Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday. Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant

The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Great weather continues, changes this weekend in Columbus area

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, more clouds, few showers later, high 80. Finally a beautiful day, after a wet, and gray period. Expect mostly sunny skies into sunset with temps in the 70s this evening. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows into the lower to middle 50s. Expect a few scattered clouds on Thursday with temps pushing to the middle 70s by lunch. We will see highs back into the lower 80s about a degree above normal on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Therese and Aaron Krueger

Sept. 25, 2021 | It’s a modern love story: Therese (Adamo) and Aaron Kreuger matched on Hinge in August 2018, chatting on the app for several weeks before Aaron gathered the courage to ask Therese on a date. That was quickly followed by a group gathering to celebrate the birthdays of Aaron and two friends, then a mid-September coffee date that ended with the couple’s first kiss.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Better Call 4 helps get woman’s security deposit back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Margueride Hamill lived in Bexley House Apartments from 2019 to 2021, in what she described as “less than ideal” conditions. “It was from the beginning when I moved, there were so many things wrong,” said Hamill. Ready for a change, Hamill’s daughter helped...
BEXLEY, OH
614now.com

Columbus bar and grill officially closes after more than 30 years

This weekend marked the end of an era. On Sept. 7, the longtime Columbus bar, grill and nightlife spot Rosie O’Grady’s officially closed its doors after operating for more than three decades. The bar and eatery was located at 2411 Morse Rd. on the city’s far North Side....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Warm finish to the work week ahead of rain for Columbus area

After a beautiful early September-like day with temps near normal in the lower 80s, we will see a nice night ahead with clearing skies, temps falling to near 60 in town. Outside the city we will have temps falling into the middle to upper 50s. Expect another great day on Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Warm late summer pattern, showers return this weekend

An area of high pressure will keep skies mostly sunny, with a comfortable northeasterly flow. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine, after a third cool morning in a row in the 50s to around 60. The high will shift to the Northeast Saturday, creating a more humid southeasterly flow that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
OHIO STATE

