Court: Michigan voters may decide on expanding voting access
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question will appear on the November ballot on whether Michigan should expand opportunities to vote. The court on Thursday sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters. The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or a photo ID, and it would require nine days of in-person early voting in the state. Republicans oppose the measures, saying it would open the door to fraud.
Wisconsin election clerks race to understand ballot ruling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s 1,800-plus election clerks are racing to understand a judge’s ruling nine weeks before the election that some fear could lead to absentee ballots being counted in some parts of the battleground state but rejected in others. A judge on Wednesday barred the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission from issuing guidance to clerks, in place since 2016, about how to handle absentee ballots that are missing all or parts of the address of the person who witnessed the voter casting the ballot. Clerks said Thursday that now means it is up to them to determine which ballots should be counted and which should not. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell says, “You’re going to get varying interpretations.”
Amid campaign, Mastriano’s disputed dissertation made public
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university is making public Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s 2013 doctoral thesis about American World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York. The online posting includes six pages of corrections Mastriano added a year ago that in some cases don’t appear to correct anything. Rival researchers have long criticized Mastriano’s investigation into York as plagued by factual errors, amateurish archaeology and sloppy writing. A University of New Brunswick history professor involved in reviewing Mastriano’s work there says he warned other faculty nearly a decade ago that it wasn’t up to their standards. Mastriano didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana’s wild ‘whoopers’
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a state record for fledglings of the world’s rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
Hearing to determine if Missouri boarding school will close
A Missouri boarding school already under scrutiny amid physical and sexual abuse allegations may soon be shut down, following a judge’s ruling. Cedar County Circuit Judge David Munton signed an order Wednesday night to close Agape Boarding School in Stockton after the Missouri attorney general’s office and the state Department of Social Services filed petitions citing evidence that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect is working there. But early Thursday, Munton stated in a court document that before closing the school he wanted the sheriff to confirm if the employee is still working at Agape. A hearing Monday will determine if the school will be allowed to remain open.
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu endorses Chuck Morse days before Senate GOP primary
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday endorsed state Senate President Chuck Morse for the US Senate, just days before Tuesday’s Republican primary. “For the sake of this great state, we have to defeat (Sen.) Maggie Hassan in November, and the best candidate to this is Chuck Morse,” Sununu said during a news conference. “I couldn’t be more proud to endorse a partner that I’ve had at the state house.”
Claiming innocence, Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Attorneys for an Alabama death row inmate are asking the Alabama Supreme Court to grant him a new trial. The request has gained support from former prosecutors and judges, as well as a former state attorney general. The inmate, Toforest Johnson, was convicted of the 1995 murder of Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff William Hardy and sentenced to death. Former state Attorney General Bill Baxley and several former judges and prosecutors said there are concerns about the fairness of Johnson’s trial. Those concerns include a key witness who was paid a $5,000 reward and alibi witnesses who place Johnson elsewhere at the time of the deputy’s killing.
Cancer claims 4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died. His father says Mackey died Wednesday after battling cancer. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog champion was 52. Mackey overcame throat cancer to win an unprecedented four straight Iditarod races from 2007 through 2010. He also won two Yukon Quest races across Canada and Alaska during that same time. But after the string of wins, he was beset by personal problems, health scares and drug issues that prevented him from ever again reaching the top of the sport. He said cancer was found again when he was being treated after a car accident.
Body recovered after float plane crash identified
SEATTLE (AP) — A body recovered near the site of a floatplane crash in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound has been identified as 29-year-old Gabby Hanna. The Seattle Times reports the Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that the recovered body was Hanna and that her family was notified on Wednesday. Hanna was a Seattle attorney and one of 10 people on the Sunday flight from Friday Harbor to Renton, which crashed near Whidbey Island. Her body was found shortly after the crash by witnesses who were searching for survivors. No other bodies have been recovered. Her parents described Hanna as “fierce,” and noted her love for travel and cooking.
Fairview Fire continues ‘burning in all directions on all flanks,’ scorching nearly 20,000 acres, fire officials say
The Fairview Fire has now charred more nearly 20,000 acres in the two days it’s been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which had spread to 19,377 acres and is 5% contained as of late Wednesday, has not shown signs of slowing down, either. “The...
Hot and muggy Friday forecast with a chance of showers
Hot and humid weather is expected for Friday because of tropical moisture, as what once was Hurricane Kay is weakening and moving north toward Southern California from the Baja Peninsula. There is a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until Saturday. The likelihood of it raining in our region is higher for areas that are further south. Beginning Thursday, there was increased cloud cover and even some moisture that will last well into the weekend.
