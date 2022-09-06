Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon’s largest wildfire explodes again, now spans 100K+ acres
Oregon's largest wildfire keeps growing, with fire officials on Thursday saying the Double Creek Fire now spans more than 100,000 acres.
Tribe decides new name of Willamette Falls site
The Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde on Wednesday revealed the name it selected for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls
WWEEK
Oregon Electrical Utilities Warn of Power Outages to Prevent Wildfires, Including in Portland’s West Hills
Fearing a repeat of the downed power lines that sparked catastrophic fires in the Cascades two years ago, Oregon’s two largest electrical utilities are preparing to turn off power lines across the state as high winds approach this weekend. Portland General Electric says it will turn off the power...
opb.org
What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters
Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beachconnection.net
A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start
(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kptv.com
Portland West Hills brace for possible power shutoff
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While they feel the inconvenience of a power shutoff, one Portland neighborhood knows it’s part of preventing devastating wildfires. According to Portland General Electric, the West Hills area is one part of the city that could likely lose power Friday if conditions are bad. Sally...
WWEEK
Portland Transportation Officials Warn Power Outages Could Leave West Hills in Darkness
Ahead of planned power outages by utility companies this week aimed to prevent downed power lines from starting a wildfire at the edge of the city, Portland city officials are warning drivers that the winding roads in the West Hills could be especially treacherous to navigate without street lighting and stoplights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Ronde tribe names its 23-acre Willamette Falls site Tumwata Village
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has chosen “Tumwata Village” as the name for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City, and has launched tumwatavillage.org to explain plans for expanded public access to this part of ancestral homelands. The website will be updated as decisions are...
WWEEK
Bob Stacey, Who Battled the Rajneeshee Cult Over Oregon’s Land Use, Dies at 72
Bob Stacey, one of Oregon’s leading warriors against suburban sprawl who battled strip-mall developers and the Rajneeshees in court, died Sept. 8. He was 72. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) mourned Stacey’s passing Thursday evening: “Oregon just lost the most important person that most people have never heard of.”
WWEEK
Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead
As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
Chronicle
Construction Delays to Continue on Cowlitz River Bridge on Interstate 5
Residents and travelers on Interstate 5 near Toledo and Vader will need to keep planning ahead due to ongoing concrete patch work being done on the Cowlitz River Bridge. Work began at the end of August and is expected to be completed later this fall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wind event expected Friday and Saturday: Wildfire conditions may worsen
Most locations across the PNW have had very little rain for the last few months. The northern Willamette Valley has either had no rain or just a trace going back to early July. Portland is closing in on 63 days of no measurable rain.
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
WWEEK
It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti
Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions
Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
Neighbors frustrated over NE Portland homeless camp that moved in two years ago and never left
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past two years, families living near the corner of Northeast 125th Place and Shaver Street have had to share their lawns with a homeless encampment. Residents told KGW that homeless individuals in their quiet neighborhood, nestled between three schools and rows of cornfields, have refused services from the city.
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and more
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. NE Portland businesses experiencing burglaries, vandalism.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials
Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
hillsboroherald.com
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
Comments / 0