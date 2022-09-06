Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Visit Millstone Cafe in Buckeye, ArizonacookfortodayBuckeye, AZ
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?Brenna TempleArizona State
Related
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad
Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
Nate Diaz gives thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: “I think they’d be stupid if they’re trying to count him out”
UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has given his take on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his win over Tyron Woodley last December. In that outing, Paul was first expected to face Tommy Fury, but ‘TNT’ pulled out. As a result, ‘The Chosen One’ stepped in on short notice for the headliner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC 279 media day video with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for the major players competing at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes main event attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, along with welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.
CNET
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Fight Date, How to Watch, Press Conference, Everything to Know
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is happening. Rumors had been swirling for weeks that negotiations for the fight were ongoing, but this Tuesday, Paul himself made it official. "My toughest test yet," Paul said in a tweet. "I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated." After a glittering career...
mmanews.com
Dana White Reacts To Chimaev/Costa Clash At UFC PI
UFC President Dana White has reacted after Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner Khamzat Chimaev almost got into a physical altercation with middleweight Paulo Costa. This weekend, Chimaev will return to the Octagon for his sixth outing under the UFC banner, and there aren’t many bigger names it could come against. Given that his dancing partner in the UFC 279 main event, Nate Diaz, is always down for a scrap, talk early in fight week surrounded a possible pre-fight altercation between “Borz” and the Stockton native.
Boxing Scene
WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz UFC 279 pre-fight press conference canceled due to safety concerns
Things took an unexpected turn at today’s (Thurs., Sept. 8, 2022) UFC 279 pre-fight press conference. Before the presser began, staff members began shuffling around the seating arrangements between the six Welterweight competitors before ultimately leaving things with just Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez. UFC President, Dana White, came out and stated that it’s, “a s—t show” backstage and that the pairings would come out one after the other. After Holland and Rodriguez finished their batch of questions, White unhappily called things off.
Michael Bisping Gives His Prediction for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279; ‘Diaz is Tougher Than a Motherf—‘
Nate Diaz is just hours away from making with will most likely be his final walk to the Octagon when he steps into the main event spotlight at UFC 279 on Saturday night. Meeting him inside of the cage will be undefeated Swedish star Khamzat Chimaev. Much has been said...
Canelo Alvarez reacts to Kamaru Usman’s title loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Canelo Alvarez has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman‘s recent title loss at the hands of Leon Edwards at UFC 278. While he may be best known as one of boxing’s biggest stars, Canelo Alvarez has certainly been making some waves in the mixed martial arts world over the course of the last few months – largely because Kamaru Usman couldn’t stop talking about the possibility of landing a fight with him.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin III to fight for WBC Zapoteca Belt
By Sean Jones: Four-belt 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will be pleased to fight for the WBC’s newly created ‘Zapoteca belt, also called the ‘Jaguar Warrior belt’ on September 17th. Artisans have created the beautiful Zapoteca belt, which will be available for Canelo (57-2-2,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Khamzat vs. Diaz
The latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) offering hits T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022), bringing with it a clash between the unstoppable Khamzat Chimaev and the unflappable Nate Diaz. Also in store are Tony Ferguson’s return to Welterweight against Li Jingliang and a potentially pivotal Bantamweight bout between The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner, Macy Chiasson, and the returning Irene Aldana.
UFC asked Li Jingliang to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 three hours before announcing bout
UFC 279 featuring Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz got a much-needed boost to its undercard when the UFC announced that Tony Ferguson would be moving up to welterweight to fight Li Jingliang in the new co-main event. It was something of a last-minute addition, as the bout was announced at...
Shields vs. Marshall Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online
The boxing world is gearing up for one most highly-anticipated fights of the past few years, with Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall (finally) facing off for the undisputed middleweight title. This weekend, the rival boxers will go head-to-head for Shields’ middleweight WBC, WBA, and IBF belts and Marshall’s middleweight WBO title. Both are at the top of their game, boasting undefeated professional careers and stellar amateur records. Here’s where the rivalry gets good: Shields has lost just one bout in her entire career (amateur or pro)… to none other than Savannah Marshall. The two haven’t met since that fight in...
NFL・
Video: UFC hopeful Vitor Petrino clobbers Rodolfo Bellato to end DWCS slugfest with a bang
LAS VEGAS – Vitor Petrino ended Dana White’s Contender Series 53 with a bang – a few of them, actually. In the DWCS 53 featured bout, Petrino (7-0) concluded a slugfest against fellow Brazilian Rodolfo Bellato (8-2) with two hard punches. The knockout stoppage came at 3:36 of Round 2.
Comments / 0