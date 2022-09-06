ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Lancaster, OH
tinyliving.com

Mohican by Modern Tiny Living

This beautifully designed craftsman tiny house is the work of Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The 20′ Mohican has a 160-square-foot main floor and 70-square-foot loft. It features pine siding with cedar trim on the exterior and poplar shiplap walls with walnut trim throughout the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Better Call 4 helps get woman’s security deposit back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Margueride Hamill lived in Bexley House Apartments from 2019 to 2021, in what she described as “less than ideal” conditions. “It was from the beginning when I moved, there were so many things wrong,” said Hamill. Ready for a change, Hamill’s daughter helped...
BEXLEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

It’s a Boy! Columbus Zoo Celebrates Birth of Endangered Masai Giraffe Calf

Powell, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating the arrival of an adorable—and very important—new face in the Heart of Africa region. With a fuzzy mane, unique spot pattern, enviable eyelashes, and long wobbly legs that have already supported excited “zoomies,” a male Masai giraffe calf was born on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. to mom, Zuri. Not only is the calf fiercely cute, but his birth is especially significant as it marks an important achievement for the future of this endangered species.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday. Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
OHIO STATE

