The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
CLARENCE, NY
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

mansionglobal.com

The Largest Castle in Greenwich, Connecticut, Sells for $10.4 Million

Hemlock Castle has changed hands for $10.4 million. Hemlock Castle, a historic castle in Greenwich, Connecticut, that was once home to Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee, has changed hands for $10.4 million in an all-cash deal, Mansion Global has learned. Designed by James C. Green in 1902, the Edwardian-style...
REAL ESTATE
CBS LA

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO dead after apparent fall from New York high-rise

Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer and executive vice president at retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, died after an apparent fall from his Manhattan high-rise on Friday, police said. Confirming his death in a statement released Sunday afternoon, the company praised Arnal, 52, for his leadership and said he "was instrumental in guiding the organization throughout the coronavirus pandemic" after joining the company during the spring of 2020.Arnal was found dead in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, according to the New York City Police Department. Around 12:30 p.m. local time, officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Hudson, New York, Home With 2,150 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $1.36 Million

This exceptional home located in Hudson, New York, features 2,150 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Raj Kumar. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. In one of the most enchanting settings of the Hudson Valley, House at Watersmeet sits at the confluence of the Kinderhook, Stockport, and Claverack creeks as they come together to flow into the Hudson River. Constructed in 1850 and located high on the banks of the creek, Watersmeet is private, surrounded by nature, and with stunning views of the river from every window in the house. The first floor has a modern, large kitchen that opens onto the dining and living space with floor-to-ceiling windows opening to the pool in one direction and the deck in the other. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The landscaping is generous, with an abundance of flowering bushes and a charming path leading down to the creek where you can launch a kayak into the Hudson. A dead-end location, gated entrance, inground pool, an expansive dining deck, and a patio for entertaining give the property a compound feel.
REAL ESTATE

