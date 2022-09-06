Read full article on original website
WBBJ
City of Jackson launches ‘Neighborhood Academy’ to inform citizens and spark change
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is launching a new program called Neighborhood Academy, focused on empowering and teaching the citizens of Jackson about their local government. “Attendees will attend a session a month,” said City of Jackson Community Development Coordinator Claire Pierson. “It’ll be a two-hour session...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Jackson Tn
Jackson is a quaint city roughly halfway between Memphis and Nashville. The town experienced a boom due to the railroad during the 19th century and, more recently, as a stopover destination for travellers driving between Nashville and Memphis. While Jackson might be significantly smaller in size and prominence than the...
WBBJ
Local law enforcement responds to barricaded suspect
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday morning the Jackson Police Department was made aware of a hostage situation taking place in an east Jackson neighborhood on Monroe Street. “Around 9:40 this morning we had a person come to the front lobby of the police department and reported that members of their family were being held against their will at a residence here on Monroe Street,” says Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley.
Covington Leader
Concerns raised over potential annexation in Covington
Covington Alderman Jeff Morris said his constituents are not happy about a proposed annexation on Bert Johnston Avenue. “I’ve had a lot of concerns about that annexation, to be honest with you, and I’ve heard from a lot of people … I don’t know if anybody else has or not, but I’ve heard from a great deal with a lot of concerns.”
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
lakelandcurrents.com
City Wide Yard Sale Scheduled For October
A city-wide yard sale that any resident can participate in is once again scheduled for this fall in Lakeland. The yard sale tradition, which has been ongoing for several years now, is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022. The yard sale day first begin in 2014 and since that date...
Press Release: Obion County Schools’ Director of Schools and Board Members Take Stand Against State’s New Retention Law
Obion County, TN- At the monthly Board Meeting on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
WBBJ
Jackson police seek community assistance in hit and run case
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in a hit and run case. According to JPD, the hit and run occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Police say a man and a woman were traveling south on Highway 70 on a...
Chester County Independent
Classifieds & Yard Sales for the week of September 8, 2022
FOR SALE – Two commercial vehicles. 1986 Ford Econoline Van. Needs motor. $700 OBO. 1996 Izusu snub nose turbo diesel. 16 foot cargo box with lift. Needs a rear roll up door and rear tires. $3,500. Call 731-608-1180. FOR RENT. FOR RENT – Retail/Office space. $525/month. 865D Hwy 45...
wtva.com
Corinth High School student struck while crossing street; taken to hospital
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Corinth School District issued the following statement Thursday afternoon about an incident involving a student. "A Corinth High School student walker was hit while attempting to cross Harper Road. The student was transported to Magnolia Regional Health Center." Chief Elect Corinth Police Department Landon Tucker...
WBBJ
Checking your eligibility for student loan forgiveness
JACKSON, Tenn. — Current students and college graduates might see relief for their student loans. The Biden Administration announced a program to forgive those loans through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. Rebecca Reeves at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus says if eligible, each person could receive several...
WBBJ
‘No foul play’ in death of Goldie Ross-Donnell, Jackson police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has provided an update in the death of Goldie Ross-Donnell. According to police, autopsy results have been returned by the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say that after reviewing the autopsy, they do not suspect any foul play in the death...
WBBJ
New addition at Dyersburg State named after former President Dr. Karen Bowyer
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local community college unveils a new addition. Dyersburg State Community College unveiled a building on campus under a new name. The mathematics building was named in honor of former DSCC President Dr. Karen Bowyer. She served the college for more than 30 years as a...
WBBJ
Fighters prepare for Hub City Fight Night on Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Are you ready to rumble? Well Hub City Brewing is the place you need to be. On September 10, Hub City Brewing will be hosting Hub City Fight Night. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the first fight kicks off at 7 p.m. There will...
WBBJ
Haywood Co. Jury finds man guilty in 2016 murder of Elia Hernandez
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Haywood County. Following a three-day jury trial, Quin Love was found guilty of first-degree felony murder of Elia Hernandez on June 26, 2016. Love is also known to...
Tennessee Appeals Court denies new trial for man serving life for Holly Bobo's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has denied another request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo. Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee. His defense raised...
actionnews5.com
Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Week 4 Roundup: West Carroll stops 2-point conversion to win
After battling to a 42-42 tie in regulation, West Carroll’s Jayden Milton scored on a three-yard run to put the War Eagles up 49-42. South Fulton answered with a touchdown run, but the West Carroll defense made a defensive stand to lead the War Eagles to the 49-48 overtime victory over South Fulton on the road on Friday.
