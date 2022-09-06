Read full article on original website
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Work Underway at City Intersection, Road Closure a “Major Nusiance”
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Reconstruction work is underway of the High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue intersection with the goals of improving safety and traffic operations of a historically difficult intersection and connect the new trail on High Rock and Excelsior Avenue. “While this road closure is a major nuisance,...
wamc.org
Albany’s speed hump pilot program continues, with report on early results
A quality of life issue that has dogged some neighborhoods for decades appears to have met its match in Albany's new speed hump program. The pilot program to calm traffic on busy streets in the city of Albany began in June. Humps have been installed in West Hill along First Street between Ontario Street and Judson Street, Second Street between Judson Street and Manning Boulevard and Third Street between Manning Boulevard and Judson Street.
WNYT
New one-stop shop helps people in Albany County hilltowns
A business owner has created a one stop shop for people who live in Altamont and the Hilltowns of Albany County. You’ll find Phillips Corner at the intersection of Route 146 and Route 158 in Altamont. It’s home to a new and improved hardware store, mini-mart, Dunkin’ and a...
WNYT
Bridge restoration project to close Troy roads
Traffic delays are to be expected on Saturday, September 10 in Troy. This is because Campbell Avenue, which is between Colleen Road and Project Road, will be closed to all traffic that day. This road closing is part of the Campbell Avenue Bridge restoration project and will take place between...
Troy road closure on Campbell Avenue
City officials issued a traffic advisory for road closures on Campbell Avenue. The roadwork is due to the Campbell Avenue Bridge Replacement project.
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
WNYT
Washington County paving to cause delays
Tuesday night drivers in Washington County can expect to start seeing traffic slow down. Flaggers will be re-directing traffic on route 4 between Flat Rock Road in the town of Fort Ann and Seventh Avenue in the village of Whitehall. Crews will be paving the roads around 7 p.m. and...
WNYT
Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward
It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
$6M Mohawk Trail in Williamstown project under construction
The estimated $6 million project along the Mohawk Trail in Williamstown for bikes and pedestrians is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
wamc.org
Pomeroy Family Railroad at Copake Iron Works historic site nears completion
A $100,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation will help the Friends of Taconic State Park finish the development of a 1,000-foot loop railroad at the Copake Iron Works historic site. Once complete, visitors to the park in New York’s Hudson Valley will be able to ride in one of two train cars around the Columbia County site.
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
Where to go apple picking in the Capital Region
It's September, which means apple picking season is officially underway! In New York, apple season runs from mid-August to mid-October.
newyorkalmanack.com
Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls
The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
Woman, 32, rescued after falling 150 feet from upstate N.Y. waterfall
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.
Pedestrian struck, critically injured on State Street
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Schenectady Tuesday night.
Holy Cow! Chick-fil-A Announces Next Capital Region Location
It’s hard to imagine any other fast-food restaurant causing so much buzz. The fanatical hope surrounding this chain’s advance into the Capital Region has led to years of rumors, hoaxes, and false alarms. When the chicken giant announced its new location in Clifton Park, fans were overjoyed. Now...
National Grid: Upstate NY Heating Bills Will Continue To Soar This Winter
Just when inflation started to slow a bit, we have even bigger heating bills on the horizon this winter. Ya know, it figures. Just as inflation seems to be easing a bit gasoline prices are starting to do down to a point where it actually feels like you are keeping a little bit more money in your pocket, the other shoe drops.
