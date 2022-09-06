Read full article on original website
How Spurs Found Manu Ginobili Before 1999 NBA Draft
The Spurs selected Manu Ginobili with the No. 57 pick in 1999. How did they discover him in the scouting process?
Luka Doncic Eclipses Rudy Gobert in Historic Eurobasket Game
The Mavericks star lifted Slovenia past France with a performance for the ages.
5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns' big Dario Saric's play in EuroBasket after season-ending knee injury
Still running without limitations and moving with hesitation. Still knocking down 3s, rebounding and battling inside. Phoenix Suns big Daric Saric is still looking good playing for his Croatian national team...
Furkan Korkmaz Returns to EuroBasket Action After Ejection
After a heated altercation over the weekend, Furkan Korkmaz returned to action with a bang.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Dealing With An Ankle Sprain This Offseason
Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been diagnosed with a mild right ankle sprain while competing for the Greek national team in the EuroBasket 2022.
