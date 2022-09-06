ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

Mercy names new heads of Springfield hospital, nursing across region

Mercy Hospital Springfield has a new leader. John Myers, a nuclear medicine specialist who most recently served as chief operating officer at HCA Research Medical Center in Kansas City, recently accepted the COO role at Mercy. “When I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to serve in some capacity...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Calls requiring ambulance services increasing in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield hospitals report increased calls requesting help. Calls where an ambulance is needed, have increased by 6%. The rise in demand is leading to some changes. “I would have to say just in my opinion, during COVID during the pandemic, I think a lot of people...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years

PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
PIERCE CITY, MO
Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield

The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
REPUBLIC, MO
Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months

Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students.  According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri’s Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield, MoDOT will polish diverging diamond at U.S. 65 and Battlefield

One of Springfield’s key street interchanges with U.S. Highway 65 will be repaved in what will be the first maintenance project for a critical diverging diamond. Sept. 6, the Springfield City Council voted 8-0 to enter a cost share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to repave the diverging diamond interchange at Battlefield Road and U.S. Highway 65. The total cost for the work will be $766,837.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield leaders fear new state law could disrupt neighborhoods with deregulation of home-based businesses

Springfield leaders are grappling with a new state law that might weaken the city’s ability to regulate home-based businesses. The law, which took effect on Aug. 28, could undermine the rules on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, even allowing situations in which a renter could list a property they don’t own on a vacation platform. Springfield’s city leaders aren’t sure, but are also concerned that certain types of businesses, like loud manufacturing or disruptive, high-trafficked businesses, could pop up in otherwise quiet neighborhoods.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
City of Springfield may make another attempt to fund Jefferson Footbridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield might make another effort to restore the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. “It’s a piece of history that needs to be preserved, and I think it would have a big financial benefit for the area as well,” said Erin Davis, a local. “I would like to see it up and running because I think it would bring in a lot of tourist traffic.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness

AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
AURORA, MO
