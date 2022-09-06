After News Anchor Suffers Stroke on Live TV, How to Spot the Signs of a Stroke and What to Do to Help

Read full article on original website
Related
Julie Chin, news anchor that suffered a stroke on air, speaks out after her diagnosis
An Oklahoma news anchor who experienced stroke symptoms during a live broadcast returned to her studio to give an update on her health. Julie Chin, an anchor for 2 News Oklahoma, was midway through a newscast on Saturday morning when she began to suffer the symptoms of a stroke. She left the set and was later transported to the hospital. According to Ms Chin's doctors, she suffered the "beginnings of a stroke." Shortly after the incident, she took to Facebook to assure everyone that she was doing alright and recovering. On Tuesday night, 2 Oklahoma News aired a pre-recorded...
News anchor suffers 'beginnings of a stroke' live on the air
'NCIS' star Pauley Perrette also suffered a stroke, raising warnings about women's risk.
A news anchor started having a stroke on live TV. Here are the subtle warning signs she noticed on-air.
"I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter," KJRH's Julie Chin said.
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs
The post How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs appeared first on Seniors Guide.
12tomatoes.com
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideedition.com
Los Angeles Woman Allegedly Finds a Couple Living in Her Home When She Returns From Vacation
A woman in Los Angeles came home from vacation to find two squatters who allegedly took over her home while she was gone, wearing her clothes, using her bed and her shower, according to CBS Los Angeles. The couple allegedly broke into the apartment through a window when Virginia Pinto...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
survivornet.com
Teaching Assistant, 22, Mistakenly Diagnosed with Anxiety, Doctors Overlooked ‘Football-Sized’ Bowel Cancer Tumor Due to Her Young Age
Teaching assistant Sophie Anderson was misdiagnosed with anxiety and other common issues like IBS for years before doctors found a football-sized tumor on her bowel at just 22 years old. After many years of distress in not knowing what was wrong with her, Sophie needed a life-saving surgery. Bowel cancer...
Medical News Today
Is it possible to tell if you have pancreatic cancer?
Pancreatic cancer can cause several nonspecific symptoms as the tumor grows or as cancer spreads to other areas of the body. Early stages often have no symptoms, so a person may not realize they have pancreatic cancer until it has spread. It is possible for a healthcare professional to identify...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How your blood type can predict your risk of a deadly killer
WHEN it comes to blood - it can determine a lot about the state of your health. Now, scientists have revealed that the red stuff might also predict your risk of developing a deadly condition at an early age. Researchers in the US found that people with the greatest risk...
Medical News Today
What are the main symptoms of bile duct cancer?
Bile duct cancer, also known as cholangiocarcinoma, is a rare form of cancer that affects the bile ducts. Two bile ducts in the human body connect the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine. They are important for digestion. Bile duct cancer can start. inside the liver — intrahepatic —...
parentherald.com
Why Is Stroke Increasingly Seen in Younger People?
A stroke is a kind of blood vessel or cerebrovascular disorder. It can be categorized as ischemic or caused by insufficient blood flow, and hemorrhagic, caused by bleeding into the brain. Dr. Rigved Tadwalker, a cardiologist at Providence Saint John's Health Center in California, explained to Inside Edition that strokes...
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
survivornet.com
Mom, 35, Whose Son, 3, Was Experiencing ‘Agonizing Tummy And Leg Pain’ Was Told By Doctors He Had COVID: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
James Lewis, 3, was left unable to walk after experiencing leg and stomach pains caused by cancer. Doctors originally thought he had COVID-19, but later tests and scans revealed the truth: neuroblastoma. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells, most often...
insideedition.com
21-Year-Old Canadian TikTok Influencer Dies in Skydiving Accident
A Canadian college student and TikTok influencer died in a skydiving accident in Toronto in late August, according to reports. Twenty-one-year-old Tanya Pardazi, fell to her death on Aug. 27 while conducting her first solo dive with Skydive Toronto after completing the facility’s required day of ground school, Pardazi’s childhood friend Melody Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
insideedition.com
Eminem Protege, Rapper Pat Stay Fatally Stabbed in Canada at 36 Years Old
Police say Rapper Pat Stay was fatally stabbed. Pat Stay was a Canadian actor and battle rapper. He hosted a podcast called ‘Stay Tuned,’ and produced an online comedy series. Halifax Regional police said Stay was stabbed a little after midnight on September 4th, and died after being transported to the hospital. Eminem paid tribute to Pat Stay on Twitter, calling him “one of the best battlers of all time.”
Comments / 0