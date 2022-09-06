Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
'People will lose jobs,' UAW Local 12 official concerned about future towards electric vehicles in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
Ground breaks for $85 million Toledo Trade Center; Hopes to create hundreds of jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been 17 years since North Towne Mall closed its doors leaving the north Toledo plot vacant for years. Thursday the city celebrated the groundbreaking of the $84.6 million Toledo Trade Center that will be there. City leaders, state officials and developers were at the property...
Giant Intel semiconductor plant in Ohio to create economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley
DAYTON — The groundbreaking for the $20 billion Intel semiconductor plant in central Ohio promises to create a potentially seismic economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley. “When people ask me how big of a deal this is, it’s huge,” Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
whbc.com
Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
11 AM: Ohio Department of Health to provide update on COVID-19 vaccines
The Ohio Department of Health will be hosting a press conference on Thursday where they will be providing an update on COVID-19 vaccines.
13abc.com
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fixture on the basketball courts throughout the city was killed early Thursday morning, and that community is mourning the loss. Melvin Thomas, 27, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm that also injured two others. Thomas was a 2013 graduate of...
Ohio student sent to hospital over cannabis gummies
A local school district is investigating after they learned at least 8 students consumed cannabis gummies while at school.
13abc.com
American Airlines flies out of Toledo for the last time
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s official: American Airlines no longer flies out of Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The last Toledo flight landed in Chicago Tuesday evening. It’s a major blow to commercial passenger flight and the Port Authority looks to find new routes. The tricky part...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio
Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
CNBC
How I retired early at 49 with $1.3 million in Ohio
Jackie Cummings Koski lives in southwestern Ohio and achieved FIRE at 49 years old with $1.3 million. Koski worked at LexisNexis for 20 years earning an $80,000 salary, and reached $1,000,000 in net worth when she was 46. As a single Black mother, Koski says she tried to fight the wealth gap narrative at every turn because she knew no one could help her if she failed. She represents a population rarely thought of when it comes to financial independence and was thrilled to retire early in 2019.
13abc.com
TFRD investigates white powder substance at courthouse
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue officials are investigating a possibly hazardous substance at the federal courthouse in Toledo. TFRD and HAZMAT crews responded to the federal courthouse downtown around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A TFRD spokesperson said a white powder substance was found in a sealed bag. Firefighters...
Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone threatened with prosecution over alleged campaign-finance violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says it will seek to refer Joe Blystone, who ran for Ohio governor earlier this year, to prosecutors for campaign-finance violations if he doesn’t accept a deal that includes turning over all his remaining campaign money to state officials. While...
