Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fixture on the basketball courts throughout the city was killed early Thursday morning, and that community is mourning the loss. Melvin Thomas, 27, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm that also injured two others. Thomas was a 2013 graduate of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

American Airlines flies out of Toledo for the last time

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s official: American Airlines no longer flies out of Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The last Toledo flight landed in Chicago Tuesday evening. It’s a major blow to commercial passenger flight and the Port Authority looks to find new routes. The tricky part...
TOLEDO, OH
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio

Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
FINDLAY, OH
CNBC

How I retired early at 49 with $1.3 million in Ohio

Jackie Cummings Koski lives in southwestern Ohio and achieved FIRE at 49 years old with $1.3 million. Koski worked at LexisNexis for 20 years earning an $80,000 salary, and reached $1,000,000 in net worth when she was 46. As a single Black mother, Koski says she tried to fight the wealth gap narrative at every turn because she knew no one could help her if she failed. She represents a population rarely thought of when it comes to financial independence and was thrilled to retire early in 2019.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TFRD investigates white powder substance at courthouse

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue officials are investigating a possibly hazardous substance at the federal courthouse in Toledo. TFRD and HAZMAT crews responded to the federal courthouse downtown around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A TFRD spokesperson said a white powder substance was found in a sealed bag. Firefighters...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
OHIO STATE

