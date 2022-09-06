A crucial SEC East showdown highlights the Week 2 slate as No. 12 Florida plays host to No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday night in The Swamp. Florida enters the game with plenty of momentum coming off its thrilling 29-26 win against No. 13 Utah in its season opener, bringing some instant confidence to the future of the Billy Napier era in Gainesville. That win launched Florida from outside the Preseason AP Top 25 all the way to its position just outside the top 10, adding some history to Saturday night's matchup.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO