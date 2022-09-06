ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

WMTW

New England soldier's remains returned home after being missing for decades

After years without answers, a Vermont soldier is returning home to his family. “When we heard he was coming home, we were thinking a simple funeral. To see all of the people who care so much about him coming home, I mean some of these people are family, but many are here because they’re veterans," said Starlene Poulin Family of Pvt. Hathaway.
VERMONT STATE
WMTW

Police: Large amount of fentanyl set to be distributed throughout Maine seized

CAMBRIDGE, Maine — A large amount of drugs brought into Maine has been seized following a month-long investigation by the state's drug enforcement agency. State police say the approximately 3.75 pounds of suspected fentanyl was set to be distributed throughout Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock and Washington counties. On Thursday, Sept....
CAMBRIDGE, ME
State
South Carolina State
WMTW

Students return after Maine school burned

BATH, Maine — Nearly all students in Maine are now back in class. Most returned before Labor Day, but some schools, like Portland and RSU 1 in and around Bath, returned on Tuesday. In Portland, Grades 1 through 12 returned on Tuesday. Students in kindergarten and Pre-k will start...
BATH, ME
WMTW

Portland hosting global seaweed conference

PORTLAND, Maine — Experts in the commercial seaweed business are in Portland this week for a conference focused on growing the industry. Maine leads the country in seaweed production, harvesting about 60% of product produced nationwide. In years past, the Seagriculture conference has been held in Europe and Asia....
PORTLAND, ME

