Clinton, IL

Herald & Review

HALE

Millikin University is as fine a college as there is in America. Their programs rival any in the country. If you take a tour of their Fine Arts department and buildings, you will see state of the art performance programs and leadership that gives every individual that dreams of the entertainment spotlight a wonderous place to make their dreams a reality.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur Underground Theater to host Black Light Bingo

DECATUR — Decatur Underground Theater is bringing back its fundraiser, Black Light Bingo, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur. The event will begin with the early-bird game at 6:30 p.m. and regular Bingo at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. “It...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New Champaign store selling items with historic twist

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
#Architecture#Housing#New Again#Something Old#K12#Education#Clinton High School
WCIA

Tuscola’s split with high school principal called ‘mutual,’ over a ‘misunderstanding’

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus’s split with the school district was “mutual” and over a “misunderstanding,” according to his legal counsel. The Board of Education voted unanimously last week to buy Fiscus out of his two-year contract with Tuscola Community Unit School District. Generally speaking, a board doesn’t […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign.  Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur.  Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

House hit by gunfire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
Clinton, IL
foxillinois.com

Becker Library at Benedictine University vandalized

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Another vandalism incident took place Thursday night at Benedictine University in Springfield's Becker Library. Benedictine University in Springfield has suffered from broken windows, graffiti art, and copper thefts over the past couple of years. Property owner Tony Libri said Becker Library was tagged Thursday night.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Several deer found dead in Urbana park

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several deer were recently found dead in Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, officials with the Urbana Park District believe they know what caused the deaths. The Park District worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois’s Vet Med Wildlife Division to investigate the deaths. They suspect a […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur gas station robbed

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect after a Circle K gas station in Decatur was robbed. The robbery happened at the gas station at 205 W. 1st Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Decatur police said a suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. An employee gave...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Dispensary in the works near Willow Knolls shopping center

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Construction on a new dispensary near Willow Knolls shopping center could happen in the near future. But it hasn’t come without some opposition. Last Thursday, Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously green-lit a special use ordinance for a recreational marijuana facility. That means...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

One arrested after large fight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur man pleads guilty to breaking into gas station

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur will spend three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a burglary charge related to a convenience store break-in. Joseph Purviance was accused of breaking into a Casey’s in Bethany on July 7, 2020, and stealing several items. An investigation identified him and two […]
DECATUR, IL

