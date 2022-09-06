Read full article on original website
Senior dog seeks 4Ever Home and loves to play with her toys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center describes this 10-year-old as a wiggly, sweet gal! Almond Joy has been in and out of the shelter since 2018. In July of this year, her 4 Ever Home caught fire, and two of her dog mates died. Afterward, her family had no […]
NBC4 Columbus
‘Fiercely cute’ male Masai giraffe born at Columbus Zoo
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the birth of a male Masai giraffe calf, born on Aug. 31 to mom, Zuri, in the Heart of Africa region. https://nbc4i.co/3D5nzBD.
Two brothers hospitalized after trying to rescue brother from north Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two brothers are in the hospital after emergency crews rescued them and a third brother from a pond in north Columbus, according the Columbus Fire Department. According to Chief Steve Martin of CFD, all three brothers work at an Amazon distribution center on Busch Boulevard and at around 7:00 a.m., one […]
Black Man Saves Elderly White Woman From Tragic Fall, Their Story Goes Viral
JaQuan Sanks said he "just did the right thing.” The post Black Man Saves Elderly White Woman From Tragic Fall, Their Story Goes Viral appeared first on NewsOne.
tinyliving.com
Mohican by Modern Tiny Living
This beautifully designed craftsman tiny house is the work of Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The 20′ Mohican has a 160-square-foot main floor and 70-square-foot loft. It features pine siding with cedar trim on the exterior and poplar shiplap walls with walnut trim throughout the...
Pick Your Own Hand-Blown Glass Pumpkin from This Artistic Pumpkin Patch in Hocking Hills
Jack Pine Studio is hosting the third-annual Glass Pumpkin Festival Sept. 23-25.
'My train of thought was just in survival mode': Woman carjacked downtown by armed man shares her story
COLUMBUS, Ohio — “My train of thought was just in survival mode.”. Theresa Breedlove was faced with a man holding a gun and demanding to get into her car. It happened early Sunday morning in downtown Columbus. The travelling nurse says she did what she could just to...
NBC4 Columbus
Better Call 4 helps get woman’s security deposit back
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Margueride Hamill lived in Bexley House Apartments from 2019 to 2021, in what she described as “less than ideal” conditions. “It was from the beginning when I moved, there were so many things wrong,” said Hamill. Ready for a change, Hamill’s daughter helped...
Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
Woman assaulted, Labrador Retriever stolen by teenagers in violent carjacking
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are investigating after a woman was assaulted while walking...
sciotopost.com
It’s a Boy! Columbus Zoo Celebrates Birth of Endangered Masai Giraffe Calf
Powell, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating the arrival of an adorable—and very important—new face in the Heart of Africa region. With a fuzzy mane, unique spot pattern, enviable eyelashes, and long wobbly legs that have already supported excited “zoomies,” a male Masai giraffe calf was born on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. to mom, Zuri. Not only is the calf fiercely cute, but his birth is especially significant as it marks an important achievement for the future of this endangered species.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday. Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 […]
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard mom expresses concerns after bus driver leaves kindergartener at wrong stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Hilliard mom said she feels thankful her son is safe after a bus driver left him at the wrong stop. “There’s no room for error when you’re dealing with somebody’s life and especially a child’s life," Lindsay Aungst said. According...
Columbus Zoo announces half-priced admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced a series of dates this fall to thank Franklin County residents for their support. All Franklin County residents can take advantage of half-priced admission on Sept. 11-12 and Oct. 2-3. The Franklin County Community Days will also celebrate local community...
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
myfox28columbus.com
Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
Farm and Dairy
EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
