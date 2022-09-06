Read full article on original website
Rick Moulton
2d ago
gee I live in durand wisconsin and never new he was coming to town I'm not sure why he would come to one of the worst district's in the wisconsin? it's not like he would any good here unless he could figure out how to get rid of most of the worthless teachers here.oh why would he do that he's as worthless as they are!!!
Carve-In on the Chippewa
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Wood Carving Guild will be hosting a Carve-In on the Chippewa on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10am to 4pm at VFW Post 305 (1300 Starr Ave.) in Eau Claire. The event is free to attend and will include demonstrations and items for...
Residents asked to take Eau Claire Broadband Survey
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Broadband Committee is inviting all community residents to take an internet speed test. With the Survey, there is also an opportunity to provide comments. The Eau Claire County Broadband Committee says in a media release that this information will help the Committee further identify areas of greatest need and assist the Committee to identify appropriate funding as well as project priorities.
Parent group files lawsuit against Eau Claire school district over gender identity policy
The lawsuit alleges that the purpose of this policy is to "prevent parents from making critical decisions for their own minor children" and brings up concerns of religious liberty.
ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving
A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
Pfaff launches districtwide Farm Tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Democratic Candidate for the Third Congressional District Brad Pfaff hit the road Wednesday to launch his districtwide Farm Tour. Pfaff visited farms in La Crosse County and Chippewa County. He says he wants to give Wis. farmers a voice in Congress. Pfaff says Wis. agriculture brings in more than $100 billion to the economy.
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of 9/11
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order Thursday that ordered United States and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11. According to the Executive Order, flags are to be flown at half-staff starting on Friday, Sept. 9 through sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11 out of respect for the thousands of individuals who lost their lives in the attacks.
Demolition of Putnam Hall begins at UWEC
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Demolition began on UW-Eau Claire’s Putnam Hall Tuesday morning. It comes as a first step in a plan to build a new Health and Sciences Building on campus. After Putnam is demolished, the construction crew will move on to the Katharine Thomas Hall in the following weeks.
JANE KEMPER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Jane Kemper for the Sunshine Award. Jane has come to my rescue more than once but early this week I got a call in the wee hours regarding my out-of-town brother who was hospitalized in critical condition. Jane is so willing to help, no questions asked. I am very thankful for her.
Forbes ranks UWEC among top schools in the country
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is announcing Forbes has ranked UWEC among the top universities in the United States. According to a media release from UWEC, UWEC is ranked third in Wis. among all colleges and universities, public and private, on Forbes’ 2022 America’s Top Colleges list.
DHS encourages Wisconsinites to get boosted against COVID-19 this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging Wisconsinites to make a plan to get boosted against COVID-19. According to a media release from Wis. DHS, people 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters have started arriving in Wisconsin and are set to continue to be delivered to providers over the next several weeks. Pharmacies, health centers, and clinics are expected to make appointments available as their booster doses arrive.
Federal officials decide on new names for 28 Wisconsin geographic features
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials have decided on the replacement names for over two dozen geographic features in Wisconsin that had a name considered derogatory to Indigenous people. The U.S. Department of the Interior revealed Thursday that its Board on Geographic Names voted on the replacement names for almost...
Several Wisconsin Communities Among Best Small College Towns in America
A great university town has the potential to offer students a safe and affordable place to study and live. In a recent report, the online learning provider Preply ranked the 200 best small college towns in America. These Wisconsin cities are among the best small college towns in America:. La...
Renovated library set for grand re-opening week starting September 26
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The final touches are being made to the renovated L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire with a grand re-opening week now set to begin on Monday, September 26th. Construction on the 46-year old building began in May of 2021. The $18.5 million renovation project...
National suicide prevention week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - September 4-10 is national suicide prevention week, and health professionals said there are signs to look out for. “Warning signs vary by person, but typically we see a lot of withdrawing from typical normal activities, things that they used to enjoy, they no longer enjoy. Maybe they’re a little bit more irritable, moody,” Chelsie Klatt, Public Health Nurse at the Eau Claire City-County Public Health Department, said.
UW-Eau Claire Student Health Services offers contraceptive care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On June 24th, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, restricting abortion access in a variety of states, including Wisconsin. UW-Eau Claire’s Student Health Services offers contraceptive resources for interested students. “We serve the student body and we have always offered a wide...
CLINT & PAIGE BERGE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Clint and Paige Berge directed our Vacation Bible School this year. They put lots of hours in this endeavor and the results were great. Pictures and videos were posted every day on Facebook and it made me wish I was there. I feel they are very deserving of the Sunshine Award.
Can Wisconsin Drivers Park Correctly Or Are These People Just Plain Bad?
Let's be honest, bad parking jobs happen everywhere. However, what is in Wisconsin's water that makes some of these drivers fail miserably at parking their vehicles? Are they in a rush? Do you think their car is more important than others? Are they visually impaired?. Just so nobody in Wisconsin...
Feltz’s Dairy nominated for ‘Coolest’ in Wisconsin list
State Senator Patrick Testin has nominated a Plover dairy store for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” list. Testin said in a news release on Tuesday that since opening its doors in 2017, Feltz’s Dairy Store has drawn customers to the area with its “unique atmosphere and exceptional products.”
Holmen village board member appears on list of elected officials with alleged ties to extremist group
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Holmen Village Board member Rodney Stanek appears on a database of individuals believed to have signed up or paid membership dues for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a role in the January 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
FEED MY PEOPLE FOOD BANK
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Recently the Feed My People Food Bank had a food drive in the pouring rain. We sat in our warm dry cars as they worked hard with parking, set up, and distributing food. I believe these food saints deserve some sunshine after working so hard under trying conditions. Please give them the Sunshine Award.
