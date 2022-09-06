Read full article on original website
City of Mobile looking for input on Brookley waterfront park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the next six months, the City of Mobile will be working with a team of engineers and designers to create the master plan for the park that will be built on the Brookley by the Bay property. As part of this process, the City wants...
‘Finishing Eliza’s Run’: Coordinators on both sides of the bay honoring abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly one week since Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher was abducted and murdered on her morning run, and it’s leaving the nation rattled. Both sides of the bay banded together to raise awareness: women shouldn’t live in fear of jogging alone. Some...
Mobile County Public School System announces new community outreach initiative
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public School System announces a new community outreach initiative called Learning Leading University. The purpose of the initiative is to provide community members with an opportunity to learn more about the school system and its operations. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Rena...
Impact100 Mobile has exciting grant announcement
Impact100 Mobile made a big announcement at its reveal party. The organization was able to raise $102,000 during its inaugural year to award to a local nonprofit. Impact100 Mobile is now accepting grant applications. In the next few months, one nonprofit who applied will be selected to receive the $102,000 grant.
What’s happening at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - There’s lots to see and do right now at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, including school trips, family camps and much more. The Sea Lab’s Angela Levins stopped by FOX10 Midday to fill us in on the happenings there. --- Download the FOX10...
Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday. We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a...
Upcoming events at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CJ Drinkard is the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Manager. He joined us on FOX10 Midday on Tuesday to talk about what’s coming up at Ladd. He touches on the Buccaneers Sports Academy program, concerts at Ladd, the Gulf Coast Challenge and more!. Watch the...
Blount football players show support for embattled coach
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Blount High School football players are speaking out, showing support for their head coach who’s on administrative leave. In a nearly two-minute long video posted to social media, a number of players and students spoke up for coach Josh Harris. Three specifically thanked the coach for teaching them “life lessons” buying equipment, and helping them to become men, not just football players.
Orange Beach school board discusses dress code controversy at meeting
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday’s Orange Beach City School board meeting got tense at times as parents looked for answers following last week’s controversial assembly. Last week, that assembly was held to discuss a number of things with students. But after the male students were dismissed, parents...
Former Lillian resident pleads guilty to conspiracy to set fire to Mobile, Mississippi Walmarts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Lillian resident on Thursday admitted guilt for his role in a string of Walmart fires last year, agreeing to a plea bargain in which he confessed to a conspiracy. Quinton Olson, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. The plea document...
Mobile County Public Schools announces Learning Leading U
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Public Schools is excited to announce a new community outreach initiative, Learning Leading University (Learning Leading U), a program designed to engage members of our community who are passionate about education, who are interested in gaining a deeper understanding of issues facing our schools, and who want to become informed advocates for education and students.
Former Westminster Village employees allege company rescinded COVID religious exemptions
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Spanish Fort retirement facility granted religious exemptions allowing workers to forego a requirement that they get vaccinated against COVID-19 and then rescinded it, according to federal complaints filed by four former employees. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently gave the former employees letters allowing them...
MPD vs MFRD Basketball Game for Aubreigh’s Army
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fun basketball game for a great cause is coming up on September 23rd. Fonde Elementary Principal Joy Gould and Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire Rescue joined us on Studio10 to talk about this fun game between Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire Rescue. The game...
Artificial turf and more pickleball courts coming soon to Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Jubilee City continues to move forward with new additions and improvements to the city’s parks. Daphne will soon be breaking ground on several new pickleball courts. It will also be putting in artificial turf on every ballfield at the Daphne Sports Complex. Daphne mayor,...
Wet weather will peak this afternoon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This will be the wettest day on the Gulf Coast as our rain coverage increases as a result of a Gulf Low to our south. This will bring in chances of heavy rain and lightning to more spots today so take the rain gear with you before leaving the house.
Suspects in Thanksgiving 2020 killing request youthful offender status
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people accused of killing a man on Thanksgiving 2020 have asked to be treated as youthful offenders. A Mobile County grand jury recently indicted Anthony MacPherson and Lucy Rutledge for murder. Prosecutors allege the defendants, who were 17 at the time, met up with Tavon...
Flomaton police chief resigns
FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - The town of Flomaton is looking for a new police chief. Charles Thompson III resigned Wednesday after serving as police chief since 2014. In his resignation letter, Thompson said he accepted a job with another law enforcement agency. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
Dogs and their owners show off their skills at Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands of dogs and their owners will get a chance to strut their stuff in the show ring this week at the Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show. Thousands of breeds will be competing at The Grounds. Wednesday was the first day of the competition. There were...
Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin County. Patrick D. Knox, 48, of Foley, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by a 20-year-old Foley man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday. Knox was ejected from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Lillian woman.
