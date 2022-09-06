ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania

There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
MOVIES
Collider

Xochitl Gomez Reveals the Advice She Received From Patrick Stewart on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

In a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for Colliders Ladies Night, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez sat down with us to talk a little bit about her experience of being on set of one of 2022’s biggest movies. In the story, she plays America Chavez, a girl who can jump between universes and has been doing it for most of her life after an incident that separated her from her mothers.
MOVIES
IGN

British Actress Jodie Comer Rumored To Be Playing Sue Storm in MCU Fantastic Four Flick

The casting for MCU's Fantastic Four movie might be the biggest question that fans have had regarding the future of Marvel films. With Kevin Feige confirming the film's release in 2024 as part of Phase 6, fans are eagerly waiting for the producer to unveil the cast of actors, who will play the likes of Reed Richards, Johnny Storm and more.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The Rings Of Power’ & ‘House Of The Dragon’ Trolls Over Racist Backlash

Whoopi Goldberg is slamming trolls criticizing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon over their casting choices. Some fans on social media have called out the series on Prime Video and HBO for becoming “woke” and showing people of color in the fantasy worlds originally created by J. R. R. Tolkien and George R. R. Martin. On the premiere episode of The View Season 26, Goldberg put the racist trolls on blast at the “Hot Topics” table. “I want to start by saying these are not real. OK?” Goldberg started. “The new Lord of the Rings series,...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder theory totally changes how you watch MCU movie

Thor: Love and Thunder split opinion when it arrived in cinemas earlier this summer and you might not fancy a rewatch on Disney+, but a new theory might give you a reason to take a second look at the MCU movie. The movie brought back Thor, Valkyrie and Korg to...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What’s The Future For The Fantastic Beasts Franchise?

When the spinoff to the Harry Potter saga was introduced in 2016, the feature got off to a good start by garnering nearly $900 million worldwide. Though that isn’t on par with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – which made $965 million worldwide – it was still a strong start for the spinoff. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them introduced audiences to Newt Scamander and several core characters from the Harry Potter installments that serve as a prequel to that series. The following film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, received the first rotten tomato of the franchise, garnering a poor score of 36% from over 300 critics. The audience was a bit kinder, but not by much, based on the 54% score. More importantly (at least to executives), the box office severely diminished from the previous entry, collecting $654.9 million worldwide.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU

Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 actresses who can play Gwen Stacy in the MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home gave the MCU quite the revamp. Since the movie ended with no one remembering that Peter Parker is Spider-Man or remembering Peter Parker at all, Spidey’s story has a fresh start. What could that mean for the MCU? Peter’s had quite a bit of love interests in the comics, so it’s only fair that MJ has some competition. The top choice for the next Spidey character to enter the MCU is Gwen Stacy.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

I Have A Question About the Disney+ Pinocchio Movie That's Keeping Me Awake At Night

At this point, there are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and Disney live-action remakes of classic animated films. Several are heading to the big screen including, The Little Mermaid and Snow White, but the next one will be a direct-to-Disney+ remake of Pinocchio staring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. It looks to be a sweet little family movie, but that’s only because you haven’t it through. This movie is actually nightmare fuel.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation

The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
CELEBRITIES

