HOUSTON – KPRC 2 was there when Queen Elizabeth II visited Houston in 1991. Were you there too? Recognize any one in the video? Let us know in the comments section below. In the video pulled from the KPRC 2 archives, a teacher from Westlawn Elementary School in La Marque explains that the students were learning to write by writing letters. They shipped a bundle of letters to The Queen and someone associated with her Majesty wrote back.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO