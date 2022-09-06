Read full article on original website
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
El Paso to display new art installation at San Jacinto plaza for Hispanic Heritage Month
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will place new art installations at San Jacinto Plaza for Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage Month starts on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. To recognize the month, the city and Destination El Paso will place an art...
City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
Tough Questions: How can citizens get involved in monitoring the climate?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Borderland and much of the Western U.S. has been in a megadrought that began more than 20 years ago. It's a big reason why the Rio Grande only flowed through Las Cruces and El Paso for a couple of months this summer. We're...
Daughters of British Empire of El Paso comments after death of Queen Elizabeth II
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A member of the El Paso chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire spoke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Daughters of the British Empire El Paso chapter is an organization that does several charity works in El Paso and statewide.
Traveling Thai chef 'The Noodle Man' stops in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noodle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
Cristian Castro, Mijares to perform in El Paso on Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican pop artists Cristian Castro and Mijares will be performing together for the first time in El Paso on Saturday. The event will be held at the El Paso County Coliseum at 8 p.m. Fans of the two iconic singers will perform their biggest...
City of Las Cruces approves ARPA funds for organizations nearly a year later
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Organizations that have been waiting for months to receive funding from the City of Las Cruces finally got answers Tuesday. The city finally approved funding for several local organizations, after the work began last fall. The work was paused after an internal audit found...
Schuster Avenue to be improved, city of El Paso holds community meeting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two miles of Schuster Ave. will be reconstructed from Prospect St. to Campbell St. The City of El Paso is holding a meeting to inform the community about it's plans to revamp Schuster Ave. However, the intersections of Mesa, Oregon and Stanton Street will...
El Paso Zoo to host 'Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo. The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Korean pop music, more widely known as KPOP, has become...
Texas Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable on Texas economy in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso on Thursday to hold a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott will hold the roundtable with Borderplex Alliance. The governor will be joined by Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela and other local business leaders to...
UTEP students say construction project at Schuster Avenue long overdue
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect to Campbell, excluding the intersections at Mesa Street, Oregon Street and Stanton Street. The city held a community meeting Thursday for citizens to learn about the project. The improvements will consist of:. Demolition of the existing pavement.
West El Paso apartment complex resident says property not helping her after mold found
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A resident who lives at The Retreat at Mesa Hills said her apartment has mold and claims the managing team is not doing anything to help her. Patricia Rodriguez said she found the mold after coming back from a trip almost two weeks ago.
Doniphan Drive project continues as scheduled
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Doniphan Drive project started earlier this year between Thorn and Borderland Road, and the completion date is scheduled for April of next year. The project was planned to help reduce the number of crashes in the area. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department...
Restaurateur wanted for restaurant services at County Golf Course Clubhouse at Ascarate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a vendor to enter into a contract for restaurant services at the Ascarate Golf Course Clubhouse at Ascarate Park. In 2021, the County of El Paso Commissioners Court approved the Parks and Recreation Master...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 1,500 jobs to be added in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso Thursday and held a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott was joined by Jon Barela from Borderplex Alliance and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. Abbott said Texas's economy has diversified. Abbott said Texas remains the...
DIMS program intends to speed up county backlogged criminal cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the criminal case backlog at the El Paso County Courthouse continues to grow, the assistant district attorney said the District Attorney Information Management System (DIMS) will help reduce it. The DIMS program is intended to not only allow police officers to return to...
Motorcyclist injured after crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in far east El Paso on Saturday. The crash happened at 12300 Pebble Hills around 12:33 a.m. Officials said a 2021 Indian Scout driven by 45-year-old Juan Pina, was driving when he struck the center median and lost control of the motorcycle.
Canutillo, Las Cruces support Uvalde students 1st day back to school by wearing maroon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students in Uvalde are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom attack that shocked the country. Schools in Canutillo and Las Cruces showed the students at Robb Elementary their support by...
