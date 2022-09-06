ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile looking for input on Brookley waterfront park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the next six months, the City of Mobile will be working with a team of engineers and designers to create the master plan for the park that will be built on the Brookley by the Bay property. As part of this process, the City wants...
WALA-TV FOX10

Impact100 Mobile has exciting grant announcement

Impact100 Mobile made a big announcement at its reveal party. The organization was able to raise $102,000 during its inaugural year to award to a local nonprofit. Impact100 Mobile is now accepting grant applications. In the next few months, one nonprofit who applied will be selected to receive the $102,000 grant.
WALA-TV FOX10

What’s happening at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - There’s lots to see and do right now at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, including school trips, family camps and much more. The Sea Lab’s Angela Levins stopped by FOX10 Midday to fill us in on the happenings there. --- Download the FOX10...
WALA-TV FOX10

Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday. We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a...
WALA-TV FOX10

Upcoming events at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CJ Drinkard is the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Manager. He joined us on FOX10 Midday on Tuesday to talk about what’s coming up at Ladd. He touches on the Buccaneers Sports Academy program, concerts at Ladd, the Gulf Coast Challenge and more!. Watch the...
WALA-TV FOX10

Blount football players show support for embattled coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Blount High School football players are speaking out, showing support for their head coach who’s on administrative leave. In a nearly two-minute long video posted to social media, a number of players and students spoke up for coach Josh Harris. Three specifically thanked the coach for teaching them “life lessons” buying equipment, and helping them to become men, not just football players.
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach school board discusses dress code controversy at meeting

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday’s Orange Beach City School board meeting got tense at times as parents looked for answers following last week’s controversial assembly. Last week, that assembly was held to discuss a number of things with students. But after the male students were dismissed, parents...
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Public Schools announces Learning Leading U

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Public Schools is excited to announce a new community outreach initiative, Learning Leading University (Learning Leading U), a program designed to engage members of our community who are passionate about education, who are interested in gaining a deeper understanding of issues facing our schools, and who want to become informed advocates for education and students.
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Westminster Village employees allege company rescinded COVID religious exemptions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Spanish Fort retirement facility granted religious exemptions allowing workers to forego a requirement that they get vaccinated against COVID-19 and then rescinded it, according to federal complaints filed by four former employees. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently gave the former employees letters allowing them...
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD vs MFRD Basketball Game for Aubreigh’s Army

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fun basketball game for a great cause is coming up on September 23rd. Fonde Elementary Principal Joy Gould and Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire Rescue joined us on Studio10 to talk about this fun game between Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire Rescue. The game...
WALA-TV FOX10

Artificial turf and more pickleball courts coming soon to Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Jubilee City continues to move forward with new additions and improvements to the city’s parks. Daphne will soon be breaking ground on several new pickleball courts. It will also be putting in artificial turf on every ballfield at the Daphne Sports Complex. Daphne mayor,...
WALA-TV FOX10

Wet weather will peak this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This will be the wettest day on the Gulf Coast as our rain coverage increases as a result of a Gulf Low to our south. This will bring in chances of heavy rain and lightning to more spots today so take the rain gear with you before leaving the house.
WALA-TV FOX10

Flomaton police chief resigns

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - The town of Flomaton is looking for a new police chief. Charles Thompson III resigned Wednesday after serving as police chief since 2014. In his resignation letter, Thompson said he accepted a job with another law enforcement agency. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
WALA-TV FOX10

Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin County. Patrick D. Knox, 48, of Foley, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by a 20-year-old Foley man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday. Knox was ejected from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Lillian woman.
