iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Man Arrested for Alleged Road Rage Gunfire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man was arrested for alleged involvement in a road rage incident involving gunfire last week. On Aug. 31, the police responded to the incident on Cheshire Road near the intersection of Kittredge Road. It was reported that two vehicles were involved and the operator of one of the vehicles fired at least one round from a handgun.
Police investigating a murder in the area of High Street in Holyoke
Police have closed a section of High Street and I-391 Wednesday night for an investigation.
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
westernmassnews.com
Southwick Police locate driver involved in hit-and-run of 16-year-old pedestrian
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have located the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run Wednesday night in Southwick. Southwick Police responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southwick Police, the call came in...
North Adams police searching for Walmart theft suspect
The North Adams Police Department is looking to identify a man that was involved in a larceny incident.
WNYT
Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County
CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
WRGB
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police scene reported at intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An active police scene has been reported at the intersection of High Street and the end of Interstate 391 in Holyoke Wednesday night. Our Western Mass News crews arrived just after 7 p.m. and saw several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the scene. Western...
westernmassnews.com
16-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southwick Police, the call came in at 8:42 p.m. after being reported by an off duty fire lieutenant. Police told Western Mass News...
Victim identified in weekend shooting in Holyoke
The Hampden District Attorney's office has released the name of the person who was shot and killed over the weekend in Holyoke.
Police: 16-year-old missing from Pittsfield
The Pittsfield Police Department is on the lookout for a 16-year-old boy who they say has been reported missing.
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
Counterfeit money used at Marshall’s in Springfield
Springfield police are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect who allegedly used counterfeit money.
Holyoke Police Chief responds to comment made by City Councilor
The Holyoke Police Chief responded to a comment made by a city councilor over a discussion about ShotSpotter.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke residents respond to uptick in violence in the city
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Holyoke Thursday, Mayor Joshua Garcia teamed up with the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to address public safety concerns. This, after the fifth murder in the city this year, happened Wednesday night in the downtown area. “There’s a lot of safety concerns you got a lot...
Hudson woman dies after Pownal motorcycle crash
Vermont State Troopers said a Hudson, New York woman has died from her injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Springfield man arrested on gun, drug charges in North Adams
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in North Adams. The North Adams Police Department said Quentin Harris of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on August 30.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee City Council denies license request for proposed truck stop
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee City Council denied both license requests for the proposed truck stop that was slated for Burnett Road. Prior to the vote, several Chicopee residents voiced their opposition to the proposed truck stop. For months residents have been protesting the plan and said they did not want any more trucks on the already busy road.
New Details: 1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In Pleasant Valley Head-On Crash, State Police Say
This story has been updated. One person was killed and another seriously injured during a head-on crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Dutchess County around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley. Troopers responded to Route 44 near Brown Road for a...
