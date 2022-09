NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Former Muskingum University head football coach Albert Ray Christopher has died. Christopher served not only as the head football coach in his 25 years at Muskingum but also as the head golf coach and athletic director. Under his guidance, Christopher led the Muskingum football team to the Ohio Athletic Conference and the golf team to OAC in 1978 and 1987. Funeral arrangements for Christopher will be today, Wednesday September 7th at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville with the calling hours being from 4-7P.M. and tomorrow Thursday September 8th at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home in Caldwell with calling hours being from 10-11A.M.

NEW CONCORD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO