Houston, TX

houstonpettalk.com

Paws Fest In Katy Sept. 17

Pet parents and dog enthusiasts rejoice! The premier canine festival of Katy Texas is returning to LaCenterra with a big splash – Paws Fest 2022, Presented by Circle B Veterinary Hospital, September 17 from11AM – 4PM. Taking place in the Alamo Theater parking lot, this all dog-centric festival...
KATY, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 9TH:. * Best of Broadway: An Evening of Broadway's Best Duets...and More. Spend an evening being entertained with some of the best duets from Broadway at the Glad Cultural Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Coffee & Support is a weekly gathering...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Dip into all sorts of goods at gift & specialty shops in Houston

Spend some time hopping shelf to shelf for books, music, home decor and more at some of the best gift and specialty shops across Houston. There’s no shortage of retail adventures in Houston. Nearly every neighborhood in the city has its local gems worthy of a look, where shoppers will find everything from quirky toy stores to specialty boutiques with handcrafted items.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Rosenberg Library

GALVESTON, Texas — Books can teach us so much about history and the world around us. So can the building that houses them. "We are the oldest continuously operating public library in the state of Texas," said Mike Miller, executive director of Rosenberg Library in Galveston. "We’ve been in business since 1871."
GALVESTON, TX
Houston, TX
KHOU

Why is 'Skelly', the 12-foot lovable Halloween decoration, so hard to find?

HOUSTON — Halloween may be two months away but many people looking for the year’s biggest decorations are finding they’re already sold out. Some of the favorites include Home Depot’s elaborate animatronics like its 12-foot skeleton known as Skelly. It’s been sold out since it first went on sale this year in July. Its other animatronics, like its 12-foot witch and giant werewolf, are also currently sold out online.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Do you recognize these Houston-area little ones, teachers who saw Queen Elizabeth II in 1991?

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 was there when Queen Elizabeth II visited Houston in 1991. Were you there too? Recognize any one in the video? Let us know in the comments section below. In the video pulled from the KPRC 2 archives, a teacher from Westlawn Elementary School in La Marque explains that the students were learning to write by writing letters. They shipped a bundle of letters to The Queen and someone associated with her Majesty wrote back.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

STEM Carnival free to the public this weekend

HOUSTON — When it comes to learning, you can never start your kids too early. One local mom is taking that to a whole new level. She and her kids love science and love sharing about it, too. Now, they're about to give your family a chance to jump-start...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Best food halls in Houston

In this month's installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite food halls around Greater Houston. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder and Edible Houston, and Abbas Dhanani of HoustonEatz. Food Halls and Establishments Within Them...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Things to do in Houston this weekend: September 9-11

HOUSTON - Take a stroll through a fresh berry market, indulge at a pickle-themed festival or catch a family-friendly show this weekend in Houston. Whether you want to shop or catch a live performance, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at just some of the things to do in the Greater Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dance your way to better health

HOUSTON — Movin' Melvin Brown might as well have been born with a pair of tap shoes. Melvin hasn't stopped moving since his first church performance at age five. A star was born. Movin' Melvin Brown has performed on stage with James Brown, BB King, The Isley Brothers, Lionel Richie, and other great performers.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Nest Diner now open on Barker Cypress Road

Chicken-fried steak and other country-style entrees are served at the diner. (Courtesy The Nest Diner) Officials with The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress, said the diner will move to full operating hours later this month from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery launched a soft opening phase with limited hours in early September. The Nest Diner serves traditional American meals, including breakfast options and some Tex-Mex cuisine. 281-304-2219. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083699460509.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

