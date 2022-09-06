MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging Wisconsinites to make a plan to get boosted against COVID-19. According to a media release from Wis. DHS, people 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters have started arriving in Wisconsin and are set to continue to be delivered to providers over the next several weeks. Pharmacies, health centers, and clinics are expected to make appointments available as their booster doses arrive.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO