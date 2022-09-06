According to the World Health Organization, Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, and may cause 60 to 70% of cases. While there is no cure, prompt diagnosis of the condition can make it more manageable, especially in its early stages. Indeed, much can be offered to support and improve the lives of people living with Alzheimer's and their carers and families.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO