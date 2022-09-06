KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Kalamazoo released body camera footage in which officers are seen punching a resisting man in the face as videos of the incident have been circulating on social media. Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief David Boysen says he is releasing the footage to remain transparent. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at about 11:28 p.m. at an apartment building located at 123 N. Sage St. Police responded to reports of a person waiving a firearm outside of the building. Police say that before officers arrived at the scene, it was reported that the individual with the firearm went...

