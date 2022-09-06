ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

By Kate Brumback and Associated Press
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system . They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.

A security camera outside the elections office in rural Coffee County captured their arrival. The footage also shows that some local election officials were at the office during what the Georgia secretary of state’s office has described as “alleged unauthorized access” of election equipment.

Security footage from two weeks later raises additional alarms — showing two people who were instrumental in Trump’s wider efforts to undermine the election results entering the office and staying for hours.

The security video from the elections office in the county about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta offers a glimpse of the lengths Trump’s allies went in service of his fraudulent election claims. It further shows how access allegedly was facilitated by local officials entrusted with protecting the security of elections while raising concerns about sensitive voting technology being released into the public domain.

Georgia wasn’t the only state where voting equipment was accessed after the 2020 presidential election. Important information about voting systems also was compromised in election offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Colorado . Election security experts worry the information obtained — including complete copies of hard drives — could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.

“The system is only as secure as the people who are entrusted to keep it secure,” said lawyer David Cross, who represents plaintiffs in a long-running lawsuit over Georgia’s voting machines.

The Coffee County security footage was obtained through that lawsuit, which alleges that Georgia’s touchscreen voting machines are vulnerable to attack and should be replaced by hand-marked paper ballots. The suit long predates and is unrelated to false allegations of widespread election fraud pushed by Trump and his allies after the 2020 election.

The alleged breach in Coffee County’s elections office also has caught the attention of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is overseeing an investigation into whether Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Last month, Willis cited the Coffee County activity, among other things, when she sought to compel testimony from Sidney Powell, an attorney who was deeply involved in Trump’s effort to undo the election results.

Emails and other records show Powell and other attorneys linked to Trump helped arrange for a team from data solutions company SullivanStrickler to travel to Coffee County, which Trump won by nearly 40 percentage points.

The surveillance video, emails and other documents that shed light on what happened there in January 2021 were produced in response to subpoenas issued in the voting machine lawsuit and were obtained by The Associated Press. Parts of the security video appear to contradict claims by some of the local officials:

— Footage captures Cathy Latham, then chair of the Coffee County Republican Party, arriving at the elections office shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. Just a few weeks earlier, she was one of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump had won the state and declaring that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

A few minutes after her arrival, she is seen outside greeting SullivanStrickler Chief Operating Officer Paul Maggio and two other people. Less than 10 minutes later, she escorts two other men into the building.

The video shows her leaving the elections office just before 1:30 p.m., roughly two hours after she greeted the SullivanStrickler team. She returns a little before 4 p.m. and then leaves around 6:15 p.m.

Latham said under oath during a deposition in August that she stopped by the elections office that evening for “Just a few minutes” and left before 5 p.m. Pressed on whether she had been there earlier in the day, Latham said she couldn’t recall but suggested her schedule as a teacher would not have allowed it.

A lawyer for SullivanStrickler said in an email attached to a court filing that Latham was a “primary point of contact” in coordinating the company’s work and “was on site” while that work was done.

Robert Cheeley, a lawyer for Latham said in an emailed statement that his client doesn’t remember all the details of that day. But he said she “would not and has not knowingly been involved in any impropriety in any election” and “has not acted improperly or illegally.”

— The video also shows Eric Chaney, a member of Coffee County’s election board, arriving shortly before 11 a.m. the same day and going in and out several times before leaving for the night around 7:40 p.m. Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the voting machine lawsuit wrote in a court filing that a photo produced by SullivanStrickler’s COO shows Chaney in the office as the copying is happening.

During a deposition last month, Chaney declined to answer many questions about that day, citing the Fifth Amendment. But when an attorney representing the county reached out to him in April regarding questions from the The Washington Post, Chaney wrote, “I am not aware of nor was I present at the Coffee County Board of Elections and Registration’s office when anyone illegally accessed the server or the room in which it is contained.” Chaney resigned from the elections board last month, days before his deposition.

Attempts to reach Chaney by phone were unsuccessful, and his lawyer did not respond to an email seeking comment.

— About two weeks after the initial breach, video shows Misty Hampton — then the county elections director — arriving at the elections office at 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 18, when it was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. She unlocked the door and let in two men — Doug Logan and Jeff Lenberg, who have been active in efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

Logan founded Cyber Ninjas , which participated in a partisan and ultimately discredited review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona. The two men remained inside until just after 8 p.m. and then spent more than nine hours there the next day. Lenberg returned for brief visits on at least three more days later that month.

