ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
cbs4local.com

Traveling Thai chef 'The Noodle Man' stops in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noodle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Cristian Castro, Mijares to perform in El Paso on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican pop artists Cristian Castro and Mijares will be performing together for the first time in El Paso on Saturday. The event will be held at the El Paso County Coliseum at 8 p.m. Fans of the two iconic singers will perform their biggest...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Ice Age#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Animal Prints#Travel Info#What To Do#Artifacts#Museum#Archaeology Magazine#White Sands National Park
cbs4local.com

El Paso Zoo to host 'Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo. The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Korean pop music, more widely known as KPOP, has become...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable on Texas economy in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso on Thursday to hold a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott will hold the roundtable with Borderplex Alliance. The governor will be joined by Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela and other local business leaders to...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Archaeology
cbs4local.com

UTEP students say construction project at Schuster Avenue long overdue

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect to Campbell, excluding the intersections at Mesa Street, Oregon Street and Stanton Street. The city held a community meeting Thursday for citizens to learn about the project. The improvements will consist of:. Demolition of the existing pavement.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Doniphan Drive project continues as scheduled

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Doniphan Drive project started earlier this year between Thorn and Borderland Road, and the completion date is scheduled for April of next year. The project was planned to help reduce the number of crashes in the area. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 1,500 jobs to be added in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso Thursday and held a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott was joined by Jon Barela from Borderplex Alliance and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. Abbott said Texas's economy has diversified. Abbott said Texas remains the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

DIMS program intends to speed up county backlogged criminal cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the criminal case backlog at the El Paso County Courthouse continues to grow, the assistant district attorney said the District Attorney Information Management System (DIMS) will help reduce it. The DIMS program is intended to not only allow police officers to return to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Motorcyclist injured after crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in far east El Paso on Saturday. The crash happened at 12300 Pebble Hills around 12:33 a.m. Officials said a 2021 Indian Scout driven by 45-year-old Juan Pina, was driving when he struck the center median and lost control of the motorcycle.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy