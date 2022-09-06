ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

2-year-old child, mother injured in shooting on I-430 Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mother and her 2-year-old child were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, state police said. Police identified 20-year-old Kenya Mitchell of Little Rock and her son as the victims of the afternoon shooting. According to a news release, Mitchell...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

20-year-old suspect arrested for Christmas Day homicide in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 20-year-old suspect in a Christmas Day homicide in Pine Bluff was arrested Thursday after a brief foot chase by police, a news release said. According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, Darnell Ford was charged with capital murder in the Dec. 25, 2021 death 24-year-old Deondrick Clark.
PINE BLUFF, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Benton, AR
The Exponent

Person of interest in Walmart shooting arrested in Arkansas

A person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, 33, in the Lafayette Walmart parking lot was arrested today in Arkansas. Lafayette Police declared Anthony Perez, 28, a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested this morning in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, without incident, an LPD press release reads.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

1 dead after Friday night shooting in Little Rock; 4 others injured

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a Friday night shooting in Little Rock, police said on social media. According to police, detectives responded to a shooting just south of Interstate 630 at the intersection of East Jonesboro Drive and West 10th Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bnpd
KATV

Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Two injured in Little Rock shooting near I-430

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two people were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, police said. It happened near the I-30/430 interchange, according to Little Rock police, but it wasn't clear when exactly it happened or what led to the shooting. "There are two victims...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KATV

Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 7, 2022

1300 block of S. Henderson St., assisting emergency medical personnel or fire department personnel with a medical-related emergency. Heritage Manor, 130 B Commercial Drive, theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. An apartment manager reported that a chainsaw, string trimmer, and leaf blower were taken from the facility’s storage shed.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard

BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
KATV

Lockdown lifted after bomb threat made to a Little Rock high school

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 2:45 p.m.:. Mills University Studies High School was given the "all clear" notice Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was reported on their campus earlier in the day, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said classes are resuming as normal and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy