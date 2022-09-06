ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

CBS Sports

Florida vs. Kentucky: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

A crucial SEC East showdown highlights the Week 2 slate as No. 12 Florida plays host to No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday night in The Swamp. Florida enters the game with plenty of momentum coming off its thrilling 29-26 win against No. 13 Utah in its season opener, bringing some instant confidence to the future of the Billy Napier era in Gainesville. That win launched Florida from outside the Preseason AP Top 25 all the way to its position just outside the top 10, adding some history to Saturday night's matchup.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says

Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
LEXINGTON, KY
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network panel predicts Kentucky-Florida matchup

Florida is a popular pick this week among the CBS Sports Network panel, including Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones, who all predicted the Gators to knock off Kentucky. They explained why after Randy Cross was the only analyst to pick Kentucky. “We’re going to see at the end...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Buchhloz High School football has two UF Commitments

Buchholz High School football is having two players commit to UF and their coach couldn't be more excited. Quarterback Creed Whittemore and tight end Gavin Hill are both committing to UF. Head coach Mark Whittmore says UF will be getting some incredible players on their squad, he says both players...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus

Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Popular Gainesville breakfast spot catches fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning because of a fire that started in the kitchen. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1 a.m. leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for beating woman, cracking patrol car windshield

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested by police after he beat and choked a woman leaving ‘numerous’ bruises according to the arrest report. Brandon Cutler, 21, was arrested early on Thursday morning on charges of domestic battery involving strangulation, property damage, drug possession, and resisting an officer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

State Department of Economic Opportunity recommends withdrawal of single-family housing ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A letter from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe recommends the withdrawal of the City’s Comprehensive Plan amendment that removes single-family zoning throughout the city, saying the amendment is inconsistent with the City’s Comprehensive Plan and that it “results in a scattered, unplanned, unfocused, and untenable approach to providing affordable housing.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Vineyard Church will host a food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared more than 13%, and that is the largest annual increase since March 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, there will be help Wednesday in Gainesville. There will be a free food giveaway. It is being...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bronson man killed in crash on U.S. 27 involving a semi-truck

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Bronson is dead after a wreck involving a semi-truck and an SUV in Levy County on Tuesday. Florida Highway Troopers say just before noon, a Freightliner box truck was headed north on County Road 347 and went into the intersection of U.S. 27 alternate.
BRONSON, FL
WCJB

Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a motorcycle versus pickup truck crash in Columbia County on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pickup truck pulling a trailer was headed east on Southwest King Street around 5:30 p.m. The driver turned left into Dyal Avenue.
LAKE CITY, FL

