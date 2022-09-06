Read full article on original website
Former bus driver from Maine indicted on accusations of stalking, threatening 8-year-old
GREENLAND, N.H. — The former Maine school bus driver accused of cyberstalking a child has been indicted by a federal grand jury. A former bus driver at a New Hampshire school, 39-year-old Michael Chick, allegedly stalked and threatened an 8-year-old boy. He was arrested following a criminal complaint in August.
A look at when we’ll hit 80 again
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
New England soldier's remains returned home after being missing for decades
After years without answers, a Vermont soldier is returning home to his family. “When we heard he was coming home, we were thinking a simple funeral. To see all of the people who care so much about him coming home, I mean some of these people are family, but many are here because they’re veterans," said Starlene Poulin Family of Pvt. Hathaway.
Police: Large amount of fentanyl set to be distributed throughout Maine seized
CAMBRIDGE, Maine — A large amount of drugs brought into Maine has been seized following a month-long investigation by the state's drug enforcement agency. State police say the approximately 3.75 pounds of suspected fentanyl was set to be distributed throughout Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock and Washington counties. On Thursday, Sept....
Mostly dry days into the weekend
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
Brighter skies today as sunshine returns
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
Managing back-to-school stress for you and your kids' heart health
By now, students are back to school in Maine. Any change, good or bad, can be stressful on families, and research shows stress can weigh on heart health. Kate Bathras is a certified life coach based out of South Portland. “There can be a sense of loss as we sort...
Students return after Maine school burned
BATH, Maine — Nearly all students in Maine are now back in class. Most returned before Labor Day, but some schools, like Portland and RSU 1 in and around Bath, returned on Tuesday. In Portland, Grades 1 through 12 returned on Tuesday. Students in kindergarten and Pre-k will start...
Two months ahead of Election Day, Maine Gov. Janet Mills defends economic record
PORTLAND, Maine — Seeking a second term in office, Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the state economy has recovered well from the coronavirus pandemic, but Maine Republicans disagree, particularly with the impact of high inflation. Visiting Old Port Candy Co., in Portland, on Thursday, Mills touted her small...
Portland hosting global seaweed conference
PORTLAND, Maine — Experts in the commercial seaweed business are in Portland this week for a conference focused on growing the industry. Maine leads the country in seaweed production, harvesting about 60% of product produced nationwide. In years past, the Seagriculture conference has been held in Europe and Asia....
Maine political parties sharpen attacks as governor's race enters final fall campaign season
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 6, 2022 — Entering the intense post-Labor Day stretch of this year’s gubernatorial campaign, Maine’s political parties are sharpening their attacks, with Democrats describing the record of Republican challenger Paul LePage as “disastrous,” and Republicans labeling incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills a “failure.”