Hampton resigned as elections supervisor in February 2021 after elections board officials said she falsified her timesheets. Attempts by the AP to reach her were unsuccessful.

In a statement released by its attorney, SullivanStrickler said the company was retained by attorneys to forensically copy voting machines used in the 2020 election and had no reason to believe they would ask its employees to do anything improper.

The Georgia secretary of state’s office said it opened an investigation in March and asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance last month. State officials have said the system remains secure because of multiple protections in place.

The post Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Walker says he’s ready to debate Warnock in Savannah

Less than sixty days remain until Election Day and Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are edging closer to agreeing on a debate in Savannah.  Warnock previously agreed to debate Walker in three debates: WTOC-TV in Savannah, the Atlanta Press Club, and a group of news organizations in Macon. However, Walker only wanted […] The post 2022 Elections: Walker says he’s ready to debate Warnock in Savannah appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
SAVANNAH, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes on as […] The post Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help […] The post Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for John Eastman, a lead architect of some of Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, said Wednesday they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal election interference in […] The post Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Coffee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Coffee County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Governor Reeves declares water emergency for Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson’s water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about people’s ability to take showers […] The post Governor Reeves declares water emergency for Mississippi capital appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JACKSON, MS
TheAtlantaVoice

Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state. That previewed 2020, when Joe Biden put […] The post Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Veterans can now attend Morris Brown College through the GI Bill

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service announced Wednesday that student veterans and their dependents to use their VA educational benefits at Morris Brown College. Previously, Morris Brown became the first HBCU to regain its accreditation after a 20-year hiatus. It means veterans can utilize their GI Bill benefits […] The post Veterans can now attend Morris Brown College through the GI Bill appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity

Tuesday, August 30th, 2022, Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. “As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed […] The post Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
TheAtlantaVoice

Fani Willis: If you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m going use it

There were 26 people arrested in connection to gang-related activity in metro Atlanta; many incidents are connected to well-known celebrities in the city, according to the Fulton County District Attorney on Monday.  Fulton County DA Fani Willis, announced that her office will bring RICO charges against the “Drug Rich Gang.”  The gang has been implicated […] The post Fani Willis: If you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m going use it appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s supervising the special grand jury, scheduled a hearing for Thursday morning […] The post Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Fact check: Herschel Walker falsely claims Raphael Warnock lied about having a dog

CNN) — Georgia pastor Raphael Warnock won a seat in the US Senate in 2021 with the help of cheery campaign ads featuring a cute dog. Now Warnock’s Republican opponent in the 2022 midterms, former football star Herschel Walker, is accusing him of lying about the nature of his connection to Alvin the beagle. “If […] The post Fact check: Herschel Walker falsely claims Raphael Warnock lied about having a dog appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Sandra Deal, wife of Georgia ex-Gov. Nathan Deal, dies at 80

DEMOREST, Ga. (AP) — Sandra Deal, the wife of former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal who was noted for her advocacy of early literacy during her husband’s two terms, died Tuesday at age 80. The Deal family announced that Sandra Deal died Tuesday from breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer at the family home in […] The post Sandra Deal, wife of Georgia ex-Gov. Nathan Deal, dies at 80 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Election Local#Local Election#Election Fraud#State
TheAtlantaVoice

Olson HR vs former team, surging Braves top A’s, catch Mets

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When their ace struggled, the Atlanta Braves kept slugging — right back into first place after all these months chasing the Mets. Matt Olson hit a three-run homer against his former club and the Braves won their sixth in a row, outswinging the Oakland Athletics 10-9 on Tuesday night and finally […] The post Olson HR vs former team, surging Braves top A’s, catch Mets appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
QUEENS, NY
TheAtlantaVoice

Herschel Walker knocks new health care and climate law: ‘Don’t we have enough trees around here?’

(CNN) — Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, criticized the spending provisions in the newly passed health care and climate law, including money allocated for an urban forestry program which he dismissed as unnecessary. “[A] lot of money it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?” Walker said at a Republican Jewish […] The post Herschel Walker knocks new health care and climate law: ‘Don’t we have enough trees around here?’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy