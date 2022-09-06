Read full article on original website
KATV
2-year-old child, mother injured in shooting on I-430 Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mother and her 2-year-old child were injured Thursday in a shooting along a southwest Little Rock freeway, state police said. Police identified 20-year-old Kenya Mitchell of Little Rock and her son as the victims of the afternoon shooting. According to a news release, Mitchell...
KATV
20-year-old suspect arrested for Christmas Day homicide in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 20-year-old suspect in a Christmas Day homicide in Pine Bluff was arrested Thursday after a brief foot chase by police, a news release said. According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, Darnell Ford was charged with capital murder in the Dec. 25, 2021 death 24-year-old Deondrick Clark.
KATV
Arkansas woman arrested after May death of teen daughter ruled homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:45 p.m.:. A Little Rock woman surrendered to police Thursday evening after medical examiner's ruled the May death of her daughter a homicide, police said on social media. According to police, Kristi Taylor, 43, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to...
Little Rock woman arrested in connection to daughter’s death
Little Rock police are looking for a woman connected to the death of her daughter.
Person of interest in Walmart shooting arrested in Arkansas
A person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, 33, in the Lafayette Walmart parking lot was arrested today in Arkansas. Lafayette Police declared Anthony Perez, 28, a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested this morning in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, without incident, an LPD press release reads.
Arkansas State Police: Davis Jones case still under investigation
Investigation into an August shooting spree is ongoing.
KATV
1 dead after Friday night shooting in Little Rock; 4 others injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a Friday night shooting in Little Rock, police said on social media. According to police, detectives responded to a shooting just south of Interstate 630 at the intersection of East Jonesboro Drive and West 10th Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.
Off-duty police officer springs into action to save family from car accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
KATV
Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
Arkansas authorities wrap up investigation of violent arrest
Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect during an arrest last month, a spokesman said Thursday.
KATV
KATV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 7, 2022
1300 block of S. Henderson St., assisting emergency medical personnel or fire department personnel with a medical-related emergency. Heritage Manor, 130 B Commercial Drive, theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. An apartment manager reported that a chainsaw, string trimmer, and leaf blower were taken from the facility’s storage shed.
KATV
FBI warns of new wave of sextortian cases targeting young boys in northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock and local police in northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children, according to a Thursday news release. The FBI said they have received multiple reports of predators posing as a young girl on...
Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard
BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
Saline Co. traffic stop leads to drugs and guns, 1 arrest
A traffic stop in Saline County led to an arrest after finding drugs and guns in the vehicle.
KATV
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat made to a Little Rock high school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 2:45 p.m.:. Mills University Studies High School was given the "all clear" notice Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was reported on their campus earlier in the day, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said classes are resuming as normal and...
KATV
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
