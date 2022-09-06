Read full article on original website
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: Fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ
Wave 3
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
wdrb.com
Old Louisville Live free concert series returns to Central Park this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free concerts are returning to Central Park in Old Louisville. The Old Louisville LIVE concert series picks back up this Saturday, Sept. 10, with a performance by Mike Tracey and the Hora Certa Brazilian Jazz group from 5-7 p.m. There will be food trucks and concessions...
Wave 3
Louisville author opening horror-themed bookstore in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just in time for Halloween, a Louisville-based author is opening a bookstore focusing on all things spooky and scary. Many people roaming on Barret Avenue may have noticed “blood” dripping from the walls where the old Currie Sound & Systems used to be. That’s...
wdrb.com
Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence reveals name of newborn in Vogue feature
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her son's name to the public for the first time. Lawrence, a Louisville native, talked about being a new mom in the October issue of Vogue. The 32-year-old revealed in the interview she and husband Cooke Maroney named their new son...
Wave 3
‘Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club’ coming to Cardinal Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new game day experience is coming to Cardinal Stadium this football season. According to UofL Athletics, the “Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club” is going to the new way to experience Cardinal football this year. “Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club”, formerly named the Brown and...
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Derby City Pizza. The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza, but also offers pasta and wings. The restaurant first started in PRP, but now also has locations near U of L, in Fairdale, Valley Station, Clifton and Mount Washington.
How Does Hot-Air Balloon Trick-or-Treating at the Louisville KY Halloween Balloon Glow Grab You?
You know, there was a brief moment back in 2019 that I thought I was conquering my fear of heights. I rode a four-story-tall roller coaster at the Mall of America in Minneapolis and thought I was making headway. Yes, I realize that serious coaster enthusiasts reading this are having...
Wave 3
‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group. “To finally hear that she just passed away, and I only just found out a few minutes ago that she just passed away, I’m actually kind of gutted today,” Michael Bromilow said.
WLKY.com
‘She could’ve died that night’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s home, leaving daughter concerned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
Wave 3
Premier Martial Arts 6:00 a.m.
Wave 3
Local couple opens new martial arts studio in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John and Joy Mays have been married for 16 years, and now they are bringing their love of martial arts to Jeffersonville. The idea started after they saw the positive impact martial arts had on their young son. “My son’s life, when I seen his life...
wdrb.com
Stretch of Phillips Lane closes for more than 3 weeks in preparation for Louisville's 2 music festivals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Phillip Lane from Preston Highway to Freedom Way shut down Monday morning in preparation for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life. The road will remain closed through Sept. 30 as crews prepare the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center for the two weekend music festivals.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
7-foot big man Isaiah Miranda ready for Louisville visit this weekend
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne and his staff will kick off what should be a busy couple of months of prospect visits this weekend. The Cardinals will host four-star big man Isaiah Miranda. The 7-foot Miranda will arrive in Louisville on Friday night and his official visit will...
Reports: '23 C Isaiah Miranda Sets Official Visit to Louisville
The big man from Rhode Island listed the Cardinals in his list of top schools last week.
'24 SF Trentyn Flowers Lands Louisville Scholarship Offer
The California prospect in one of the top players in the Class of 2024.
Wave 3
‘I wanted to come in a visitor, not a patient: CAL student has senior photos taken at Norton Children’s Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many high school students are getting their senior photos taken around this time of year. For one young woman, her photos are about the journey she’s taken over the past six years. When Kennedy Moore was in the sixth grade, she was with friends near...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 29-year-old Louisville man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the city's Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Deyonte Foster was killed. Louisville Metro Police said he was found shot in an...
