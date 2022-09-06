Read full article on original website
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
Perry Township to fly flag on USI overpass in remembrance of 9/11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are approaching 21 years since the September 11 attacks. That anniversary is on Sunday. If you are out by USI, you’ll see Perry Township honoring those who lost their lives that day. The huge flag will be flying on the overpass over the Lloyd...
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We have new information this morning on a situation at Toyota Boshoku in Princeton. Officials say more than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out. The city of Memphis is reeling from a violent hours-long crime spree. Police say they have a suspect...
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery
A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
Crews respond to chemical incident at Toyota Boshuko Plant in Princeton; 24 sent to hospital
Crews are investigating a chemical incident that sent nearly two dozen people to the hospital at the Toyota Boshoku Indiana Princeton Plant. Dispatch says the call came in just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Princeton Fire Territory says production crews were sealing a new concrete floor, when it got into...
Coroner identifies Evansville woman whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the individual whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge near First Avenue. According to the coroner's office, person found was 51-year-old Tonya Cardwell of Evansville. Cardwell's body was found in the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m....
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
LST 325 leaving Sunday for annual cruise
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You might see LST 325 on the move in a couple of days. The historic warship will be setting off on its annual three and a half week cruise on Sunday. They’ll be sailing away starting around 9 Sunday. It’ll pass through Newburgh later that morning.
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
Evansville church suffers vandalism Thursday
The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night. According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pastor at the church told officers that 17 windows were broken around the church.
AUDIO: Woman calls 911, says man armed with gun tried to kidnap her in Evansville
Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping incident that happened in Evansville on Thursday. A police report says Evansville Police Department officers responded to the area of West Louisiana Street and North 7th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday after a woman told 911 dispatchers that someone tried to kidnap her.
Hazardous fumes shut down Princeton facility
The Toyota Boshuko facility in Princeton was evacuated overnight. The plant is separate from the Toyota Manufacturing Plant in Princeton and makes automotive components for Toyota. Fire, ambulance, and hazmat teams responded to the building after employees felt sick. Emergency personnel told reporters a floor was being sealed as part...
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
Police looking for man in Madisonville area in connection to shooting
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who's wanted in connection to a shooting. The Madisonville Police Department said Friday that the man you see here was seen in the Madisonville area. They say he's wanted by the Hopkinsville Police Department...
Woman behind bars after crash at Dollar Tree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An arrest was made Monday evening at a Dollar Tree after police say a woman crashed into it. This arrest, however, was for something potentially unrelated to the accident. Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the Dollar Tree on Diamond Avenue around 5:31 p.m. for an accident report. While speaking to […]
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
Driver arrested in school zone near Evansville, revealed to be under the influence
PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a school zone north of Evansville. Police pulled over 37-year-old Anna Watson after an officer observed her disregard a stop sign at an intersection close to Pike Central High School and Pike Central Middle School.
Car crashes into yet another Dollar Tree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two separate accidents in the Tri-State might give some residents the feeling of Déjà vu. Over the weekend, someone crashed a car into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, damaging part of the building and leaving the vehicle stuck halfway inside the building. Shockingly, it happened again — this time in Evansville. […]
