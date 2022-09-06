Read full article on original website
Rebel Bitch
2d ago
Good luck 👍. I agree our 2nd is for everyone. Everyone should be able to defend themselves and their families.
SoupNazi
2d ago
the fact that he used the term assault rifle means I will not be shopping there. it is called a semi automatic rifle. anything that is used to assault someone is an assault weapon. smh.
Mike Moss
2d ago
brag about opening a white owned gun shop an see how that goes over
calcasieu.info
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity. On September 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on September 2.
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
Picayune Item
Mississippi Highway Patrol is making preparations for Cadet Class 67
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 67. The class is scheduled to begin in late January 2023, and will last approximately 18 weeks with training conducted at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl, Mississippi. The minimum qualifications...
WDSU
Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners executive secretary arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. — The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners has been arrested and accused of a drug transaction, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of a drug transaction with a wanted suspect...
Michigan man suffers punctured arms in Alaska bear mauling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Michigan man suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska, but he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly, officials said Wednesday.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was able to contact Alaska State Troopers via a satellite communications device after the late Tuesday afternoon attack. Troopers say in an online post that hey were able to transport him to a waiting ambulance in the community of Glennallen.Kuperus and his fellow hunters surprised the female grizzly with three cubs while hunting in the upper East Fork Indian River area, troopers said.The sow mauled Kuperus in the attack about 60 miles north of Glennallen, but troopers say he was able to stop and deter the attack with the pepper spray, also called bear spray.Troopers responded to the scene via a state aircraft. The PA-18 Super Cub was able to land on a nearby ridge top, and they transported him to the ambulance in Glennallen, located about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage.Kuperus' home town in Michigan was not immediately available.
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
wxxv25.com
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
WLOX
Make-A-Wish Mississippi busy with fundraising campaigns. Here’s how you can help.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Making wishes come true for the children of the Magnolia State. It’s what Make-A-Wish Mississippi does, and they’ve been very busy lately. “Our referrals are increasing daily. We’re granting a wish every three days,” said Rachael Keyes, Senior Development Director for Make-A-Wish Mississippi. “Our Gulf Coast and Jackson Metro area has the highest population of kids waiting for their wish to be granted. We have kids all over the state, but we have about 30 in the Gulf Coast area.”
WLOX
Dinosaurs invade Mississippi Coast Coliseum for Jurassic Quest
Between splitting time in the classroom Beeson splits time on the court and the diamond as a two sport athlete playing volleyball and softball. The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest
A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
WLOX
Happening Friday: Good Morning Mississippi is on the road in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi is hitting the road, and you’re invited! This Friday, September 9, the GMM team is shining a spotlight on our Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood heritage and the area’s innovative efforts to focus on marine life. Wake up with our live broadcast...
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
Picayune Item
MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
