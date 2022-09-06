ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Museum of Archaeology Presents New Exhibit

By Irene Romero
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Museum of Archaeology invites the community to its newest temporary display White Sands: Fossil Tracks that is now on view at the museum.

The exhibit highlights detailed information about various sites and the interaction of ancient humans with their environment, especially with the last Ice Age.

Visitors can view a series of casts and molds of various human and animal prints and two real samples of the strata layers that were used to date the footprints, a crucial discovery of early human occupation of the Americas.

According to the El Paso Museum of Archaeology, the Fossil Tracks discovery was featured as one of the top ten world archaeological discoveries by Archaeology Magazine in 2021 and spearheaded the designation of White Sands as a National Park.

All samples have been generously loaned by White Sands National Park.

The El Paso Museum of Archaeology is located at 4301 Transmountain Road and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday.

For more information on the El Paso Museum of Archaeology, click here .

