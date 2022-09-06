ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Louisville author opening horror-themed bookstore in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just in time for Halloween, a Louisville-based author is opening a bookstore focusing on all things spooky and scary. Many people roaming on Barret Avenue may have noticed “blood” dripping from the walls where the old Currie Sound & Systems used to be. That’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

‘Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club’ coming to Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new game day experience is coming to Cardinal Stadium this football season. According to UofL Athletics, the “Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club” is going to the new way to experience Cardinal football this year. “Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club”, formerly named the Brown and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Derby City Pizza. The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza, but also offers pasta and wings. The restaurant first started in PRP, but now also has locations near U of L, in Fairdale, Valley Station, Clifton and Mount Washington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Wayans
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died that night’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s home, leaving daughter concerned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Premier Martial Arts 6:00 a.m.

‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death. As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group. Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ. Updated: 5 hours...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Comedy#The Portland Library#Wave News#Cal
Wave 3

Local couple opens new martial arts studio in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John and Joy Mays have been married for 16 years, and now they are bringing their love of martial arts to Jeffersonville. The idea started after they saw the positive impact martial arts had on their young son. “My son’s life, when I seen his life...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison

‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death. As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group. Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ. Updated: 5 hours...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Community Policy