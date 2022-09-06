Lil B remains one of the most prolific rappers of our time, though it seems like he's a bit quieter these days. It's been roughly five years since he dropped his last studio album, Black Ken, and fans have still had an influx of new music to look forward to. This year alone, he's unleashed Frozen and The Frozen Tape but he's come through with his third offering of the year alongside Keyboard Kid. The two linked up for Thraxxx Kiss, which dropped over the weekend. The project includes 13 songs in total -- largely produced by Keyboard Kid, Lil B, and Nikia -- without any features on the tracklist.

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO