ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Alices win Play of the Night

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HDR7_0hkbXngR00

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vincennes Lincoln Alices bring home Play of the Night honors for week three of the high school football season.

Xander Hunt’s 76 yard touchdown run helped Vincennes Lincoln knock off #1 Evansville Mater Dei.

Lincoln edged Riverton Parke by one vote in our poll. Thanks to everyone for voting and look our for our nominees on Goin’ 2 The Endzone this Friday at 11pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

South Tennis tops North 3-2

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In a competitive match the Terre Haute South Braves defeated North 3-2 on Thursday evening. The Braves Vatsal Mannepalli beat North’s Connor Bishop 9-7 in the 2nd set tiebreak to clinch the match. Here were the results: Courtesy: Terre Haute South Sports
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rose-Hulman adds new video board

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – There will be an impressive new addition for Rose-Hulman Football this fall featured at Phil Brown Field. A new state of the art video board that was purchased from a $1 million gift from alumnus Pat Noyes and his wife Cindy. The scoreboard will be unveiled during the first home […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Braves prepare for Victory Bell battle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves will host the Terre Haute North Patriots Friday night in the biggest high school football game of the season so far in the Wabash Valley. “It’s just a big game,” says head coach Tim Herrin. “You want to be able to know on Saturday that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
Vincennes, IN
Sports
City
Vincennes, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Vincennes, IN
Education
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores set for Purdue Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores will travel to Purdue Saturday for an afternoon showdown against the Boilermakers. Indiana State has not matched up against a Big Ten opponent since 2016, but they have several upcoming on the schedule. “It’s important. We have a lot of young men from the state of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court

Meet your 2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court!. Front Row: (Senior Homecoming Representatives) Macy Niehaus, Elle Stowers, Ellie Matteson, Emma Kenworthy, Sydney Melton. Back Row: (Freshman) Ayla Owens, (Sophmore) Jasara Turner, (Junior) Canaj Ajradinoska. The Washington Hatchets will take on the Pike Central Chargers on September 16, 2022 at 7:00...
WASHINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Otters game suspended, will continue Wednesday

The Evansville Otters playoff season began Tuesday night in a one game, winner takes all wild card matchup on the road against the Schaumberg Boomers. It was not the start the Otters had hoped for as in the bottom of the first the Boomers would score three runs off pitcher Brett Adcock. They would add on two more runs after a two-run home run by Boomers Braxton Davidson to increase the lead to 5-0 Schaumberg.
EVANSVILLE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame 2022

Please join us to honor these musicians 12pm to 6pm, September 18, 2022 , Zorah Shrine, 420 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807. Tickets are $15 and available at The Music Shoppe at 1427 So. 25th St, State Farm Insurance at 400 E Margaret Ave Suite A.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Of The Night#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lincoln#Endzone#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Brandon Davis to headline Petersburg’s Buffalo Trace Music Festival

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Discover Downtown Petersburg announced that Brandon Davis will headline the Buffalo Trace Music Festival on September 24. A news release says Davis is recently coming off tour with Tim McGraw, Russel Dickerson, and Alexandra Kay and with releases such as “What Cowboys are For”, “Step by Step”, “Destiny” and new release “Wheels […]
PETERSBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
spencercountyonline.com

Miss Dale Fall Festival 2022

The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant was held Sunday, September 4th, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. There, the event’s judges and spectators shared the opportunity to witness eight poised, articulate, talented and confident ladies take the stage to compete!. The contestants participated in multiple activities to...
WTWO/WAWV

Annual Blues fest set to return to Wabash Ave.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In just a few short days, music will fill the streets of downtown Terre Haute. The 2022 Blues At the Crossroads Festival is this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9th-10th. On Friday, festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and then at 4 p.m. the following day. Each day will feature 11 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Turning 50 with friends

Monday and Tuesday mornings provide the fleeting moments when John Songer can take time just to think and maybe imagine what the next stage of his business looks like. He doesn’t open until 4 p.m. on those days. “I can come in, and I’m still working, but there’s nobody...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wamwamfm.com

Annual Barn Tour Will Be In Daviess Co. This Year

The Indiana Barn Foundation has announced the annual barn tour in Southwest Indiana will be in Daviess County this year on Saturday, September 24th. Tour six heritage barns from 10am to 4pm and enjoy a beautiful fall day. Maps will be available for the self-guided driving tour and tickets are...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New bookstore coming to Twelve Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon, Twelve Points will have a new business where you can shop for a new book. Twelve Points Book Company will be opening by the end of November. The book company will have a variety of new and used materials. There will also be a lounge area for reading or […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

William E. “Bill” Greentree

William E. “Bill” Greentree, 83, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1939, in Decker, Indiana to Everett and Pearl (Briner) Greentree. Bill, as he was known by friends and family, spent his life in Knox County,...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy