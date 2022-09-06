ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After News Anchor Suffers Stroke on Live TV, How to Spot the Signs of a Stroke and What to Do to Help

By Inside Edition Staff
 2 days ago
The Independent

Julie Chin, news anchor that suffered a stroke on air, speaks out after her diagnosis

An Oklahoma news anchor who experienced stroke symptoms during a live broadcast returned to her studio to give an update on her health. Julie Chin, an anchor for 2 News Oklahoma, was midway through a newscast on Saturday morning when she began to suffer the symptoms of a stroke. She left the set and was later transported to the hospital. According to Ms Chin's doctors, she suffered the "beginnings of a stroke." Shortly after the incident, she took to Facebook to assure everyone that she was doing alright and recovering. On Tuesday night, 2 Oklahoma News aired a pre-recorded...
