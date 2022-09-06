ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Perry Township to fly flag on USI overpass in remembrance of 9/11

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are approaching 21 years since the September 11 attacks. That anniversary is on Sunday. If you are out by USI, you’ll see Perry Township honoring those who lost their lives that day. The huge flag will be flying on the overpass over the Lloyd...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We have new information this morning on a situation at Toyota Boshoku in Princeton. Officials say more than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out. The city of Memphis is reeling from a violent hours-long crime spree. Police say they have a suspect...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No injuries from Main Street fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire.  The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area.  Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings.  The damage is described as minimal.  […]
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery

A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
MONTGOMERY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

LST 325 leaving Sunday for annual cruise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You might see LST 325 on the move in a couple of days. The historic warship will be setting off on its annual three and a half week cruise on Sunday. They’ll be sailing away starting around 9 Sunday. It’ll pass through Newburgh later that morning.
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Evansville church suffers vandalism Thursday

The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night. According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pastor at the church told officers that 17 windows were broken around the church.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Hazardous fumes shut down Princeton facility

The Toyota Boshuko facility in Princeton was evacuated overnight. The plant is separate from the Toyota Manufacturing Plant in Princeton and makes automotive components for Toyota. Fire, ambulance, and hazmat teams responded to the building after employees felt sick. Emergency personnel told reporters a floor was being sealed as part...
PRINCETON, IN
WTHI

Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman behind bars after crash at Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An arrest was made Monday evening at a Dollar Tree after police say a woman crashed into it. This arrest, however, was for something potentially unrelated to the accident. Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the Dollar Tree on Diamond Avenue around 5:31 p.m. for an accident report. While speaking to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Car crashes into yet another Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two separate accidents in the Tri-State might give some residents the feeling of Déjà vu. Over the weekend, someone crashed a car into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, damaging part of the building and leaving the vehicle stuck halfway inside the building. Shockingly, it happened again — this time in Evansville. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

