Mercy names new heads of Springfield hospital, nursing across region
Mercy Hospital Springfield has a new leader. John Myers, a nuclear medicine specialist who most recently served as chief operating officer at HCA Research Medical Center in Kansas City, recently accepted the COO role at Mercy. “When I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to serve in some capacity...
Agape boarding school must close unless worker is fired, says Cedar Co. judge
The judge’s order states the worker’s presence at Agape “constitutes an ‘immediate health or safety concern.’”
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
KYTV
Calls requiring ambulance services increasing in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield hospitals report increased calls requesting help. Calls where an ambulance is needed, have increased by 6%. The rise in demand is leading to some changes. “I would have to say just in my opinion, during COVID during the pandemic, I think a lot of people...
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: EPA Inspection finds 16 deficiencies at Verona, Mo. chemical plant
VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - A plant in the Ozarks the EPA says emits dangerous chemicals linked to cancer is on notice. The Environmental Protection Agency did an unannounced inspection. Inspectors found more than a dozen problems that could lead to fines and penalties for BCP Ingredients. New government data shows...
sgfcitizen.org
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
Joplin City Council approve Revised 2022 Labor Agreement with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #27
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin City Council honored an revised agreement with the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) that was signed in May contingent on the August voter approval of a property tax. That property tax failed before the voters 45% – 55%. So the city of Joplin...
ksmu.org
Task force finds many SPS school buildings have received a ‘failing grade’
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. In this episode of our local program Making Democracy...
sgfcitizen.org
Second lawsuit filed to challenge new law advocates say criminalizes homelessness
A second lawsuit challenging the new Missouri law that criminalizes unauthorized sleeping or camping on state-owned land was filed this week in Cole County. Springfield-based nonprofit Eden Village filed the first lawsuit challenging the new law (House Bill 1606) last month, saying it violates the Missouri Constitution. The suit filed...
sgfcitizen.org
Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield
The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
sgfcitizen.org
One SPS science teacher, in a closet, is teaching kids from 21 Missouri districts amid staffing shortages
A few minutes before the start of his afternoon class in August, a longtime science teacher at Carver Middle School gave a tour of his new, temporary classroom. “Here we are,” said Joe Laflen as he opened a storage closet door with a sign affixed to it that read: “Shhh! Launch Live Session in Progress!”
Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months
Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students. According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri’s Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Missouri Independent.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield, MoDOT will polish diverging diamond at U.S. 65 and Battlefield
One of Springfield’s key street interchanges with U.S. Highway 65 will be repaved in what will be the first maintenance project for a critical diverging diamond. Sept. 6, the Springfield City Council voted 8-0 to enter a cost share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to repave the diverging diamond interchange at Battlefield Road and U.S. Highway 65. The total cost for the work will be $766,837.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield leaders fear new state law could disrupt neighborhoods with deregulation of home-based businesses
Springfield leaders are grappling with a new state law that might weaken the city’s ability to regulate home-based businesses. The law, which took effect on Aug. 28, could undermine the rules on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, even allowing situations in which a renter could list a property they don’t own on a vacation platform. Springfield’s city leaders aren’t sure, but are also concerned that certain types of businesses, like loud manufacturing or disruptive, high-trafficked businesses, could pop up in otherwise quiet neighborhoods.
KYTV
Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community lost one of its most philanthropic business members. Bobby Allison died this week. He was 74 years old. Raised by his single-mother Betty, Allison attended Parkview High School. He worked at Custom Protein, formerly Southwest Byproducts. Later in life, he used his success...
KYTV
City of Springfield may make another attempt to fund Jefferson Footbridge
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield might make another effort to restore the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. “It’s a piece of history that needs to be preserved, and I think it would have a big financial benefit for the area as well,” said Erin Davis, a local. “I would like to see it up and running because I think it would bring in a lot of tourist traffic.”
Rangeline access to all businesses continues through the Rangeline KCS overpass construction
However all businesses and their South Rangleine access will remain open and the roadway undisturbed. 27th St access from South Rangeline is open to: Hidden Acres building, RealtyOne Group and Caliber Collision Group. Sutherlands South Rangeline access is open as normal, roadway is undisturbed. 29th St South Rangeline access continues...
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
Customers react to City Utilities letter warning of higher natural gas prices
City Utilities of Springfield has sent out a letter to customers warning of potential bill impacts due to increased prices of natural gas. The company says the price of natural gas has more than doubled compared to 2021. “We want customers to know that as you go into the winter heating season, take a look […]
