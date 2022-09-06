Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Oktoberfest, concerts and comediansThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State beats Brown 3-2 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus Zoo announces half-priced admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced a series of dates this fall to thank Franklin County residents for their support. All Franklin County residents can take advantage of half-priced admission on Sept. 11-12 and Oct. 2-3. The Franklin County Community Days will also celebrate local community...
Senior dog seeks 4Ever Home and loves to play with her toys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center describes this 10-year-old as a wiggly, sweet gal! Almond Joy has been in and out of the shelter since 2018. In July of this year, her 4 Ever Home caught fire, and two of her dog mates died. Afterward, her family had no […]
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday. Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 […]
NBC4 Columbus
‘Fiercely cute’ male Masai giraffe born at Columbus Zoo
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the birth of a male Masai giraffe calf, born on Aug. 31 to mom, Zuri, in the Heart of Africa region. https://nbc4i.co/3D5nzBD.
Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
614now.com
Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
'My train of thought was just in survival mode': Woman carjacked downtown by armed man shares her story
COLUMBUS, Ohio — “My train of thought was just in survival mode.”. Theresa Breedlove was faced with a man holding a gun and demanding to get into her car. It happened early Sunday morning in downtown Columbus. The travelling nurse says she did what she could just to...
Black Man Saves Elderly White Woman From Tragic Fall, Their Story Goes Viral
JaQuan Sanks said he "just did the right thing.” The post Black Man Saves Elderly White Woman From Tragic Fall, Their Story Goes Viral appeared first on NewsOne.
NBC4 Columbus
Great weather continues, changes this weekend in Columbus area
Saturday: Partly cloudy early, more clouds, few showers later, high 80. Finally a beautiful day, after a wet, and gray period. Expect mostly sunny skies into sunset with temps in the 70s this evening. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows into the lower to middle 50s. Expect a few scattered clouds on Thursday with temps pushing to the middle 70s by lunch. We will see highs back into the lower 80s about a degree above normal on Thursday.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Therese and Aaron Krueger
Sept. 25, 2021 | It’s a modern love story: Therese (Adamo) and Aaron Kreuger matched on Hinge in August 2018, chatting on the app for several weeks before Aaron gathered the courage to ask Therese on a date. That was quickly followed by a group gathering to celebrate the birthdays of Aaron and two friends, then a mid-September coffee date that ended with the couple’s first kiss.
NBC4 Columbus
Better Call 4 helps get woman’s security deposit back
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Margueride Hamill lived in Bexley House Apartments from 2019 to 2021, in what she described as “less than ideal” conditions. “It was from the beginning when I moved, there were so many things wrong,” said Hamill. Ready for a change, Hamill’s daughter helped...
614now.com
Columbus bar and grill officially closes after more than 30 years
This weekend marked the end of an era. On Sept. 7, the longtime Columbus bar, grill and nightlife spot Rosie O’Grady’s officially closed its doors after operating for more than three decades. The bar and eatery was located at 2411 Morse Rd. on the city’s far North Side....
NBC4 Columbus
Warm finish to the work week ahead of rain for Columbus area
After a beautiful early September-like day with temps near normal in the lower 80s, we will see a nice night ahead with clearing skies, temps falling to near 60 in town. Outside the city we will have temps falling into the middle to upper 50s. Expect another great day on Friday.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.9 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Warm late summer pattern, showers return this weekend
An area of high pressure will keep skies mostly sunny, with a comfortable northeasterly flow. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine, after a third cool morning in a row in the 50s to around 60. The high will shift to the Northeast Saturday, creating a more humid southeasterly flow that […]
Two brothers hospitalized after trying to rescue brother from north Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two brothers are in the hospital after emergency crews rescued them and a third brother from a pond in north Columbus, according the Columbus Fire Department. According to Chief Steve Martin of CFD, all three brothers work at an Amazon distribution center on Busch Boulevard and at around 7:00 a.m., one […]
Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
