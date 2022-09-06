ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Foul play suspected after man found dead in Moncrief home

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of what they have called, “a suspicious death” at a residence in the 600 block of West 25 Street.

Update: 9/6/22 9:30 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released more details stating that the incident happened at approximately 1:35 p.m. JSO patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of West 25th Street in reference to an unresponsive person inside of the residence.

Upon the arrival of JSO officers along with personnel from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department they located an unidentified male laying on the floor inside of the residence suffering from some sort of blunt trauma to his body.

Fire Rescue personnel pronounced that individual deceased on scene. The crime scene was secured and the Homicide Unit was notified of the incident. At this time, JSO Homicide detectives, Crime Scene Investigators along with the State Attorney’s Office on scene conducting their initial investigation.

JSO is treating this investigation as a suspicious death with foul play suspected. At this early stage of the investigation they are working as quickly as possible to positively identify the victim as well as canvassing the neighborhood for potential witnesses that may have information regarding this incident.

Original story:

JSO stated that the front gate and front door of the victim’s residence were, “not in their normal conditions.”

The victim, which remains unidentified at this time, was found inside of a home and is said to have sustained multiple blunt-force-trauma wounds as well. These events lead JSO investigators to suspect foul play.

The JSO homicide unit has been notified, along with the state attorney’s office. They are canvasing the area for witnesses and have found cameras nearby that they are working to gain access to.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when more information becomes available.

