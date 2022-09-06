ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Man Arrested for Alleged Road Rage Gunfire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man was arrested for alleged involvement in a road rage incident involving gunfire last week. On Aug. 31, the police responded to the incident on Cheshire Road near the intersection of Kittredge Road. It was reported that two vehicles were involved and the operator of one of the vehicles fired at least one round from a handgun.
