Buffalo, NY

Howard Picks the Bills: Week 1

By Howard Simon, Jeremy White, Howard And Jeremy Show
 2 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The day after Labor Day is often times recognized as the unofficial start of Fall, or as Jeremy White and others prefer to call it, the "Elite Season".

Not only is it a sign of the changing season coming for the Western New York area, but it also marks the return of NFL football in Orchard Park.

The 2022 rendition of the Buffalo Bills is, perhaps, the most hyped team this region has seen since the Super Bowl era of football in the 1990s. Many NFL pundits, fans and even bettors are projecting the Bills to finish as one of, if not the top team in the league this season, with some of them going as far as picking Buffalo to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this upcoming February in Glendale, Arizona.

While many of the projections and predictions are a pleasant sight to see, there's only one set of picks that truly matter to Bills fans in Western New York and across the country. That's Howard Simon every Tuesday morning when he dedicates himself to pick the Bills!

Photo credit ADMAR Construction Equipment and Supplies

With the Bills' roster finally set at 53 players and the layout of the team from top-to-bottom ready to get in full gear this season, how high are Howard's expectations for this team going into the Fall of 2022?

When "Howard Picks the Bills" started after the 2022 schedule release in May, Howard had the Bills finishing with record win totals for the year, including a 15-2 record he picked back on July 26 at the start of training camp at St. John Fisher University. However, those win totals have been slightly altered over the past couple of weeks, with Howard picking Buffalo to win a total of 13 games before the Bills played their final preseason game.

Two weeks later, as the Bills get set to embark on their Super Bowl ambitions, Howard stood pat on his win totals for the upcoming season, picking the Bills to go 13-4 on the 2022 season! Still a respectable mark that will likely see Buffalo not only winning the AFC East once again, but also putting the Bills in contention for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Be sure to follow along on Twitter for the latest picks from Howard by using the hashtag #HowardPicksTheBills . You can also track all of Howard's picks throughout the season with Brayton Wilson's picks tracker on Twitter: @BraytonJWilson .

You can listen to the latest edition of "Howard Picks the Bills" in the player below:

WGR550

Bills at Rams: Sal's keys, notes and stats

The Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in the season-opening game of the 2022 NFL season. Sal Capaccio provides his three keys to victory for the Bills, plus notes and stats for both teams:
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
