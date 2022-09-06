Read full article on original website
WEEK 3 METRO PREVIEW: Sioux City North football holding homecoming game against Des Moines North
SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team is one of the first teams in the area to have its homecoming. That happens Friday night at 7 p.m. at Elwood Olsen Stadium when the Stars host Des Moines North. It’s the third time in which the Polar Bears...
Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon both report record fall enrollment
Two Siouxland colleges have reported record fall enrollments this week. On Thursday morning, Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa announced it had set a record for students enrolled for a fourth-straight year while Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa touted the largest student body dating back to its 1966 founding.
Church News
St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host its Dad's Belgian Waffle breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10. Tickets may be purchased online (www.stjohnlutheransiouxcity.org) or at the door for $10. The printed receipt/phone record is the ticket. Children 5 and under are free. Carry-outs are available. Fall...
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Weekender Calendar
Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Something New at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Sept. 10; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196. Joe Nichols,...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
The 'World's Greatest County Fair' coming back to Clay County with exciting new attractions
SPENCER, Iowa — Known as the "World's Greatest County Fair," the Clay County Fair is more than just nine days of food, fun and festival rides. Attendees also learn a lot about agriculture, which is one of Iowa's largest industries, fair manager Jeremy Parsons said. "Ag education has always...
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
2 juveniles apprehended in airsoft shooting at North Middle, cause lockdown of all Sioux City elementary schools
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say they have detained two juvenile males in connection with a shooting involving an airsoft-like gun. All Sioux City elementary schools were temporarily in a lockout Tuesday due to students at North Middle being shot at by an airsoft gun. The incident remains under investigation.
Bridge pier issues force closure of Gordon Drive viaduct lane, ramp
SIOUX CITY -- Issues with the condition of bridge piers on the Gordon Drive viaduct have forced the closure of the eastbound outside lane and the off ramp from the viaduct onto South Lewis Boulevard. The closures will remain in effect until bridge repairs can be completed. The Iowa Department...
Woodbury County supervisor candidate Jeremy Dumkrieger proposes pay cut for position
SIOUX CITY – Democratic Woodbury County supervisor candidate Jeremy Dumkrieger wants to cut the pay of county supervisors. Dumkrieger believes the supervisors pay should match the county’s median income. In January, the board refused a proposed 22 percent wage increase, keeping the pay at $37,040.70 for supervisors and...
WATCH NOW: Floyd Boulevard speed camera
Traffic moves past a speed camera kiosk located in the 3000 of Floyd Boulevard. Sioux City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure says the number of accidents have been reduced since the speed camera, and another on Hamilton Boulevard, have been installed.
In Day 1 of Le Mars murder trial, Knapp accused of shooting stepson after morning filled with frustration, anger
LE MARS, Iowa — After a morning of increasing frustration and anger, Thomas Knapp had finally had enough. His bedroom door held shut by Kevin Juzek, Knapp grabbed his 20-gauge shotgun, firing a slug through the door and into Juzek's abdomen. After Juzek collapsed to the living room floor on the other side of the door, Knapp emerged from his room and fired a shot from point-blank range into Juzek's chest, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told jurors Wednesday during his opening statement in Knapp's murder trial.
Knapp told deputies stepson drove him nuts
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's voice rose in aggravation often as he told sheriff's deputies about Kevin Juzek. Often referring to his stepson with profane names, Knapp described Juzek's habit of staring at him and playing noise on some type of "electronic device" in his basement room at night to keep Knapp from sleeping, all just to bother him.
Contaminated Le Mars site added to EPA Superfund list
LE MARS, Iowa — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday added a contaminated site in downtown Le Mars to its Superfund National Priorities List (NPL). The Le Mars site, one of five new additions nationally, consists of several square blocks where tetrachloroethene and associated degradation products have been identified in soil, groundwater, sub-slab vapors, and indoor air underneath and/or within several businesses/structures. The contamination originates from historic dry cleaning services at 18 Plymouth Street SE, east of the intersection of the street, also known as Highway 3, and Central Avenue.
2 pulled from deadly Tuesday vehicle crash on Highway 20
SIOUX CITY — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20 between Moville and Correctionville. At 4:15 p.m., Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews responded to the scene in the area of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. The Woodbury County Sheriff's...
South Sioux City to see closure of loops at U.S. 20/77 interchange for construction
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Traffic loops at the interchange of U.S. Highways 20 and 77/75 are scheduled to close next week during the latest phase of Interstate 129 construction in South Sioux City. The final phase of construction includes upgrades to two bridges on I-129, or U.S. 20, over...
COLLECTION: Murder case history of 84-year-old Merrill resident Thomas Knapp
Jury selection began Tuesday in Plymouth County Court for Thomas Knapp, charged with 1st-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11, 2020, shooting of his stepson at their rural Merrill home. With the trial now underway, read up on the case history. More charges filed in Merrill homicide. The...
Royal man arrested after barricading himself in home
ROYAL, Iowa -- A Royal man wanted on a federal arrest warrant was taken into custody Friday after barricading himself inside his home. Clay County Sheriff's deputies located Timothy Steinbeck at 4 p.m. at his home, but he fled inside before they could make contact with him and barricaded himself inside. The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team was called to assist with his removal. After several attempts to make contact with Steinbeck, officers released a chemical agent into the house, and he exited and was arrested at 10:43 p.m.
