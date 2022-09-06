ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Work Underway at City Intersection, Road Closure a “Major Nusiance”

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Reconstruction work is underway of the High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue intersection with the goals of improving safety and traffic operations of a historically difficult intersection and connect the new trail on High Rock and Excelsior Avenue. “While this road closure is a major nuisance,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Albany’s speed hump pilot program continues, with report on early results

A quality of life issue that has dogged some neighborhoods for decades appears to have met its match in Albany's new speed hump program. The pilot program to calm traffic on busy streets in the city of Albany began in June. Humps have been installed in West Hill along First Street between Ontario Street and Judson Street, Second Street between Judson Street and Manning Boulevard and Third Street between Manning Boulevard and Judson Street.
ALBANY, NY
New one-stop shop helps people in Albany County hilltowns

A business owner has created a one stop shop for people who live in Altamont and the Hilltowns of Albany County. You’ll find Phillips Corner at the intersection of Route 146 and Route 158 in Altamont. It’s home to a new and improved hardware store, mini-mart, Dunkin’ and a...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Bridge restoration project to close Troy roads

Traffic delays are to be expected on Saturday, September 10 in Troy. This is because Campbell Avenue, which is between Colleen Road and Project Road, will be closed to all traffic that day. This road closing is part of the Campbell Avenue Bridge restoration project and will take place between...
TROY, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Washington County paving to cause delays

Tuesday night drivers in Washington County can expect to start seeing traffic slow down. Flaggers will be re-directing traffic on route 4 between Flat Rock Road in the town of Fort Ann and Seventh Avenue in the village of Whitehall. Crews will be paving the roads around 7 p.m. and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward

It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
FORT EDWARD, NY
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State

School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
BUFFALO, NY
Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls

The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
ALBANY, NY

