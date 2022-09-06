Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
This smart motion-controlled electric screwdriver takes all the elbow grease out of your DIY projects
Following the success of its previous counterparts (the SES Pro, SES, and the SES Mini), the Arrowmax team is back with the latest version of their electric screwdriver, the SES Max. With the same award-winning design but an upgraded chipset and motor that gives it higher torque and longer battery life, the SES Max is possibly the most advanced screwdriver you can own. It also now comes with 70 different bits and a MagSafe-inspired magnetic charger while retaining all of the SES Pro’s most loved features.
Painting garden furniture: follow our step-by-step guide
Painting garden furniture is an easy, affordable way to brighten up your outside space. Here's how to do it
TechCrunch
This is the iPhone 14 Pro
The body is still made out of stainless steel and the display features a ceramic shield. There’s an all-new deep purple color in addition to black, silver and gold. They still come in two sizes — a 6.1-inch or a 6.7-inch display. The TrueDepth camera has been updated...
7 Amazon living room furniture essentials every new homeowner needs
Turn to these seven pieces of Amazon living room furniture that every new homeowner needs and design the home of your dreams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. Plus, Pro and Pro Max: Apple's Whole 2022 Phone Lineup Compared
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new 2022 iPhone 14 lineup debuted Wednesday at Apple's "Far Out" event, highlighting new cameras across the lineup, a larger non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus and a redesigned notch (aka Dynamic Island) for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
How to Install a Ready-to-Assemble Range Hood
Build this simple DIY range hood project by yourself. In this project, we'll show you how to design and install a range hood that could be the perfect final touch for your kitchen remodel. Tools Required. Drill/driver. drywall tools. Level. Materials Required. Construction screws. Drywall. Exhaust fan insert. Finish nails.
Best smart ceiling fans 2022
Smart light, check. Smart speakers, check. But have you thought about keeping your home cool or warm with a smart ceiling fan? Now's the time, and these are some of the best.
How to Reface Your Kitchen Cabinets
Add beauty and value to your kitchen. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Four Days. Complexity. Intermediate. $2000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Don't Let Your Home Wi-Fi Get Hacked. Here's What to Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
CNET
Razor's New Cargo Scooter Seats 2 Adults
Razor, the scooter company you probably remember from when you were a kid, launched a new electric scooter on Thursday, called the EcoSmart Cargo, according to The Verge. The scooter features a convertible rack system that lets you switch between an adult passenger seat, a basket or a built-in storage compartment.
yankodesign.com
Bench design explores the use of a continuously wrapped piece of plywood
We probably seldom notice the designs of benches except for those that have bench ads on them (and not always in a good way). As long as it’s something we can sit on (and sometimes lie on), then we’re all good. But there are also some that are pretty well-designed and thought of, adding another layer to something that’s almost always functional rather than just decorative. It’s those kinds of furniture that captures the eyes and sometimes, the imagination, of users.
Top Speed
The Z07 Performance Package Transforms The Z06 Into A Monster
Chevrolet built the Corvette Z06 with one thing in mind: speed! But then, it started to offer the Z07 package thinking that it can further improve the car’s lap times around any track in the world. The package is focused on three things: aerodynamics, tires, and brakes. In the latest episode about the Corvette Z06 series, the engineers behind the project are explaining what benefits the Z07 Performance Package brings to the picture. According to the engineers, the Z06 equipped with the Z07 package needs to go faster, stop better, and turn harder.
CARS・
Study, work and play with this Acer Nitro 5 laptop, now $140 off
There are a wealth of back-to-school deals on laptops, but if they’ve all felt a little tame for you, this Acer Nitro 5 laptop is well worth a look. Eschewing the sleek look of the likes of Dell’s XPS or Apple's MacBooks, the Nitro 5 makes a statement with its red keyboard, angular sides, and full-HD display. It’s got power to back it up, too, making it a very capable laptop for both work and play – and you can save $140 (opens in new tab) (that’s 15% off the MSRP).
CNET
iPhone 14 Max: Big-Screen iPhones Could Get More Affordable
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. In order to get the biggest iPhones, you've traditionally had to pay the most money. With its 6.7-inch screen, the iPhone 13 Pro Max stands as one of the largest iPhones yet, and it also has the highest current price tag -- $1,100.
hunker.com
11 Types of Light Switches: A DIY Guide
Ask most people to name different types of light switches, and they will likely mention toggle switches and dimmers. But these days, an array of different options are available to consumers, with different appearances, wiring, programming capabilities, and functions. Knowing the differences between these types of light switches can help you decide which one is best for your home lighting needs. But remember that whatever switch you choose will still fulfill one primary function: turning electricity on or off by completing or breaking a circuit.
IGN
Target Has Some Great Deals on 4K TVs Right Now
From the most premium OLED TVs to the simple and easy-to-install 4K sets, or even the ultra-cheap Full HD 1080 TVs, Target has got it all on sale at the moment. If you're looking to complete your set up, or even add another TV to a different part of the home, this could be the perfect sale for you.
insideevs.com
Report: Three Tesla Semis Spotted Together
As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
CARS・
The Verge
Google is working on ‘clear calling’ for Android phone calls
The first beta for the Android 13 quarterly release includes a new “clear calling” feature that “reduces background noises during calls.” It was first spotted by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter who also tweeted directions to enable it for yourself without root, if you’re feeling bold.
Digital Trends
More than 80% of websites you visit are stealing your data
If you’ve ever seen a search bar on a website, then chances are that your personal information has been leaked to a massive network of advertisers. The amount of data crawling on the internet is so pervasive that Norton Labs estimates more than 80% of websites you visit send your search queries to third parties.
Autoblog
The 6 best whole house and portable generators for 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. A power generator is a fantastic nice-to-have item to keep around the house. After all, losing power in this day and age, even for a very short time, can cause some major headaches. Keeping a generator or portable power station ready to go can turn a night that may have been a genuine emergency into just a mild inconvenience. Outside of emergency use, they can also be used for camping, tailgating, and more. Generators and power stations can come in a wide range of prices with an even wider range of features, so we've compiled this list featuring a few of the best we could find according to user ratings and reviews. Check out our selection of the top power generators for 2022 below.
Comments / 0