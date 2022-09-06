Read full article on original website
HALE
Millikin University is as fine a college as there is in America. Their programs rival any in the country. If you take a tour of their Fine Arts department and buildings, you will see state of the art performance programs and leadership that gives every individual that dreams of the entertainment spotlight a wonderous place to make their dreams a reality.
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
Decatur Underground Theater to host Black Light Bingo
DECATUR — Decatur Underground Theater is bringing back its fundraiser, Black Light Bingo, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur. The event will begin with the early-bird game at 6:30 p.m. and regular Bingo at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. “It...
New Champaign store selling items with historic twist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
Tuscola’s split with high school principal called ‘mutual,’ over a ‘misunderstanding’
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus’s split with the school district was “mutual” and over a “misunderstanding,” according to his legal counsel. The Board of Education voted unanimously last week to buy Fiscus out of his two-year contract with Tuscola Community Unit School District. Generally speaking, a board doesn’t […]
Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign. Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur. Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
Becker Library at Benedictine University vandalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Another vandalism incident took place Thursday night at Benedictine University in Springfield's Becker Library. Benedictine University in Springfield has suffered from broken windows, graffiti art, and copper thefts over the past couple of years. Property owner Tony Libri said Becker Library was tagged Thursday night.
Several deer found dead in Urbana park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several deer were recently found dead in Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, officials with the Urbana Park District believe they know what caused the deaths. The Park District worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois’s Vet Med Wildlife Division to investigate the deaths. They suspect a […]
Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
Decatur gas station robbed
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect after a Circle K gas station in Decatur was robbed. The robbery happened at the gas station at 205 W. 1st Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Decatur police said a suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. An employee gave...
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
Decatur mom jailed after blasting hole in floor during argument with daughter, police say
DECATUR — A Decatur mom is jailed after police said she pulled a gun during an argument with her teenage daughter and pointed it toward the girl before blasting a hole in the floor of the family garage. The 16-year-old daughter is quoted as telling Decatur police that her...
Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
Dispensary in the works near Willow Knolls shopping center
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Construction on a new dispensary near Willow Knolls shopping center could happen in the near future. But it hasn’t come without some opposition. Last Thursday, Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously green-lit a special use ordinance for a recreational marijuana facility. That means...
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
Decatur man pleads guilty to breaking into gas station
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur will spend three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a burglary charge related to a convenience store break-in. Joseph Purviance was accused of breaking into a Casey’s in Bethany on July 7, 2020, and stealing several items. An investigation identified him and two […]
