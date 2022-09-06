Read full article on original website
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 9
Ari Lennox experienced a huge breakthrough with 2019's much-loved Shea Butter Baby, but her new album age/sex/location promises to be even bigger. She's been teasing singles like "Hoodie" and "Pressure" for many months now, and even dropped a five-song EP called Away Message last Friday, but the album is finally here. It somehow sounds sleekly modern even as it evokes the most indelible R&B sounds of the '90s and early '00s.
withguitars.com
Dylan Flynn & The Dead Poets are set to release their Anthemic new single
“Every time I see this band live, I forget how spine-tinglingly fantastic they are.” – Hot Press. Dylan Flynn and The Dead Poets make music for twenty-somethings living in a country that completely ignores them. In the last year the Indie up-and-comers have amassed over 40,000 streams on Spotify, secured support slots with NewDad and Milk., embarked on their first Irish tour and played a number of sold out headline shows.
George Riley: Running in Waves review – gorgeous, softly futuristic R&B
On her debut mixtape, last year’s Interest Rates, A Tape, west London musician George Riley collaborated with producer Oliver Palfreyman to created a sonic realm where jazz, R&B and jungle melded together. Throughout, Riley offered wry and thoughtful lyricism, her voice forthright but silky. Running in Waves is Riley’s...
Stereogum
Bitter Branches – “50ft Queenie” (PJ Harvey Cover)
Last year, the awesomely misanthropic New Jersey hardcore greats Deadguy finally reunited, playing their first show in 24 years. The Deadguy reunion has continued, but their famously intense frontman Tim Singer also has other stuff going on. A couple of years ago, Singer got together with some other hardcore veterans to form Bitter Branches, a new band whose heavy, feverish attack shares a lot with Deadguy’s approach. Bitter Branches released their debut EP This May Hurt A Bit in 2020, and they followed it last year with a two-song single for Sub Pop. Today, Bitter Branches have shared another song, a cover of an absolute banger from PJ Harvey.
Billboard
Julian Lennon Is Back on a Billboard Airplay Chart With ‘Lucky Ones’
For the first time since 1991, Julian Lennon appears on a Billboard airplay chart, as “Lucky Ones” debuts at No. 37 on the Adult Alternative Airplay list dated Sept. 10. “Lucky” marks Lennon’s first airplay chart appearance since the run of “Listen,” which peaked at No. 31 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay survey dated Sept. 14, 1991, and remained on the ranking the following two weeks.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Paul McCartney Wrote a Song on the Spot for a Famous Actor and Put It on a Wings Album
Paul McCartney proved he could quickly craft a song when a famous actor asked him to improvise a number that ended up on a Wings’ album.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil B Shares New Project "Thraxxx Kiss" With Keyboard Kid
Lil B remains one of the most prolific rappers of our time, though it seems like he's a bit quieter these days. It's been roughly five years since he dropped his last studio album, Black Ken, and fans have still had an influx of new music to look forward to. This year alone, he's unleashed Frozen and The Frozen Tape but he's come through with his third offering of the year alongside Keyboard Kid. The two linked up for Thraxxx Kiss, which dropped over the weekend. The project includes 13 songs in total -- largely produced by Keyboard Kid, Lil B, and Nikia -- without any features on the tracklist.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender launches refreshed Aerodyne Special series, putting a radical contemporary spin on its Stratocaster, Telecaster and bass models
New-and-improved Aerodyne models feature basswood bodies, 12" radius fingerboards, newly designed pickups and a wealth of stunning finishes to choose from. Fender has reissued its Japanese-made Aerodyne Special series of electric guitars, which puts a radical contemporary twist on the Big F’s classic Stratocaster, Telecaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass designs.
CARS・
Why you should definitely own Encore: Live In Concert by Argent
Argent's studio albums may have underwhelmed, but it all came together on the adventurous, surprising Encore: Live In Concert
Cher Appeared To Accidentally Call The Queen A Cow In Her Tribute Post
I may be going to hell for laughing at this.
loudersound.com
Nightwish's Floor Jansen releases soul-stirring new single Me Without You
Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen shares her third solo single, Me Without You. Nightwish's Floor Jansen has returned with another solo single, titled Me Without You. The new track follows the frontwoman's previously-released pop-orientated offerings, Storm and Fire. Me Without You eases into view with a low-key yet dramatic verse before...
How Did John Bonham’s Signature Drum Sound Evolve?
In the ranks of iconic rock and roll drummers, few rank as highly as Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. In the years and decades since his untimely death, countless musicians have explored ways in which they might channel his distinctive sound — whether you’re on a rock star’s budget or have more limited resources.
Billboard
Publishing Briefs: Sony Honored as BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Publisher of the Year
At BMI’s 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Sept. 7, the performance rights organization honored Sony Music Publishing as its Publisher of the Year with 20 total top-performing songs in the genres. BMI also honored SMP writers Giveon and Bernard “HARV” Harvey for being an integral part of its Sony of the Year, “Peaches” by Justin Bieber.
Showbiz411
The Beatles Coming with “Revolver” Box Set Remixed and Remastered Next Month
The Beatles are running out of 50th anniversary editions so it’s time to go backwards a little and issue special editions. The next one is very exciting: “Revolver,” the album that preceded “Sgt. Pepper” and flipped the switch for the Fab Four has gotten the remix-remaster treatment. It’s going to sound amazing, you know. Plus we’re getting demo tracks and the additions of “Paperback Writer” and “Rain.”
25 Albums We Can’t Wait to Hear This Fall, From Taylor Swift to Arctic Monkeys
This year has seen a slew of blockbuster album releases from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Drake, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and, of course, Beyoncé. And while Renaissance will likely continue to be on repeat for the rest of the year (and beyond), this fall is giving us no shortage of new music to be excited for. From beloved legends making their long-awaited comebacks (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, M.I.A.) to pop powerhouses continuing their hot streaks (Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen), and buzzy debuts from the next generation of stars (Noah Cyrus, Shygirl), check out our list of the 25...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Eric Clapton channel his Cream era with a wah-heavy solo on Ozzy Osbourne’s One of Those Days
Slowhand's cameo adds some pentatonic sleight of hand and a knockout solo that sits perfectly atop the song's heavier progression. After waiting for what feels like an eternity, Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9 dropped in its entirety today, and – owing to the fact it features one of the most star-studded guitar casts of any album ever – it’s fair to say it’s been worth the wait.
Billboard
Madonna’s ‘Finally Enough Love’ Launches at No. 1 on Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart
Madonna crowns Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart (dated Sept. 3) with the arrival of her remix collection Finally Enough Love. The icon adds her third No. 1 on the chart — which began in 2001 — and first in a decade, following Confessions on a Dance Floor (13 weeks at No. 1, 2005-06) and MDNA (four, 2012).
