills dangerous? MPD says yes

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local hospitals and law enforcement leaders are warning parents about a concerning rise in rainbow-colored pills. Midland Police Department said the pills can look like candy, but the fentanyl laced pills can be deadly for anyone who takes them.  MPD said parents, and kids, need to know what to do if they […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Bowie Middle School student arrested after attacking teacher

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An 8th-grade student at Bowie Middle School was charged with first degree felony, aggravated assault of a public servant after he attacked a teacher in a classroom on Wednesday, according to our partners at the Odessa American. Ector County ISD said in a statement last night:
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy