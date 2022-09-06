Read full article on original website
INTERVIEW: United Way Blue Tie Gala kicks off Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is set to host its 5th annual Blue Tie Gala this week, with the theme “Wanderlust.”. 7News was joined by Campaign Chair for the gala Mark Scott to tell us more about the gala, which will be held this Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Comanche County Free Fair 2022 kicks off Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Free Fair 2022 kicked off Tuesday, featuring children’s activities, entertainment, music, rides, shopping, food and attractions. The fair will take place at the Comanche County Fair Grounds Sept. 6-10 and is open to all Comanche County residents. Organizers planned a great list...
Funds secured to begin Gold Star Memorial build
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will soon be built in Lawton’s Elmer Thomas Park. The monument is being built by the Woody Williams Foundation, which has helped install over 100 monuments around the nation. Local realtor Brenda Spencer-Ragland and Liberty National Bank provided financial...
Apache Casino makes donation to LPD picnic for kids
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel donated bicycles, concert tickets, and sponsorship funding to the Lawton Police Department for their annual Cops N Kids Picnic which happens on Saturday, September 17th. A plethora of organizations and festivities will be at the picnic. There will be Comanche County law...
Yayo’s Run 2022 to benefit local teen fighting cancer
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - For the 17th year in a row, local residents are teaming up for Yayo’s Run to help benefit a southwest Oklahoma resident. This year’s event benefits Brodie Stewart, a 13-year-old from Rush Springs with Glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer which affects the brain or spinal cord.
Several Oklahoma non-profits taking part in Texoma Gives on Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma Gives is happening Thursday and there are a number of Oklahoma-based organizations who are asking for your help. Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.
Drive-thru dinosaur attraction roars into Sooner Mall
A prehistoric event for all ages is being featured at Sooner Mall this weekend. Jurassic Empire has set up a family-friendly dinosaur attraction in the Sooner Mall in Norman. It is a drive-thru event available September 2-4 and September 8-11. Driving through the attraction lasts anywhere from 20 minutes to...
Young farmers and ranchers compete in the Farm Hand Olympics
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Farm Hand Olympics kicked off the Comanche County Free Fair on Tuesday. The event began at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, hosted by the Comanche County Young Farmers and Ranchers. On Tuesday, young participants competed in 7 total...
Fort Sill to honor those lost on 9/11 with Remembrance Run/Walk
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Preparations are underway for the Fort Sill Remembrance Run/Walk on Sept. 11, to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The event will take place at the 3-Mile Track on Mow-Way Rd. at 9 a.m., and is free and open to the public.
Job fair in Duncan hopes to connect job seekers with employers
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents searching for a job in Duncan can head out to the Simmons Center on Friday, Sept. 9 for a job fair, featuring employers from across Stephens County. The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving job seekers the opportunity to speak...
INTERVIEW: The birth of Integrity Search and Rescue Team
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 84-year-old Margie Pickens was reported missing out of Duncan in mid-June and her whereabouts are still unknown, despite several search parties scouring the greater Duncan area for months. Two Duncan women felt a calling shortly after the Silver Alert was issued for Pickens, and now that...
Veterans get extra assistance from Claims processors at CU
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Claims processors from The Muskogee Veteran Affairs Regional Processing Office visited Cameron University Tuesday to help veterans enrolled at the university with anything they might need. Claims processors help student veterans with whatever they need, whether it be benefit questions, problem resolution, or payment issues. The...
Wichita Falls City Council approves water bill increase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Starting Oct. 1, Wichita Falls residents will see a rise in their water bill. City council members were initially presented with a 9% increase, but that has changed after discussions. Instead of hitting the citizens with a big increase, they have elected to divide it into two years and split the increase to about 5%.
City of Norman files brief in attempt to block approval of ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects
The City of Norman has filed a brief on Tuesday opposing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s request that the Oklahoma Supreme Court approve a $500 million bond issue supporting ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects. Announced on Feb. 22, ACCESS Oklahoma is a 15-year, $5 billion infrastructure project that aims to update...
7News First Alert Weather: Sunny & warm on game day ahead of ‘cool’ front arriving on Sunday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies with light winds will aid in temperatures cooling quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 60s. Expect a sunny end to the workweek with highs topping out between 93-95°. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Weather will not impact any local Friday night football games this week.
