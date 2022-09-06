Ouachita Baptist University football coach speaks out after suddenly losing a player

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Ouachita Baptist University mourning the loss of senior student and football player, Clark Yarbrough, who died after a sudden collapse on campus Sunday morning.

The University has requested that Arkansas State Police take over the investigation on how Clark Yarbrough died.

University officials also say that around Clark collapsed on the campus Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m.

“Clark passed around 8:30 Sunday morning,” said head football coach at OBU, Todd Knight.

Yarbrough was a defensive lineman, number 96, gone from the sidelines just one week into the season.

“It’s a sad day and it’s been a sad couple of days for the staff and the team, really for the whole Ouachita community,” said Coach Knight.

Knight said Clark Yarbrough had been a huge part of the team for three years.

“Just an amazing guy, great character, on and off the field. He was a beast on the field, but off the field he was the gentle giant and leader/mentor to the younger players,” stated Knight.

He said to have something like this happen, makes it hard to move on.

“It was a little hard to get up this morning,” stated Knight.

Knight said there will be a big part missing from the sidelines.

“There is a hole in that dressing room, not just as a player, but as a leader,” and “you don’t ever get over it, you just get through something like this,” said Knight.







Coach Knight said Clark’s mom, Mattie Yarbrough, said this has also left a big hole in the family.

“She’s had a tough time with it, but I can tell you this, she is a woman of faith, she’s picking her feet up and putting them down too. She’s been a great example to the team,” said Knight.

The goals for making it through the season… focus.

“That was one of his goals on the mirror in his home bathroom and that’s what we are going to do today,” and “what he had on the mirror is what we are going to do today, and that is focus,” said Knight.

Assistant to the President of Marketing and Communications, Brooke Zimny, said they do not have a timeline of how long it will take for the autopsy to be completed.

The Great American Conference named Clark Yarbrough co-defensive player of the week for the first week of the 2022 season.

