Voice of America
Report: Banned US Computer Chips in High Demand in China
Some of China’s top research and educational organizations depend on U.S. computing chips that have export restrictions on them, news reports say. U.S.-based chip maker Nvidia said last week it had been told by American officials it could no longer export two top computer chips to China, Hong Kong or Russia.
Voice of America
North Korea Turns to India for Rice Amid Food Shortages
Washington — Pyongyang appears to be seeking rice donations from India as the regime of Kim Jong Un alerted the nation to prevent flood damage to farmlands from a typhoon passing across its eastern coast. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday that cities and counties in North...
Voice of America
Latest US Delegation Departs Taiwan Following Recent Wave of Visits
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, concluded a trip Taiwan on Friday, the latest in a string of high-profile trips by U.S. officials in recent weeks. Murphy and her delegation, including Democratic House member Kai Kahele, and Republican...
Voice of America
India, China Withdraw Troops from Disputed Himalayan Border Area
NEW DELHI — Indian and Chinese troops are pulling back from one of the several disputed border areas in the Himalayan mountains where they have been locked in a standoff for over two years. The Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday evening that troops had begun to...
Voice of America
China's Global Media Influence Campaign Growing, Says Freedom House
When Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of the Nigerian newspaper the Premium Times, was in school in the 1970s, he remembers receiving in the mail "glossy Chinese magazines that were sent freely, celebrating and glamorizing China's great progress." China's media influence strategy in Nigeria has grown more aggressive since then, Olorunyomi said.
Voice of America
China’s Charm Offensive Loses Appeal in Baltics
WASHINGTON — For the Baltic states in northeastern Europe, the dream of increased prosperity through trade and investment from China has run its course, analysts tell VOA. “This was the debate that happened in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania around 2016, that we should get some investment from China, we should attract this ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, as well as railway cargo from China, but those voices have gone down,” said Martins Hirss, a political scientist teaching at the University of Latvia, in a phone interview from Riga.
Voice of America
US Moves to Keep Advanced Semiconductor Technology Out of China
Companies that accept U.S. funding under a plan to build up America's computer chip-making capacity will be barred from establishing advanced fabrication facilities in China for 10 years, the administration of President Joe Biden announced this week. The Commerce Department rolled out its plan to distribute $50 billion provided by...
Voice of America
US Pledges 'Long-Term' Support for Flood-Ravaged Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — The United States has vowed to continue to partner with Pakistan to alleviate the damage from recent catastrophic floods and torrential rains that have claimed the lives of nearly 1,400 people, including 496 children, and affected millions of others. "We are here at a very difficult moment...
Voice of America
UN Raises Concern About Treatment of Disabled in China, Ukraine
Geneva — The U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has raised concerns about the treatment of people with disabilities in China and Ukraine. The two countries are among nine whose records came under review by the 18-member monitoring group during its latest session. The committee said...
Voice of America
COVID Threatening Resurgence of Deadly Meningitis in Africa
Geneva — The World Health Organization is warning of a resurgence of deadly meningitis in Africa because COVID-19 has disrupted lifesaving vaccination campaigns. The near elimination of the deadly form of meningitis type A in Africa is one of the continent’s biggest health success stories. Over the last 12 years, about 350 million Africans have received a single dose of MenAfriVac, a vaccine designed specifically for the African meningitis belt.
Voice of America
UN Chief: Flood-Ravaged Pakistan Wrongly Attacked by 'Blind' Nature
ISLAMABAD — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while referring to Pakistan’s catastrophic floods, said Friday that “humanity has declared war on nature and nature is striking back.”. Guterres spoke in Islamabad at the start of his two-day visit to express solidarity with the flood-ravaged South Asian nation....
Voice of America
India, Bangladesh Aim to Share Resources, Development
India and Bangladesh have signed a water-sharing agreement. Under the deal, the two countries agreed to cooperate in the use of the Kushiyara River. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Mister Narendra Modi signed six other agreements. They included deals on space technology and scientific cooperation. Hasina signed...
Voice of America
Japan, South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Security Ties
Diplomats from the United States, Japan and South Korea confirmed their commitment to working together against possible threats from North Korea. The officials represent their countries on nuclear weapons issues. They met Wednesday in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, agreeing to strengthen their security ties. "North Korea is continuing and even...
Voice of America
US Colleges Report Rise in Foreign Student Applications
As a new school year begins in the United States, institutions of higher education are voicing optimism that international student numbers are bouncing back given an increase in applications for the 2022-2023 school year. The Institute of International Education (IIE), in a report published in June, said U.S. colleges saw...
Voice of America
Crises Halt Progress in Human Development: UN Report
GENEVA — A report published by the U.N. Development Program finds the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, economic uncertainty and other crises have halted progress in human development and reversed gains made over the past three decades. Data from 191 countries show 90% failed to achieve a better, healthier, more...
Voice of America
Russia Might Be Buying North Korean Arms. But Are They Reliable?
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea and Russia may be natural partners for the type of weapons sale alleged by U.S. officials this week, but the possible unreliability of some North Korean arms presents a complication for Russia’s military, defense analysts warn. U.S. officials on Tuesday claimed Russia...
Voice of America
Hong Kong Court Convicts 5 Over ‘Seditious Sheep’ Books
Bangkok — A Hong Kong court Wednesday convicted five speech therapists of sedition after they published a series of children books with stories that were deemed anti-government. Lorie Lai Man-ling, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Fong Tsz-ho were members of the General Union of Hong Kong Speech...
Voice of America
EU Aims to Control Russian Natural Gas Prices
The European Union has proposed price controls on Russian gas. The group made the proposal Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin threatened to halt all energy supplies if the EU took such a step. The price dispute raises the possibility of energy rationing in some of the world's richest countries this...
Voice of America
'World-Changing' Malaria Vaccine Could Eradicate Disease
London — A new malaria vaccine developed by Britain's University of Oxford is 80% effective in preventing infection, according totrial results published Thursday in The Lancet medical journal. Scientists say it represents a huge breakthrough that has the potential to save millions of lives and eventually eradicate the disease.
Voice of America
The Inside Story-Crypto's Currency TRANSCRIPT
Unidentified Narrator: Invisible money mined out of thin air. So, what is crypto currency? And how does it work? Why has crypto’s market value been a series of peaks and valleys? Plus, environmentalists warn crypto’s creation destroys the planet. Now – The Inside Story: Crypto’s currency.
