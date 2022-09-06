Read full article on original website
Understanding Alzheimer's disease
According to the World Health Organization, Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, and may cause 60 to 70% of cases. While there is no cure, prompt diagnosis of the condition can make it more manageable, especially in its early stages. Indeed, much can be offered to support and improve the lives of people living with Alzheimer's and their carers and families.
Tips for talking to someone with dementia
Communicating with loved ones with dementia may be challenging for families and caregivers. Preparing and using communication techniques may help improve communication and foster deeper connections. Alzheimer’s disease and other disorders that cause dementia cause severe nerve cell loss. They damage neurons and slowly destroy their connections with the parts...
Dementia: Alzheimer’s attacks language centre of the brain
The type of dementia the team were studying was a rare type of language dementia known as primary progressive aphasia (PPA). Dr Rogalski said: “It is important to determine what Alzheimer’s looks like in PPA, because if it’s caused by something else, there is no sense in giving a patient an Alzheimer’s related drug, because it would be ineffective.”
