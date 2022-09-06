Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
houstonpettalk.com
Paws Fest In Katy Sept. 17
Pet parents and dog enthusiasts rejoice! The premier canine festival of Katy Texas is returning to LaCenterra with a big splash – Paws Fest 2022, Presented by Circle B Veterinary Hospital, September 17 from11AM – 4PM. Taking place in the Alamo Theater parking lot, this all dog-centric festival...
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 9TH:. * Best of Broadway: An Evening of Broadway's Best Duets...and More. Spend an evening being entertained with some of the best duets from Broadway at the Glad Cultural Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Coffee & Support is a weekly gathering...
365thingsinhouston.com
Dip into all sorts of goods at gift & specialty shops in Houston
Spend some time hopping shelf to shelf for books, music, home decor and more at some of the best gift and specialty shops across Houston. There’s no shortage of retail adventures in Houston. Nearly every neighborhood in the city has its local gems worthy of a look, where shoppers will find everything from quirky toy stores to specialty boutiques with handcrafted items.
HIDDEN GEM: Rosenberg Library
GALVESTON, Texas — Books can teach us so much about history and the world around us. So can the building that houses them. "We are the oldest continuously operating public library in the state of Texas," said Mike Miller, executive director of Rosenberg Library in Galveston. "We’ve been in business since 1871."
Z-Ro’s artist, Lolita Monreaux, reaching her dreams in her Houston hometown
With the devastating way Lolita Monreaux has been ripping off those rapid rhymes with machine-gun ferocity and an infectious flow, it is hard to believe that she just discovered her prodigious talents during the apex of the pandemic in 2020. Likewise, Monreaux admits that she is still floating on air...
Why is 'Skelly', the 12-foot lovable Halloween decoration, so hard to find?
HOUSTON — Halloween may be two months away but many people looking for the year’s biggest decorations are finding they’re already sold out. Some of the favorites include Home Depot’s elaborate animatronics like its 12-foot skeleton known as Skelly. It’s been sold out since it first went on sale this year in July. Its other animatronics, like its 12-foot witch and giant werewolf, are also currently sold out online.
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize these Houston-area little ones, teachers who saw Queen Elizabeth II in 1991?
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 was there when Queen Elizabeth II visited Houston in 1991. Were you there too? Recognize any one in the video? Let us know in the comments section below. In the video pulled from the KPRC 2 archives, a teacher from Westlawn Elementary School in La Marque explains that the students were learning to write by writing letters. They shipped a bundle of letters to The Queen and someone associated with her Majesty wrote back.
KHOU
Queen Elizabeth II left an impression on Houston's Antioch Mission Baptist Church during her 1991 visit
HOUSTON — Part of Queen Elizabeth II's Texas tour in 1991 included a trip to Houston. Her Majesty toured Johnson Space Center and attended a service at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. “They remember her countenance, very proud woman, very strong woman," said Pastor Lou McElroy. He wasn’t there at...
STEM Carnival free to the public this weekend
HOUSTON — When it comes to learning, you can never start your kids too early. One local mom is taking that to a whole new level. She and her kids love science and love sharing about it, too. Now, they're about to give your family a chance to jump-start...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Best food halls in Houston
In this month's installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite food halls around Greater Houston. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder and Edible Houston, and Abbas Dhanani of HoustonEatz. Food Halls and Establishments Within Them...
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip visited Houston during tour of Texas in 1991
HOUSTON — Queen Elizabeth II made history in 1991 when she toured Texas, becoming the first sitting British monarch to visit the Lone Star State. There was Texas-sized hospitality at every stop. Her Houston stops with Prince Philip included Antioch Missionary Baptist Church which was founded by former slaves...
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend: September 9-11
HOUSTON - Take a stroll through a fresh berry market, indulge at a pickle-themed festival or catch a family-friendly show this weekend in Houston. Whether you want to shop or catch a live performance, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at just some of the things to do in the Greater Houston area.
KHOU
Dance your way to better health
HOUSTON — Movin' Melvin Brown might as well have been born with a pair of tap shoes. Melvin hasn't stopped moving since his first church performance at age five. A star was born. Movin' Melvin Brown has performed on stage with James Brown, BB King, The Isley Brothers, Lionel Richie, and other great performers.
Houston family reunited with dog after he went missing a year and a half ago
HOUSTON — A Houston family has been reunited with their furry companion who went missing about a year and a half ago. Houston SPCA said on Thursday the missing boxer, Cash, was found emaciated and with an injured back leg overnight. SPCA took cash to their animal hospital where he was treated and scanned for a microchip.
The Nest Diner now open on Barker Cypress Road
Chicken-fried steak and other country-style entrees are served at the diner. (Courtesy The Nest Diner) Officials with The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress, said the diner will move to full operating hours later this month from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery launched a soft opening phase with limited hours in early September. The Nest Diner serves traditional American meals, including breakfast options and some Tex-Mex cuisine. 281-304-2219. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083699460509.
'Terribly unsafe' | Motorcycle motorcade caught on camera in Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park
HOUSTON — Trails meant only for pedestrians and bikes were taken over by motorcycles Monday night and it was caught on video. “I was coming back from a walk or run,” Evan Lewis said. He's the one who shot the video of the motorcade. He said he first...
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
Only on 13: Not 1, but 2 men expose themselves along popular Brays Bayou trail, woman says
"How in the world do I see two people doing that?" Only on ABC13, a mom warns others about two men that she saw engaging in activity that had nothing to do with trails.
